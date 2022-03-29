OnePlus Spring 2022 Releases

Menu
Mobile
OnePlus 10R specs leak ahead of rumored announcement
By
Peter Hunt Szpytek
OnePlus Pad 5G will have Snapdragon 865 chipset, launch soon
Mobile
OnePlus 10 Pro finally reaches the U.S. and U.K. on March 31
Mobile
Six new OnePlus devices leak, including the 10 Ultra
Mobile
The best Android phones for 2022
March 13, 2022
Oppo’s Hasselblad collaboration goes deeper than expected
March 4, 2022
OnePlus talks OnePlus 10 Pro, OxygenOS, and foldables
February 28, 2022
Watch the OnePlus 10 Pro snap in YouTuber’s bend test
February 22, 2022
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G review: Entry phone may be too good
Like OnePlus, Oppo is now a Hasselblad camera partner too
February 15, 2022
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has 65W charging, coming on February 17
February 10, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro could still run OxygenOS 12 outside of China
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets leaked ahead of launch
OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch is still a couple months away
January 18, 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro due out on January 13, but buying it will be a challenge
January 11, 2022
150-degree wide-angle lens tops OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera specs
January 7, 2022
OnePlus continues teasing the OnePlus 10 Pro, this time revealing top specs
January 5, 2022
OnePlus CEO takes on 10 Pro critics by releasing official photos
January 4, 2022
See the OnePlus 10 Pro now, days before the official January 11 launch
January 4, 2022
The OnePlus 9RT is finally going global months after China-only launch
January 3, 2022
The Oppo A16K, yet another affordable phone, set for India launch
OnePlus 10 Pro will be out a tad sooner as CEO confirms January event
OnePlus Buds Z2 review: Too much bass, not enough grace
The OnePlus Pad is the very unoriginal name for the company’s first tablet
December 13, 2021
OnePlus 9 series users report multiple bugs after latest Oxygen OS 12 update
December 8, 2021
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are latest Android phones to get Android 12 Oxygen OS
December 7, 2021
OnePlus 9 RT with Snapdragon 888 could launch in India soon with a new name
November 23, 2021
OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals 125W fast charging, 50MP and 48MP rear cameras
November 23, 2021
OnePlus Nord N20 5G render leak reveals a familiar design
November 15, 2021
OnePlus 10 Pro leak reveals more renders and specs
OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X4, Realme GT 2 Pro get 125-watt fast charging
Early OnePlus 10 Pro renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra-inspired camera bump
November 9, 2021
You’ll have to imagine how fun the new OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man phone looks
November 8, 2021
The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is here but you can’t get it in the U.S.
October 18, 2021
OnePlus 9RT buying guide: Release date, price, specs — everything we know
October 13, 2021
If you’ve got a OnePlus 9 phone, you can try the open beta of OxygenOS 12 now
October 4, 2021
XPan Mode on the OnePlus 9 Pro isn’t the best use of Hasselblad’s expertise
September 23, 2021
OnePlus’ Pete Lau confirms 2022 flagship will be first to run new unified OS
September 20, 2021
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update to deliver vintage camera features
LG’s smartphone departure allows OnePlus, Moto, and Nokia to win big in the U.S.
