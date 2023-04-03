Best TV deals: save on LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio

If you’re looking for the best TVs around while keeping costs down, we’re here to help. With so many TV deals going on every day, we’ve picked out some of the very best you can buy right now. These include budget TVs for adding to your kid’s bedroom along with huge behemoths that will turn your living room into a home cinema. Whatever your intentions, we’re on hand to help you get the best deals. Here are the best TV deals right now.

Toshiba 32-inch HD TV — $120, was $160

If you just need a super basic TV for your child, bathroom or other room that doesn’t need 4K, this Toshiba 32-inch HD TV will do the job. It has Fire TV built in so you won’t need to add any extra devices to make it smart. You can easily check out live, over-the-air TV along with streaming services too. Alexa support means you can speak your commands rather than use the remote while there are also useful extras like Motion Rate 120 to cut down on motion lag, along with DTS Virtual: X sound for a more immersive experience.

Vizio 40-inch D-Series TV — $180, was $200

Another HD TV but one that offers great features for the optimal 1080p experience, the Vizio 40-inch D-Series has a full array LED backlight for better light uniformity along with the IQ Picture Processor to give you better picture processing and faster navigating. There’s even gaming support with the V-Gaming Engine automatically optimizing your picture mode for gaming along with variable refresh rate support. Smart TV functions include WatchFree+ with hundreds of free live TV channels as well as SmartCast for finding all your favorite streaming services. It integrates with Apple Home, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa too.

Toshiba 43-inch C350 4K TV — $220, was $330

The Toshiba 43-inch C350 4K TV gives you the benefits of 4K without costing much at all. It includes Toshiba’s high-performance 4K engine for upscaling picture quality as needed. There’s support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a superior picture, while there’s also color remaster technology for restoring the original color of older images. An Auto Low Latency Game Mode helps players by significantly improving input lag plus there’s DTS Virtual: X sound for better audio quality. It also has a bezel-less design so it looks great for the price.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $230, was $400

With the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV, you get all the benefits of 4K resolution along with High Dynamic Range to keep things looking good. Support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC makes it simple to hook up your soundbar or AV receiver but there’s always DTS Studio Sound for relying on the TV speakers instead. Alexa voice controls save you from needing to tap too many buttons while Fire TV gives you near never-ending options for what to watch.

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $280, was $320

Looking pretty stylish while incorporating Google TV, the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV gives you plenty of value for money. There’s Google Assistant built in too so you can find all your favorite shows and gain personalized recommendations. Alternatively, you can use the built-in Alexa controls instead to control everything from what to watch next or answer any questions too. There’s also HDR support for more accurate colors, while Chromecast is built-in for easy casting. Three HDMI inputs including one eARC is handy for multiple devices too.

Hisense 65-inch A6 Series 4K TV — $400, was $420

The Hisense 65-inch A6 Series 4K TV is a classy TV that’s packed with useful features. It can support Dolby Vision for gaming at 4K and 60Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Plus offering up variable refresh rates and an auto low latency mode. A dedicated sports mode will also automatically adjust any sports you’re watching to look even better while there’s Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support across the board. Google Assistant saves you needing to tap so many buttons while Chromecast being built-in is convenient. The TV looks pretty good too for any living room setup.

Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $430, was $650

Offering a hefty-sized 4K TV screen for the price, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is great if size is your most important consideration. The large screen offers HDR support for better color details while it’s a LED-backlit LCD screen for a wide range of colors and contrast. Elsewhere, the TV supports Alexa for voice controls and added convenience while there’s also Apple AirPlay support too for streaming content across from your phone or iPad. You can also use Fire TV to stream all your favorite shows from every streaming service imaginable, while HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support is ideal for your sound equipment.

Insignia 75-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $550, was $850

For the ultimate budget large-screen experience, there’s the Insignia 75-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV. It’s huge and offers HDR for better colors. As with the smaller model, there’s Alexa voice controls for searching for new shows or even switching inputs. You can find plenty to watch thanks to Fire TV packing in every streaming service imaginable. There’s DTS Studio Sound for better ambience but you can also use HDMI ARC or eARC to connect your soundbar easily. Apple AirPlay rounds off the feature-rich package.

Vizio 50-inch Class MQX QLED TV — $550, was $630

As one of the best TV brands, Vizio knows how to make the most of your budget. The Vizio 50-inch Class MQX QLED TV offers an excellent QLED experience without breaking the bank. You get deep contrast and high peak brightness with Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode and HDR10+ further helping matters, as well as Active Pixel Tuning technology. The excellent picture quality also looks great when gaming thanks to variable refresh rate, the option to game in 4K at 120 fps along with Dolby Vision support and HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up the latest consoles. The TV can also upscale all content to make older shows look better while there’s extensive streaming functionality built-in as well.

Sony 65-inch Class X75K 4K TV — $580, was $700

Sony is always a reliable name in the TV world and the Sony 65-inch Class X75K 4K TV demonstrates why. Its 4K Processor X1 can deliver a picture that is smooth and clear at all times with rich colors and detailed contrast. You get natural and precise imagery with a dynamic range of contrast. It also handles fast-moving sports or action well thanks to Motionflow XR technology with everything looking delightful here. Google TV and Google Assistant support make it easy to find all your favorite shows with your voice or via the remote.

Samsung 55-inch Class Q60B QLED TV — $650, was $750

One of the better QLED TV deals around, the Samsung 55-inch Class Q60B QLED TV combines the latest QLED technology with the reliability we all expect to see from Samsung. Able to upscale everything to 4K resolution while capturing the majesty of 100% color volume and quantum HDR, everything you watch will look great. There’s Motion Xcelerator support for fast-moving action while you also gain dual LED backlights for natural and lifelike colors. A 3D sound experience can be gained via OTS Lite support but there’s also Q-Symphony for combining the sound of your TV and soundbar in harmony. There’s even a solar-powered remote to save you needing to find batteries regularly.

Samsung 85-inch TU690T 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

Huge and gorgeous looking, the Samsung 85-inch TU690T 4K TV is ideal if you’re happy with regular 4K but want a big-screen experience. Its Crystal Processor 4K upscales everything you watch while it’s a PurColor Crystal Display that can fine-tune things to how you want them to look. Direct-Lit technology also helps bring colors out how they should while there’s HDR support as well. A universal guide gives you personal recommendations with Alexa and Google Assistant saving you the need to type in long search entries.

LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV — $1,500, was $1,600

Consistently featuring among the best OLED TV deals, the LG 65-inch B2 OLED TV is one to strongly consider. LG features heavily among our look at the best OLED TVs with this model also worth checking out. Thanks to OLED technology, you get to enjoy self-lit pixels with each pixel on screen lighting up as needed rather than en masse, thereby giving you better picture quality. LG’s a7 Gen5 AI processor helps provide superior upscaling and a great picture every time while dedicated modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer adapt according to what you’re viewing. The TV has two HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles while there’s also AI Picture Pro 4K functionality for automatically enhancing contrast and resolution as you view. Even the remote is a breeze to use, working more intuitively than most, while extensive smart assistant support is convenient too.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV — $1,700, was $2,000

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV is a thing of beauty. It’s designed to be wall mounted with the TV displaying beautiful artwork any time you’re not watching it, all activated by a motion sensor when you walk nearby. Whatever you’re watching, the QLED picture looks great with 100% color volume providing you with an impressive spectrum of colors. It also has an anti-reflection display and customizable bezels so it can fit into your living space perfectly without looking like a traditional TV.

