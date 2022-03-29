OnePlus Spring 2022 Releases

Mobile

OnePlus 10R specs leak ahead of rumored announcement

By Peter Hunt Szpytek
The rear panel of the OnePlus 9 Pro showing the camera array.
OnePlus Pad 5G

OnePlus Pad 5G will have Snapdragon 865 chipset, launch soon

Mobile
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G box in red.

OnePlus 10 Pro finally reaches the U.S. and U.K. on March 31

Mobile
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G camera seen from the back.

Six new OnePlus devices leak, including the 10 Ultra

Mobile

The best Android phones for 2022

March 13, 2022
samsung galaxy s21 ultra review hand shirt

Oppo’s Hasselblad collaboration goes deeper than expected

March 4, 2022
Oppo Find X5 Pro camera module.

OnePlus talks OnePlus 10 Pro, OxygenOS, and foldables

February 28, 2022
oneplus 10 pro 5g specs ces 2022 camera close

Watch the OnePlus 10 Pro snap in YouTuber’s bend test

February 22, 2022
oneplus 10 pro snaps in bend test stress

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G review: Entry phone may be too good

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G camera seen from the back.

Like OnePlus, Oppo is now a Hasselblad camera partner too

February 15, 2022
OnePlus 9 Pro front side.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has 65W charging, coming on February 17

oneplus nord ce 2 5g release date news camera teaser

OnePlus 10 Pro could still run OxygenOS 12 outside of China

OnePlus 10 Pro official image showcasing rear camera module.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch is still a couple months away

January 18, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black.

OnePlus 10 Pro due out on January 13, but buying it will be a challenge

January 11, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black.

150-degree wide-angle lens tops OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera specs

January 7, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro in black

OnePlus continues teasing the OnePlus 10 Pro, this time revealing top specs

January 5, 2022
oneplus 10 pro 5g specs ces 2022 camera close

OnePlus CEO takes on 10 Pro critics by releasing official photos

January 4, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro official image showcasing rear camera module.

See the OnePlus 10 Pro now, days before the official January 11 launch

January 4, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

The OnePlus 9RT is finally going global months after China-only launch

OnePlus 9RT

The Oppo A16K, yet another affordable phone, set for India launch

OnePlus 10 Pro back in green and display. Credits: OnePlus official.

OnePlus 10 Pro will be out a tad sooner as CEO confirms January event

OnePlus 10 pro January 2022in november

OnePlus Buds Z2 review: Too much bass, not enough grace

OnePlus Buds Z2 open case.

The OnePlus Pad is the very unoriginal name for the company’s first tablet

December 13, 2021
An unknown tablet placed on a workplace.

OnePlus 9 series users report multiple bugs after latest Oxygen OS 12 update

December 8, 2021
The rear panel of the OnePlus 9 Pro showing the camera array.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are latest Android phones to get Android 12 Oxygen OS

December 7, 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro's camera module in close up.

OnePlus 9 RT with Snapdragon 888 could launch in India soon with a new name

November 23, 2021
OnePlus 9RT leaked in silver color option showing the camera module of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals 125W fast charging, 50MP and 48MP rear cameras

November 23, 2021
OnePlus 10 Pro back in green and display. Credits: OnePlus official.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G render leak reveals a familiar design

oneplus nord n20 5g

OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals more renders and specs

OnePlus 10 Pro front and back

OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X4, Realme GT 2 Pro get 125-watt fast charging

Camera module on the Realme GT Neo2.

Early OnePlus 10 Pro renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra-inspired camera bump

November 9, 2021
early oneplus 10 pro renders leak 2

You’ll have to imagine how fun the new OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man phone looks

November 8, 2021
The OnePlus Nord 2's camera module.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is here but you can’t get it in the U.S.

October 18, 2021
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition in box

OnePlus 9RT buying guide: Release date, price, specs — everything we know

October 13, 2021
OnePlus 9RT leaked in silver color option showing the camera module of the smartphone.

If you’ve got a OnePlus 9 phone, you can try the open beta of OxygenOS 12 now

October 4, 2021
OnePlus 9 Pro shown from the back.

XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 Pro isn’t the best use of Hasselblad’s expertise

September 23, 2021
oneplus 9 pro hasselblad camera deep dive

OnePlus’ Pete Lau confirms 2022 flagship will be first to run new unified OS

The OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update to deliver vintage camera features

OnePlus Hasselblad Xpan.

LG’s smartphone departure allows OnePlus, Moto, and Nokia to win big in the U.S.

lg velvet review back edge
12345
Archive