We tested popular smartwatches to find the uncontested best

The smartwatch phenomenon began in earnest during 2015, but now it’s in full swing. Although we only saw a handful of new smartwatches in 2016, the latest and greatest smartwatches are a big improvement over the unsightly first-generation models. Now we have a number of attractive options from tech companies and fashion brands alike. These are our top picks for the best smartwatches.

There is a smartwatch on this list for everyone, whether you’re a businessman or a woman. We’ve also included a variety of smartwatch operating systems on this list, so you can find the watch that works best with your phone.

Our pick

Why should you buy this: It’s the best smartwatch.

Who’s it for: Anyone with an iPhone who wants a smartwatch.

How much will it cost: $330+

Why we picked the Apple Watch Series 3

Like the Apple Watch Series 2 and the Series 1, the new Apple Watch Series 3 is superbly made, very simple to use, has a comprehensive list of health and fitness tracking features, plus it can run apps, play music over Bluetooth, and it looks smart too. It comes in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm, so it looks sensible on most wrists. What makes the new model standout? The Apple Watch Series 3 is very close to being a smartwatch you can use instead of your phone.

This is due to the inclusion of a 4G LTE radio, providing a data and cellular connection, so you can make calls, receive and send messages, and carry out many tasks you’d previously only been able to do on your phone. We say it’s only very close, because third-party app support isn’t as comprehensive as it needs to be in order to completely go without your phone; but we suspect this will be an issue cured in the near future by Apple app developers.

A faster dual-core processor boosts the performance of the Apple Watch Series 3 over previous versions, ensuring the Watch OS 4 operating system runs smoothly. There are various body styles from which to choose, but all come with water resistance down to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming, plus it has GPS for tracking your runs. The Watch now monitors your heart rate throughout the day, and can even warn of unexpected changes, potentially catching health problems early on. Ignoring the notification and app features, the Apple Watch is a health and lifestyle tracker like no other.

The aluminum Apple Watch Series 3 is the one to buy, even though Apple still sells the Series 1 and Series 2. There is a temptation to buy the even more expensive stainless steel or ceramic body models, or one of the special editions made by Nike or Hermes; but with the wealth of aftermarket straps out there, it’s very easy to personalize the watch later on, for a much smaller investment. They all work in an identical manner.

However, do think sensibly about whether you need the cellular function. An Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS costs from $330, rather than the $400 for the GPS and Cellular model. Plus, to use a connection on your Watch, you’ll have to add around $10 to your monthly phone plan, making ownership more expensive. The Watch with only GPS is otherwise almost identical, apart from an 8GB internal memory rather than 16GB.

Whichever you choose, be happy in the knowledge you’re not only wearing the world’s best selling watch, but also the best smartwatch currently available.

The best Android Wear smartwatch

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It’s good-looking, gender neutral, and has solid specs.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants a classy, round smartwatch that’ll work on iOS or Android.

How much will it cost: $300+

Why we picked the Huawei Watch 2

The Huawei Watch 2, the follow-up to the stellar Huawei Watch, was worth the wait. This time around, it’s available in two styles: The Sport and Classic. The Sport costs $300, while the Classic model costs $370, but there’s no LTE in the U.S. variant of the Sport.

The Sport is available in black, titanium grey, or concrete grey, and it’s one of the best-looking Android Wear 2.0 devices available. It’s technically impressive too, with the 390 x 390 pixel, 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, which surpasses most other Android Wear watch displays in terms of sharpness.

Android Wear runs smoothly on the watch, and even though it’s not our favorite smartwatch OS, the new version is a big step forward in terms of design and ease of use. You can read our hands on with Android Wear 2.0 here. It’ll also work with both iOS and Android devices, though iOS functions are limited. If you have an iPhone, we still recommend the Apple Watch Series 2 ahead of Huawei’s Watch 2. However, for Android users, it doesn’t get better than this.

For those who like to work out, there’s a heart rate monitor for fitness tracking, and the Google Fit or Huawei Workout app will keep tabs on your exercise sessions. GPS will save your jogging and cycling routes to your smartphone. You can also pair Bluetooth earbuds to the watch to listen to music without a phone.

The Huawei Watch 2 isn’t meant for swimming, but like the Apple Watch Series 2, it is IP68 water resistant and can handle 30 minutes in 1.5 meter of water.

If you though the Huawei Watch was large, you may be surprised to hear that the Huawei Watch 2 is even bigger. The 45mm circular body is just barely compact enough to fit on male and female wrists, but it’s definitely skewed towards men with bigger bones. However, the design is sleek enough to appeal to everyone.

The Huawei Watch 2 lasts 1-2 days on a charge depending on how much you use it, and it has a magnetic charger that’s easy to use. It’s cheaper than most Android Wear flagship devices at $300 for the Sport model.

The best smartwatch for runners

Why should you buy this: It’s a versatile, feature-packed device that looks good and works well.

Who’s it for: Anyone who likes to be active and wants to track it.

How much will it cost: $200

Why we picked the Fitbit Blaze

The Fitbit name is closely associated with fitness tracking and the Fitbit Blaze is currently our top pick of the best fitness trackers. But it’s not just a fitness tracker — it’s also a good-looking device that can go toe-to-toe with with the smartwatch crowd. The water-resistant design of the Blaze is ideal for running, but it won’t look out of place in a bar or at work.

With an intuitive companion app, that works with your iPhone or Android smartphone, the Blaze tracks your activity automatically and accurately. Because the Fitbit Blaze tracks your heart rate and your steps it can produce an accurate estimation of your calorie burn. It will also track the quality of your sleep and offer a full range of stats for you to explore. The companion app even has a facility to record your food and water intake, if you want to get serious about your training. It’s easy to set goals and measure your progress with this device.

The Blaze also offers up notifications on incoming calls or text messages right there on your wrist, so you can decide at-a-glance whether you need to get your phone out of your pocket. There are handy music controls here, too, capable of adjusting volume, pausing, playing, and skipping tracks. You can expect to get a few days of use before the battery needs to be charged. It’s a comfy option, but you can also change up the look quite easily with a range of interchangeable bands.

The best smartwatch by a fashion brand

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It’s a classic, elegant Movado watch with a stylish, modern design aesthetic.

Who’s it for: Men or women seeking a bold, minimalist look.

How much will it cost: $595+

Why we picked the Movado Connect

If you’re a fan of the bezel-less trend in smartphones, then perhaps you’ll appreciate this edge-to-edge glass design from Movado. The Movado Connect is an Android Wear smartwatch with a stunning, bold design that eschews tradition in favor of a futuristic look. There are a few different design and strap options to choose from, but we think black and gold looks best. Movado has also designed more than 100 different dial variations, so you can find the precise look you want for the always-on display.

The refreshing minimalism carries over with a single button to control the watch and a vanilla Android Wear 2.0 experience. That gives you access to hundreds of apps and you can use Google Assistant from your wrist. Naturally, it can serve up notifications as well. It does have a gyroscope and accelerometer, so it can track your steps, but there’s no heart rate sensor and it’s water-resistant, not waterproof. There is support for Android Pay via NFC, but that’s the extent of the feature list. You can expect up to 20 hours from a single charge, so you’ll likely want to charge it every night.

Although it’s quite a chunky smartwatch, the Movado Connect design is sleek and elegant enough for it to work on different wrists and it’s intended to be unisex. This is definitely a statement smartwatch that’s going to draw admiring glances.

The best Android Wear smartwatch for women

Why should you buy this: It’s the best-looking smartwatch if you have smaller wrists.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants a smaller smartwatch.

How much will it cost: $249+

Why we picked the LG Watch Style

The original circular smartwatch is back with a vengeance, and LG, in partnership with Google, has found a way to ditch the trademark ‘flat tire’ display. The soft, rounded body of the LG Watch Style is immediately appealing — at just 10.8mm thick and 46g, it’s slim and lightweight. It sports a 1.2-inch P-OLED with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution and the button also works as a twistable navigation aid, like the digital crown in the Apple Watch.

The LG Watch Style runs Android Wear 2.0, so you have the usual array of apps and Google services on tap. There’s no heart rate sensor or barometer here, but Google Fit can track a wide variety of activities and the Watch Style is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. It can also be paired with any Android device or iPhone. As the diminutive size might suggest, the battery in the LG watch Style is a potential weakness. It’s rated at 240mAh, so you’re probably going to be stuck with charging every day or two.

If you love the slimmer design, then you’ll also have to forgo NFC and GPS — neither are supported here. It comes with an Italian leather strap to complement your chosen case color — titanium, silver, or rose gold. While there are some compromises here, not everyone needs the full range of features, and it’s only by dropping certain functions that LG has managed to produce such a svelte smartwatch.

The best hybrid smartwatch

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: It’s a classic Fossil watch made with high-quality materials.

Who’s it for: Men who like big, bold Fossil watches, but want to try out a smartwatch.

How much will it cost: $175+

Why we picked the Fossil Q Crewmaster Hybrid

A fast-growing category in the smartwatch scene is hybrid devices, like the Fossil Q Crewmaster Hybrid. At first glance it appears to be an analog watch and it serves consummately well as one, but this smartwatch is also hiding fitness tracking capabilities, revealed through the companion app for Android or iOS. It counts your steps, measures the distance traveled, and estimates calorie burn for the day. It vibrates when you reach your daily goal and it can also track your sleep quality, assuming you wear it in bed.

In terms of smartwatch features, Fossil has taken a light touch. Through the app you can configure what notifications you want to receive on your wrist in the shape of a vibrating prod to take your phone out of your pocket. It can alert you to calls, texts, emails, and a host of incoming messages from popular social media apps, but you’ll want to cherry pick to avoid it all becoming pervasive. As you might expect with this kind of device, the battery life is excellent.

This is the one to buy if you love a chunky watch. It treads the fine line between being satisfyingly large without being cumbersome. With a stainless steel body and a colorful bezel, it’s a delight to look at, and you’ll be proud to wear it. It has a few key features that most people will find useful, but there are obviously limitations when there’s no screen. For people trying who love Fossil’s design aesthetic and want to dip a toe in the smartwatch waters, this could be ideal.

How we test

We test smartwatches just like we test smartphones. We use them every day and test out all the marquee features. We strap them to our wrists (no matter how silly they look), and walk around town with them, making calls and exercising to test out the workout features. We pair them with different phones and test the experience when the watch is connected to phones different OSes. We dunk water-resistant smartwatches in water and take outdoorsy watches on hikes. We download tons of apps and discard the lame ones to determine how strong the app ecosystem really is, and we go to cafes that accept mobile payments and buy lattes with our wrists.

Basically, we get lots of weird looks, but it’s worth it.

Which smartwatch OS is best?

Each smartwatch operating system is different. Apple’s Watch OS 3.0 and Samsung’s special round Tizen OS for the Gear S line of watches are the two best smartwatch OSes in terms of design, features, and ease of use. We didn’t seen many new Android Wear devices in 2016, but Android Wear 2.0 solved many of the OS’ problems and brought support for mobile payments via Android Pay.

Apple’s WatchOS is dead simple and so is Samsung’s Tizen. Both offer fully-featured fitness tracking that’s easy to access and intuitive interfaces. On the Gear S watches, you just twist the bezel in a circle to navigate through quick launch apps, your full library of apps, and settings. Each app is made to suit the circular OS, so navigation is easy to figure out. You always have a back button if you get lost, too. The addition of Samsung Pay also takes Samsung’s watches to a new level with mobile payments.

The same could be said of Apple’s WatchOS. It’s attractive, apps are easy to find with a press of the digital crown, and you have access to quick launch apps in the Dock with the press of a button. Apple pay works on WatchOS, too. WatchOS 3 is even simpler than Samsung’s interface now that Apple has cut down on a few pointless menus and boosted the companion app.

In terms of app support, Apple’s OS has the best and most plentiful apps that we use on a regular basis. Android Wear is second and is starting to develop a decent number of apps, and Samsung’s app store is a distant third. There are not a lot of useful apps on Tizen.

Winner: WatchOS by Apple

Should you buy a smartwatch now? Probably not

So you think you want a smartwatch? Are you sure? Are you flush? Are you unashamed to rock bleeding edge tech very publicly on your wrist? OK. Proceed!

The problem with smartwatches is that you really don’t need one. Yeah, it’s nice to have the time and notifications on your wrist, and fitness tracking is cool, but you could really just buy a fitness band for a third of the price. A fitness band won’t do as much, but smartwatches are still very niche and not necessary. That’s the problem. One-day battery life is also hard to swallow for some people, so if you’re adverse to charging multiple gadgets every night, stay away.

We think the Apple Watch is the most useful, and if you’re looking to buy an Apple Watch, the Series 2 is a great buy. It’s still fairly new and Apple isn’t likely to replace it super quickly. It took nearly two years in between the first and second Apple Watches, so you’re in for a wait if you want the Series 3. If you’re okay spending the dough and realizing that this is still early days for the smartwatch, it’s the one to buy.

If you’re looking for an Android Wear watch, you may as well go ahead now. 2016 was a rough year for the operating system as hardly any manufacturers released a new watch, but now that Android Wear 2.0 is out, plenty have been announced.

Although no one needs a smartwatch, these are the best ones you can buy right now at this very moment, so let’s get ticking!