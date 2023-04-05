 Skip to main content
How to stop spam calls on iPhone and Android phones

The volume keys on the side of the iPhone 14 Plus.

The rumor mill for the Apple iPhone 15 has been ramping up lately, and if the whispers are true, this would be the biggest overhaul for the iPhone yet. Many of the reports have been circulating around the state of the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, specifically that they’re rumored to have a single volume rocker and that the mute switch will be replaced with a button — all solid-state as well.

The latest rumor to come out, though, is that the iPhone 15 Pro mute switch may not be replaced with a mute button at all. Instead, it could actually be a multi-use Action Button, similar to what's on the Apple Watch Ultra. If this is the case, then it’s going to be one of the biggest changes to iPhone hardware design, with plenty of pros to it ... but also a big con.
A black iPhone 14 Pro laying face-down on a black journal.

For hundreds of millions of smartphone users out there, iPhones are the gold standard of convenience. From reliable cameras and buttery-smooth software to a processor that is in a league of its own, the premium you pay for an iPhone equates to simplicity, consistency, and longevity. This is especially true with more recent models, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

One aspect that really lifts Apple’s smartphones is the focus on accessibility, which tailors the iPhone and its user experience to make a whole bunch of tasks more convenient for users. Of course, they also play a critical role for folks living with issues affecting their visual and auditory systems.

Someone holding an iPhone 14 Pro, with Perplexity AI running on it.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: ChatGPT is huge right now. After exploding in popularity in late 2022, the AI chatbot has been on an enormous rise, with no sign of slowing down. One of the ways we've seen ChatGPT expand is its continued integration into smartphone apps. Whether it's Bing Chat coming to mobile or a ChatGPT iPhone keyboard, it's all been fascinating to watch unfold.

One of the latest ChatGPT mobile apps to hit the scene is one called "Perplexity AI," which is an iPhone app that brings ChatGPT directly to your smartphone -- no need for a web browser. And it does so with a sleek interface, helpful features, and zero ads. Best of all? It's 100% free to use. I've been playing with the app on my iPhone 14 Pro for about a day now, and I'm seriously impressed with what I'm seeing.
