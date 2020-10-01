With the press of a button, you can stream your actions live to others around the globe; and whether you want to show off your dance moves, cooking skills, or share your thoughts, there are people eager to watch. Using TikTok, you can begin the process in only a few taps of your finger, but there are a few requirements before you start. Here’s how to go live on TikTok and the requirements needed before you can begin your live streaming career.

Gaining TikTok live streaming

Unlike most other social media platforms, TikTok requires that you meet a few guidelines before broadcasting. For starters, you need at least 1,000 followers before you can start broadcasting; if your account has fewer than that, you won’t even be presented with the live stream option. Once you hit 1,000 followers, don’t panic if the button doesn’t appear immediately. It may take a few days to show up.

Second, you’ll need to be over 16 years old; even though TikTok lets people as young as 13 join, the requirement for streaming is a tad older — work on your dance moves until then. As a bonus, if you’re over 18 years of age, viewers can send you a variety of virtual gifts that can be exchanged for cash. If you aren’t 18 yet, you’ll have to absorb your gratitude in comments and hearts.

How to go live on TikTok

If you meet the above requirements, you can begin streaming yourself to the world — or, at least, the TikTok community. If you cannot find the live stream option, please double-check the previous section for all requirements. Follow the steps below to start the live streaming process on your favorite Android or iOS device:

Step 1: Open the TikTok app.

Step 2: Tap the + button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the Live option under the record button.

Step 4: Enter a title for your live stream; this should describe the content of the stream to potential viewers.

Step 5: Click Go Live to begin.

Step 6: When finished, press the ‘X’ button to end the stream.

