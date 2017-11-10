On a budget? We found the best smartphones at every price point

Well more than a billion smartphones were sold across the world in 2016. One of the great things about the fierce competition in the smartphone market is that prices are tumbling down. That makes buying one of the best cheap phones outright, without being locked into a two-year contract, a realistic possibility for everyone under the sun.

The tricky part is finding the right phone for you, but don’t worry, because we’re here to help. We’ve been testing out the best budget smartphones and this is our short list. If you have a little more money to spend, head over to our best smartphones guide to see our top picks.

Our pick

OnePlus 5

Why should you buy this: With specifications surpassing even the Samsung Galaxy S8, the OnePlus 5 does everything well at a fraction of the cost.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants a near stock Android experience at a lower price than the Google Pixel 2

How much will it cost: $480+

Why we picked the OnePlus 5:

While the $480 price tag means this is the most expensive OnePlus smartphone to date, you’ll be hard pressed to find internals as powerful for a comparable price. The OnePlus 5 is sleek, with a minimal design that resembles the iPhone. The dual-camera setup on the rear is heavily inspired by the camera on Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus — there’s even a Portrait mode that applies a bokeh effect, where it blurs out the background of a subject. It’s mostly accurate, and sometimes beats out the iPhone 7 Plus.

Want the fastest Qualcomm processor to power your smartphone? The OnePlus 5 has you covered with a Snapdragon 835. It’s the same chip powering the Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11, and the Google Pixel 2 — phones that cost more than $650 a pop — and it even offers more RAM. You get a choice of either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though 8GB of RAM is rather excessive.

For $500, there’s the beautiful Essential Phone Want a modern design and don’t mind paying a little extra? The Essential Phone may be the best choice for you. Featuring a beautiful edge-to-edge display and top-tier specs like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Essential Phone comes in at $500, which is a pretty great price for a phone made of ceramic and titanium. You can get the device for yourself from Sprint or from the Essential website, where it’s unlocked and will work with any major carrier in the U.S.

The 5.5-inch AMOLED screen only offers 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, but that should be more than enough for most people. You also get Bluetooth 5, which offers faster connectivity and range, along with OnePlus’ proprietary fast-charging technology, Dash Charge. The latter provides you with a full day of battery life in just 30 minutes. Speaking of the battery, the OnePlus 5 has a 3,300mAh capacity and can be charged via a USB Type-C port. And yes, you can charge and listen to music at the same time, because there’s a headphone jack on the bottom of the phone.

One of the OnePlus 5’s biggest draws is its smooth and accessible user experience. The Oxygen operating system is based on Android 7.1.1, and the user interface is akin to the one on the Google Pixel, except it allows for far more customization. For example, you can turn on a system-wide dark mode, or change the accent color of the notification drawer, among other actions.

You should note, however, that the OnePlus 5 is only available on GSM networks, meaning you can use it on AT&T and T-Mobile, but it won’t work with a Sprint or Verizon connection. Other downsides include the phone’s lack of water resistance and its slippery exterior. Some people may also scoff at how similar it looks to the iPhone, and the lackluster camera. But for $480, you’re getting equal, if not better performance, than the Galaxy S8 — without the gimmicks. You should also not that a successor to the OnePlus 5, apparently called the OnePlus 5T, is on the way — so if you can wait to get a new device it may be worth getting the next-gen OnePlus phone over what’s currently available.

OnePlus 5 Review

The best cheap iPhone

iPhone SE

Why should you buy this: It’s the best 4-inch smartphone ever made with many of the same specs as the iPhone 6S and a strong camera.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants an iPhone, but has limited cash or just likes ‘em small

How much will it cost: $350+

Why we picked the iPhone SE:

This is the obvious choice for bargain-seeking Apple fans who have their hearts set on an iPhone. It takes most of the features of the iPhone 6S and packs them into the body of an iPhone 5S. If you feel like modern smartphones are getting too big, then the iPhone SE will suit you perfectly.

It has the same A9 processor as the 6S, backed by 2GB of RAM. On paper that doesn’t sound impressive, but in terms of real world performance, it’s lightning fast and beats many more expensive phones. There’s a great 12-megapixel main camera that takes sharp, crisp, natural-looking photos, and has support for Live Photos. You also get Touch ID, Siri, and NFC for Apple Pay.

Cheaper iPhones Want an iPhone but think something a little more powerful may be a better choice? With the launch of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple has updated the pricing of its older phones. Now, you can get the iPhone 6S from Apple for $450, or the iPhone 6S Plus for $550. If you really want to stretch your budget, the iPhone 7 costs $550, while the iPhone 7 Plus comes in at $670.

The 4-inch screen matches the 6S for pixel density, so it’s sharp and clear. The iOS platform is very easy to use and you get access to an excellent library of slick apps and games. The battery is only rated at 1,642mAh, but since it’s powering a smaller display, it results in above average stamina. Apple has also upped the base storage model from 16GB to 32GB.

Inevitably, there are some disappointments here. The front-facing camera is just 1.2-megapixels, so this is not the phone for selfie fans. There’s also no 3D Touch. Despite the compromises, this is the most reasonably priced iPhone you can buy right now.

iPhone SE Review

The best phone under $400

HTC U11 Life

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: The HTC U11 Life offers a great design and decent performance, along with modern features like Bluetooth 5.0 and even water-resistance.

Who’s it for: Those that have a budget of $400 and simply want the best phone they can buy

How much will it cost: $350

Why we picked the HTC U11 Life:

HTC may have had a rough few years, but it’s back with a vengeance with the HTC U11 series — including the U11, U11 Plus, and U11 Life. The latter is one of the best looking phones for its $350 price tag, and it’s well rounded in almost every main category.

The rear features the same sapphire gleam as the flagship U11, but instead of glass, HTC has gone with acrylic. It still looks great, and it stands out from a sea of budget phones. It’s IP67 water-resistant, like the U11, and it’s one of the cheapest phones to have this rating.

Under the hood, the HTC U11 Life features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip, coupled with 3GB of RAM, assuming you’re going for the North American version of the device. In our review, the phone performed relatively well, and it should handle most tasks with ease. You’ll get 32GB of storage in this phone, though it can be expanded with the MicroSD card slot.

Look at the $400 Moto X4 Looking for a phone with a slightly better camera and performance that’s pretty much on par with the HTC U11 Life? Or simply don’t want to go with T-Mobile or AT&T? The all-glass Moto X4 is probably your best option, but it will cost you $50 more. On top of the slightly better camera, the phone also has a slightly better battery capacity, which comes in at 3,000mAh and will last you a full day of use. Apart from that, the phone has pretty much the same specs as the HTC U11 Life.

On the front, you’ll find a 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 pixel LCD display, which is about what you would expect from a phone in this price range. It looks crisp and colorful, though not as bright as a flagship smartphone. What’s neat is this phone is chock full of digital assistants to choose from. Not only will you get Google Assistant, but you’ll also have access to Amazon Alexa, and HTC’s Sense Companion. You can trigger Google Assistant or Alexa by squeezing the phone — a feature brought down from the U11.

On the back, the rear-facing camera sits in at 16-megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture, and while it’s probably the weakest part of the phone, it’s still great for this price range. The front-facing camera is also 16-megapixels, though it’s rather standard. The battery comes in at 2,600mAh, which isn’t large, but it should get you through the day without any problems.

The only downside? The phone only works on T-Mobile and AT&T, so you may have to go for the Moto X4 as an alternative.

HTC U11 Life review

The best phone under $300

Moto G5S Plus

Christian de Looper/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: The Moto G5S Plus is a great, cheap Android phone with solid specs and a decent display that won’t let you down.

Who’s it for: Pure Android fans on a budget who prize substance over style

How much will it cost: $280

Why we picked the Moto G5S Plus:

Despite Lenovo’s takeover of the Moto brand, the budget Moto G line is still a budget phone flag bearer. The new G5S Plus differentiates slightly from the Moto G5 Plus, mainly with an all-metal unibody. This does not feel like a budget phone.

The G5S Plus boasts a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen, a zippy Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and 4GB of RAM. The basic model has 32GB of storage, and there is a MicroSD card slot for expansion. It runs well enough to handle multitasking and light gaming well, though you may want to look elsewhere for anything more intensive.

Like most budget phones, the camera is the weakest link, but the photos it takes are still satisfactory and can sometimes be great — if you’re in good lighting. It’s the first in the Moto G line with a dual-lens camera, both with 13 megapixels each. The front-facing camera packs 8 megapixels, and it’s fairly standard.

A 3,000mAh battery provides enough power to see you through a full day, and there’s a fingerprint sensor with support for swipe gestures. One of the best things about the G5S Plus is the complete absence of bloatware. There’s no manufacturer “skin” or theme cluttering up the user interface.

Motorola isn’t the most timely manufacturer when it comes to updates, which means it might be a while before the G5S Plus gets a major software upgrade like Android Oreo. U.S. G5S Plus models also lack support for NFC in the U.S. version, which is sure to disappoint if you’re keen to use your phone for contactless payments. Despite all that, the Moto G5S Plus is still a great all-rounder.

Moto G5S Plus review

The best phone for less than $200

Moto E4 Plus

Why should you buy this: The Moto E4 Plus is a well-rounded budget phone, and you simply won’t find better battery life at any price.

Who’s it for: Anyone looking for best-in-class battery life on a budget

How much will it cost: $180+

Why we picked the Moto E4 Plus:

You don’t often see budget phones — especially those under the $200 mark — bearing industry-leading features. The Moto E4 Plus is different, though. With a 5,000mAh battery, the E4 Plus can last well over two days on a single charge. Three isn’t even out of the question. And despite only offering Qualcomm’s low-end Snapdragon 427 processor and 2GB of RAM, the E4 Plus can handle a variety of tasks with ease.

Pay even less for the Moto E4 If you want to save even more, Motorola offers the smaller-sized Moto E4 starting at $130. The E4 trades the E4 Plus’ metal build for plastic, and offers a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 425 processor. The main difference, however, is the battery. At 2,800mAh, the E4 has almost half the capacity of the E4 Plus.

It feels like a more premium product too, thanks to its metal construction and built-in fingerprint sensor. Although the 5.5-inch display offers only 720p resolution, color reproduction is strong, and fewer pixels means better battery life. The camera is average, but that’s par for the course when you’re working within this price range.

Motorola is known for offering one of the lightest, smoothest software experiences of any Android phone maker. Thankfully, the same bloat-free approach found in the company’s higher-end phones, such as the Moto Z2 Force and Moto G5 Plus, is on display here. With features like Moto Display for easily viewable notifications, as well as one-button navigation, Motorola has delivered useful enhancements atop Android 7.1.1 Nougat in one of the cheapest phones on the market.

Moto E4 Plus Review

The best phone for less than $100

ZTE Blade Z Max

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why should you buy this: The ZTE Blade Z Max may have a super low price tag, but it’s still a decently capable phone for those looking for something to do the basics.

Who’s it for: Those that want a phone capable of texting, calling, web browsing, and running social media apps without paying more than $100.

How much will it cost: $100

Why we picked the ZTE Blade Z Max:

The ZTE Blade Z Max may have a low price tag, but it doesn’t look like such a cheap phone. It offers a grippy rubber-feeling exterior with a fingerprint sensor on the back — right below the dual-lens camera, which is tough to find on a phone this price.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435, which may be a little weak for some users. But coupled with the 2GB of RAM, it can handle most day-to-day activities pretty well. It also features 32GB of storage, but there’s a MicroSD card slot for those that want more.

Perhaps the best thing about this phone is the massive battery, which comes in at 4,080mAh and can last more than a day. On the back, you’ll find a 16-megapixel dual-sensor camera, while the front-facing cam sits in at 8-megapixels. Don’t expect anything remarkable out of the camera.

The main downside here is that the phone is only available on MetroPCS, but there are different variations of it on other carriers. On Cricket Wireless, you have the ZTE Blade X, while on the Boost Mobile network you get the ZTE Blade Force. Last but not least is Verizon, which offers the ZTE Blade Vantage. The phones may have slightly different features, so you’ll want to take a look at the specs to make sure they have everything you need.

ZTE Blade Z Max review

How we test

We’re fanatical about our phones here at Digital Trends. Every phone we test serves as our main device for at least a week, often longer, so we can get a real feel for what life would be like living with it. We read on them, game on them, shoot video and photos, navigate, organize, and occasionally even make calls. Every facet is explored, every manufacturer claim is challenged, and we’re careful to take the intended audience and price tag into account when judgment time comes.

Debates on the best phones in different categories are a regular occurrence and no one on the mobile team is shy about sharing their opinion. When we find flaws, we tell like it is. Ultimately, we’ll never recommend any phone that we wouldn’t be happy using ourselves.

Is now a good time to buy?

If you’re content with the phone you have, then keep it, because the longer you wait, the better your choices will be. That being said, this is the best time to purchase a smartphone. Every manufacturer has released their phone of the year ahead of the holiday season, so you have plenty of options to choose from.

Update: Added HTC U11 Life as best phone under $400, mentioned Moto X4 as good alternative, replaced Moto G5 Plus with Moto G5S Plus, added ZTE Blade Z Max as best phone under $100, revised whether now is a good time to buy or not.