Massive OnePlus 13 leak just revealed everything about the phone

By
Official OnePlus 13 product render in three colors.
OnePlus

At this point, it’s common news that the OnePlus 13 will launch in China tomorrow. Obviously, we would get all of the specs on the phone at launch, but the Chinese telecommunications authority TENAA (similar to the Federal Communications Commission in the U.S.) recently shared an almost complete specs list. Since it’s coming from an official agency, this is information that you can pretty much take at face value.

According to the certification, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will come with a 4.1GHz CPU, and have a 6,000mAh battery. We already knew most of these details from previous leaks, but it’s good to see them confirmed.

The screen is 6.82 inches, with a 1440p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth video and animations. The front selfie camera is 32MP, while the primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses on the back are each 50MP.

As far as memory goes, the OnePlus 13 starts at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but can go as high as 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The battery will also support 100-watt wired and 50W wireless charging, again confirming several rumors we had heard before. What’s more interesting is that the OnePlus 13 is also said to support external batteries and that it has a charging puck with extra cooling features.

Official OnePlus 13 product render in blue.
OnePlus

The phone measures 162mm by 76.5mm by 8.5 mm and weighs a mere 213 grams, or just under half a pound. Based on this size, the OnePlus 13 looks thinner than the OnePlus 12, but has smaller bezels.

The funny thing about this confirmation is that nearly all of these specs were leaked ahead of time from various insiders. At this point, not much about the OnePlus 13’s hardware is a surprise. What we don’t know is how well the OnePlus 13 will work or how smoothly it will run. Based on previous iterations, it’s set to be a heck of a phone — but anyone outside of China will have to wait until 2025 to find out.

