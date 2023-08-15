 Skip to main content
Best Apple TV deals: Get the streaming device for $120

Jennifer Allen
Thanks to a host of exclusive content, and an intuitive and user-friendly streaming experience, Apple TV is both one of the best digital streaming platforms to use — via Apple TV+ — and one of the best streaming media players to own. And if you want to integrate your home theater into your suite of Apple devices, the Apple TV is the only way to go. These small, sleek boxes allow you to easily access movies, shows, and much more, including massively popular Apple TV+ shows with notables like Silo and Severance. However, like many Apple products, they are very desirable and often go out of stock. It’s rare to find them on sale, but we’ve hunted down the best Apple deals to save you money on a new Apple TV.

2018 Apple TV 4K 32GB Renewed — $130, was $150

2018 Apple TV HD with voice remote product image

Yes, this is an older version of the Apple TV, but that’s okay because Apple’s devices stay fresh and perform-well thanks to consistent software updates — that’s also true of the Apple TV platform. This one includes a 4K-ready Apple TV with the voice remote for Siri, allowing you to search, control playback, and interact with the system using voice controls. Of course, you also benefit from 4K High Dynamic Range content via Dolby Vision and HDR10, with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound, and the internal Apple A10X Fushion chip for excellent performance. This is an Amazon Renewed model that’s fully working and in “excellent condition” with no signs of cosmetic damage from up close.

2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) 32GB — $136, was $179

An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

Got a 4K TV? You need the Apple TV 4K in your life. It means you can watch 4K streaming content from every service imaginable from Disney+ to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and many more. It also provides you with Dolby Atmos sound so you get a superior listening experience as well as viewing experience via Dolby Vision. It’s possible to hook up two sets of AirPods if you wish, plus the Siri remote makes controlling it with your voice or taps on the remote a breeze. It’s faster than previous models, too, so it’ll react quickly, plus it’s well suited for gaming via Apple Arcade, as helped by its superior storage provision. It’s the perfect accompaniment to your 4K TV, whether you’ve just bought yourself a budget TV or a high-end OLED or QLED TV.

Consider checking out some of the Chromecast deals going on right now instead.

