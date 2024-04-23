 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

OnePlus surprises us with dazzling Android tablet and smartwatch

Andy Boxall
By
A render of the OnePlus Pad Go tablet.
OnePlus

OnePlus has launched a new Android tablet and a desirable special edition of the OnePlus Watch 2, both in beautiful color schemes that make us want them both right now. Unfortunately, that won’t be easy if you live in the U.S.. The company has announced the OnePlus Pad Go tablet and OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue edition smartwatch at an event in Helsinki, Finland, and both are currently only destined for a European release.

If you recognize the OnePlus Pad Go’s name , it’s because the tablet was released in India last year, and it comes in the same stunning Twin Mint color scheme, which is as trendy as it gets. Although the company hasn’t been forthcoming with all the details about the tablet, the specifications are unlikely to have changed from the model released in India. It has an 11.3-inch screen with a 2.4K (that’s 2408 x 1720 pixels) resolution, which it claims is currently the highest available on an Android tablet, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

A press image of the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue edition.
OnePlus

If the specs have not changed from the Indian model, a MediaTek Hello G99 processor will provide the power. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, plus an 8,000mAh battery. Unlike the OnePlus 12, it doesn’t have the company’s fastest wired charging system and makes do with a 33watt SuperVOOC charger, rather than an 80W or 100W system. There are two 8-megapixel cameras, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and OnePlus’ OxygenOS interface over Android.

Recommended Videos

It’s joined by a special edition of the recently released OnePlus Watch 2, a smartwatch with Google’s Wear OS software on board. The Nordic Blue edition differs in design, and comes with a special new strap too. The case comes in polished stainless steel and is matched to a blue hybrid strap, meaning it brings leather and fluoro rubber together for durability and style. There’s an exclusive dial that comes with the watch, combining a GMT-style bezel with a crisp blue-and-white color scheme. The specification stays the same as the existing OnePlus Watch 2, but we don’t mind when it looks as good as it does here.

A render of the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue edition.
OnePlus

The OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Edition is available for preorder starting April 23 and costs 329 British pounds, or around $407, which is more expensive than the standard $300 or 300 British pounds you’d pay for the OnePlus Watch 2. The OnePlus Pad Go costs 300 British pounds, or about $370. The OnePlus Pad, which launched in early 2023, costs $480. There’s currently no information on whether OnePlus will release either new product in the U.S. at a later date.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof?
The OnePlus Watch 2 on someone's wrist, showing the weather app.

Are you interested in purchasing a Wear OS smartwatch and wondering if the OnePlus Watch 2 is worth your consideration? The watch was launched alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones and has received better reviews than its predecessor, the original OnePlus Watch.

The Watch 2 has been praised for its sleek design and long battery life, making it a top contender in the smartwatch market in 2024. But there are some important questions you should ask before you buy it. Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof? Can you use the watch when swimming? Is it okay to use it when water skiing? Let's take a look.
Is the OnePlus Watch 2 waterproof?

Read more
OnePlus told us the secrets behind its one-of-a-kind smartwatch
Someone wearing the OnePlus Watch 2.

How do you stand out in the smartwatch world? How do you attempt to do something new and unique with wearables in 2024 when so many companies seem to be coasting by?

That's what OnePlus is trying to figure out with the OnePlus Watch 2, and in many ways, it has succeeded. The OnePlus Watch 2, while not perfect, is one of the more interesting Wear OS watches we've seen in a while — and that's largely due to a hybrid design unlike any we've seen before.

Read more
I performed an intense gaming test with the OnePlus 12. Here’s what happened
Person holding green OnePlus 12 phone in hands while playing games.

OnePlus has traditionally appealed to a very demanding set of users. Its "Never Settle" ethos appealed to early adopters of OnePlus phones looking to accomplish more than they can on traditional flagship phones at a much lower price. After a few years off track, OnePlus' latest flagship phone -- the OnePlus 12 -- feels like an ideal representation of its founding principles.

From a radiant display to superfast wired and wireless charging, the OnePlus 12 has many compelling features. Areas that I feel deserves the most attention are its gaming performance and brilliant value, even compared to other $800 phones.

Read more