 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox finally gets its own VR headset, sort of

By
A Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is shown against a dark background.
Meta

Microsoft and Meta have collaborated on a special edition VR headset, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition. The limited edition bundle, which includes a black and green headset alongside matching accessories, is on sale now for $400.

While the collaboration is a first for Meta, it’s part of an emerging trend for the Xbox brand. Earlier this month, Microsoft partnered with Asus to create a new version of its ROG Ally designed around Xbox Game Pass. The Meta Quest 3S follows that same trend, with a custom visual treatment and more direct integration into the Game Pass ecosystem and its cloud streaming feature.

Recommended Videos

The bundle contains a standard 128GB Meta Quest 3S. The differences between this version and the regular model are largely cosmetic. The Xbox Edition features a Carbon Black and Velocity Green design rather than the traditional white look of Meta’s headsets. The included Touch Plus controllers have gotten a similar facelift, with green accents on buttons and around the joysticks. The package also comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller with those same color touches.

A Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition sits on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio
An Xbox branded Meta Quest 3S controller sits on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends
An Xbox controller and themed Meta Touch controllers sit on a table.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

It all comes with two notable extras. For one, it includes an Elite Strap, which retails for $70 on its own. That makes the Quest 3S Xbox Edition more comfortable and customizable out the box. It also includes three free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Ahead of its release, Digital Trends has been putting the headset through its paces to see how it stacks up with a normal Meta Quest 3S. There aren’t any differences in terms of power, but the setup process does make it much easier to connect the included Xbox controller right away and sign into my Game Pass account. Within minutes, I had gotten everything connected and was continuing my playthrough of The Alters via cloud streaming. That last part is the obvious caveat here, as the headset does not play Xbox games natively. I’ve been spending a lot of my time playing Rematch that way, using the headset’s theater mode to create a big picture experience.

Is there any reason to upgrade if you already have a Meta Quest 3S? No, but it’s a solid bundle for anyone who has yet to take the plunge into VR. The included Elite Strap is an instant upgrade, the color scheme is much cooler than the standard Quest in my humble opinion, and adding in a controller is a nice touch. Sure, it isn’t really a proper Xbox version of the PlayStation VR2, but it’s about as close as I expect Microsoft to get for now.

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is on sale now for $400.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Metro Awakening and Batman: Arkham Shadow are the future of VR gaming
Key art for Metro Awakening.

After years of waiting, VR adaptations of iconic video game franchises are at a turning point with the release of Batman: Arkham Shadow and Metro Awakening.

While it has been over a decade since the Oculus Rift seriously kicked off VR gaming as a worthwhile subsect of this medium, it has taken a while for it to hit console and PC gaming’s AAA quality level. If a flatscreen game or series got adapted for VR, it was with a short and simple tech demo-like release or a VR conversion of an older game beholden to the design constraints of a classic. This still yielded some good results, but it meant VR gaming lacked an identity within hardcore gaming franchises and was relegated to novelty spinoff status.

Read more
Xbox finally upgrades its wireless headset after 3 years
A new black Xbox headset floating on a gray background.

Microsoft has announced some upgrades to its Xbox Wireless Headset on Tuesday, with improved audio, better battery life, and an upgraded microphone for $110, which is $10 more than its predecessor. And it's available to buy now.

Xbox calls this a "refresh" in the announcement post on its website, and indeed it doesn't change up a lot in terms of design. The only significant difference is that it no longer sports a green ring around the earcups. Instead, it opts for an all-black look.

Read more
Just Dance VR is the best (and most dangerous) way to play
A man in a suit dances in Just Dance VR.

Ever since 2009, Ubisoft's Just Dance series has been one of those gaming juggernauts that's never stopped moving. Every single year since its Nintendo Wii debut has brought a new installment, spanning generations of consoles. The cold truth, though, is that the series was always at its best on the Wii. It was built around the console's peculiar motion controls, so it's never felt like a clean fit for most consoles its come to since. That's why it's so surprising that it took this long to get Just Dance VR.

While consoles are getting a standard 2025 edition, headsets like the new Meta Quest 3S are getting a lighter version built around the tech. Unsurprisingly, Just Dance is a natural fit for VR, acting as another great fitness option for those who use their headsets to get some light cardio in. It's likely the best way to play the series since its Wiimote days, but it comes with a serious caveat: You'll probably want to turn your apartment into a bounce castle if you want to play it safely.
Dancing in VR
I didn't need to put on my Quest 3S to know how well Ubisoft's hit rhythm game would translate to VR, but one sweaty morning with it confirmed my hunch. When I open it up, I'm given a menu full of songs I can choose from. It's a slim list compared to its console counterparts; it only contains 25 songs compared to the 40 in Just Dance Dance 2025 Edition. It's a fairly dated selection of songs too, as if its meant to be a quick greatest hits collection from the franchise's history. Songs like Call Me Maybe, Born This Way, and Ellie Goulding's Lights really date the project. It's a little puzzling that it doesn't share any modern hits with the 2025 Edition, like Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso.

Read more