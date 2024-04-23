OnePlus has launched a new Android tablet and a desirable special edition of the OnePlus Watch 2, both in beautiful color schemes that make us want them both right now. Unfortunately, that won’t be easy if you live in the U.S.. The company has announced the OnePlus Pad Go tablet and OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue edition smartwatch at an event in Helsinki, Finland, and both are currently only destined for a European release.

If you recognize the OnePlus Pad Go’s name , it’s because the tablet was released in India last year, and it comes in the same stunning Twin Mint color scheme, which is as trendy as it gets. Although the company hasn’t been forthcoming with all the details about the tablet, the specifications are unlikely to have changed from the model released in India. It has an 11.3-inch screen with a 2.4K (that’s 2408 x 1720 pixels) resolution, which it claims is currently the highest available on an Android tablet, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

If the specs have not changed from the Indian model, a MediaTek Hello G99 processor will provide the power. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, plus an 8,000mAh battery. Unlike the OnePlus 12, it doesn’t have the company’s fastest wired charging system and makes do with a 33watt SuperVOOC charger, rather than an 80W or 100W system. There are two 8-megapixel cameras, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and OnePlus’ OxygenOS interface over Android.

It’s joined by a special edition of the recently released OnePlus Watch 2, a smartwatch with Google’s Wear OS software on board. The Nordic Blue edition differs in design, and comes with a special new strap too. The case comes in polished stainless steel and is matched to a blue hybrid strap, meaning it brings leather and fluoro rubber together for durability and style. There’s an exclusive dial that comes with the watch, combining a GMT-style bezel with a crisp blue-and-white color scheme. The specification stays the same as the existing OnePlus Watch 2, but we don’t mind when it looks as good as it does here.

The OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Edition is available for preorder starting April 23 and costs 329 British pounds, or around $407, which is more expensive than the standard $300 or 300 British pounds you’d pay for the OnePlus Watch 2. The OnePlus Pad Go costs 300 British pounds, or about $370. The OnePlus Pad, which launched in early 2023, costs $480. There’s currently no information on whether OnePlus will release either new product in the U.S. at a later date.

