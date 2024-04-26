 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best espresso machine deals: Nespresso, De’Longhi, Breville

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’ve already gotten your kitchen outfitted with some of the best smart kitchen appliances, it’s time to focus on something smaller, like your morning cup of coffee. An espresso machine is a great way to get your coffee ready quickly, and while the best coffee maker deals have a lot of savings to offer, you can find plenty of espresso machine deals to take advantage of as well. Top brands like Nespresso and Breville have espresso machines currently discounted. We’ve rounded up all of the best espresso machine deals you can shop right now and you’ll find them all below.

Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine — $49, was $80

The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine on a kitchen counter.
Sboly

The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine offers ultimate affordability when it comes to a quality morning beverage. It is a 3.5-Bar machine that can rapidly and professionally extract four shots of hot espresso in just two minutes. It’s compact and designed for any kitchen, and also goes well in the office, RV, and other smaller spaces. The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine comes with a carafe and a scale for customizing between one and four cups of coffee.

Gevi espresso machine — $106, was $200

Close up of the Gevi espresso machine making two cups of espresso.
Gevi

You’re going to be getting more than savings with this espresso machine by Gevi, as it has a lot of professional features and the brand prides itself on helping you spark your creativity with your coffee making. This machine has a 15-bar pressure pump which ensures great flavor and maintains the aroma of the coffee. The Gevi espresso machine can make cappuccino or latte in addition to espresso.

De’Longhi manual espresso machine — $121, was $150

The De’Longhi manual espresso machine on a kitchen counter.
De'Longhi

A compact and affordable way to get some morning espresso is with this manual espresso machine by De’Longhi. De’Longhi is one of the more recognized brands in the business and here it steps up with an espresso machine for everyone. Despite its size and simplicity it still turns up a quality cup of espresso, cappuccino, or latte, and it can even accommodate taller cups if you prefer larger-sized beverages.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker — $126, was $179

The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker against a white background.
Nespresso

With the Nespresso Vertuo Next you’ll get your choice of coffee or espresso each morning. It offers a variety of coffee formats, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. It has a slim design that’s meant for smaller spaces, so this is the perfect espresso maker for apartments, dorms, and even the office.

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine — $379, was $579

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine making a cup of coffee.
Café Bellissimo

You’ll be getting a premium cup of espresso with this machine by Café Bellissimo. It has a steam frother and an Italian-made 15 bar pump. This draws out maximum flavor, while a powerful heating system makes quick work of the process. The Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine is also designed to be stylish yet subtle, so it’s a good option for anyone looking to save a little counter space in their kitchen.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee and espresso machine — $700, was $800

The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee and espresso machine on a kitchen counter.
De'Longhi

One of the best things about the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is its versatility. It makes both espresso and coffee easily accessible, as well as five other beverage options. It’s simple to use and has 13 grinding settings that ensure your bean varieties are optimally prepared for extraction. The Magnifica Eco is also convenient when you’re finished using it, as it has removable and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
How to create multiple profiles on a Facebook account
A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.

Facebook (and, by extension, Meta) are particular in the way that they allow users to create accounts and interact with their platform. Being the opposite of the typical anonymous service, Facebook sticks to the rule of one account per one person. However, Facebook allows its users to create multiple profiles that are all linked to one main Facebook account.

In much the same way as Japanese philosophy tells us we have three faces — one to show the world, one to show family, and one to show no one but ourselves — these profiles allow us to put a different 'face' out to different aspects or hobbies. One profile can keep tabs on your friends, while another goes hardcore into networking and selling tech on Facebook Marketplace.

Read more
How to set your Facebook Feed to show most recent posts
A smartphone with the Facebook app icon on it all on a white marble background.

Facebook's Feed is designed to recommend content you'd most likely want to see, and it's based on your Facebook activity, your connections, and the level of engagement a given post receives.

But sometimes you just want to see the latest Facebook posts. If that's you, it's important to know that you're not just stuck with Facebook's Feed algorithm. Sorting your Facebook Feed to show the most recent posts is a simple process:

Read more
How to go live on TikTok (and can you with under 1,000 followers?)
Tik Tok

It only takes a few steps to go live on TikTok and broadcast yourself to the world:

Touch the + button at the bottom of the screen.
Press the Live option under the record button.
Come up with a title for your live stream. 
Click Go Live to begin.

Read more