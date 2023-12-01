Best Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook

Apple products are praised for their high quality and interconnectivity, but that quality does come with a price. This is one large reason why we look for great Apple deals to shop, as it sometimes really is worth the wait. To help you out, we’ve compiled some of our favorite deals on all of the major categories of Apple products. Try these deals first next time you’re looking to expand or upgrade your Apple collection.

Best iPad deals

Whether you’re wanting to get a standard iPad, an iPad Air, or an iPad Mini, their is a sale on for you at the moment. If, however, one of the iPad Pro models is among the best iPads for you, don’t worry too much about holding off. These deals are small, typically taking off around 10% of the price, and are more of a bonus if you already wanted the model rather than an incentive to choose it over something you really wanted. Meanwhile, if you’re willing to go refurbished, our larger collection of the best iPad deals has larger deals and you can find an iPad Pro.

Apple iPad 10th Generation (WiFi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad 9th Generation (WiFi + Cellular, 256GB) —

Apple iPad Air 5th Generation (WiFi, 64GB) —

Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation (WiFi, 256GB) —

Apple iPad Air 5th Generation (WiFi, 256GB) —

Best AirTag deals

Here, we found great deals on both Apple’s AirTags and third party accessories meant to hold and carry them. If you haven’t used one of these tracking devices before, be sure to check out our AirTag review.

Apple AirTag —

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) —

Doeboe AirTag Protective Holder (2 Pack) —

Case-Mate AirTag Pet Collar Holder —

Wanchel Waterproof Airtag Keychain Holder (4 Pack) —

Best iPhone deals

If you aren’t willing to go refurbished, you won’t find many good deals on an iPhone. In some ways, that’s a good thing, as it signifies that the product is good and that Apple doesn’t need to discount the phones to get them to sell. If you’re concerned about the quality of what you’re purchasing, be sure to check out our refurbished product guide, which will lead you through the standards companies use for renewed and refurbished products, as well as what to look for. Otherwise, check out these iPhone deals:

Apple iPhone XS (64GB, Unlocked, Renewed) —

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB, Unlocked, Renewed) —

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB, Unlocked, Renewed) —

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB, Unlocked, Renewed) —

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB, Unlocked, Renewed) —

Best AirPods deals

Once again, there aren’t a ton of deals out there if you aren’t looking to head refurbished. There are, however, quite a few good deals out there in the AirPods category. We’re also highlighting the EarPods (while not techincally AirPods, they are legitimate Apple earbuds) as well as some accessories that you might want to pick up with the whole migration to USB-C going on right now.

Apple EarPods —

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation —

Apple AirPods Max —

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable —

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods —

Best MacBook deals

MacBooks are some of the most popular laptops around. MacBook Air and MacBook Pros are currently on sale with good discounts, plus they come with three months of Apple TV+ for free. Check them out here:

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) —

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple’s products consistently rank near the top of the best smartwatches for their feature-rich and easy-to-use design. Right now you can get up to 28% off on these fitness trackers with the following deals:

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS, 40mm) —

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) —

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm) —

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

More Unmissable Deals