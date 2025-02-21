Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: What’s the difference?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: specs Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: design and display Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: performance Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: cameras Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: battery and charging Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: software and support Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: availability Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: who should buy which phone?

Apple has introduced a new phone in the iPhone 16 series: the iPhone 16e. This model is designed to replace the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 14, making it the company’s most affordable option. You might be surprised by how it compares to the regular iPhone 16.

This overview will examine the iPhone 16e and see how it stacks up against the iPhone 16.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: specs

iPhone 16e iPhone 16 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 167 grams 170 grams Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display Screen resolution 2532-by-1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi 800 nits max brightness (typical) 1200 nits peak brightness (HDR) 2556-by-1179-pixel resolution at 460 ppi 1000 nits max brightness (typical) 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR) 2000 nits peak brightness (outdoor Operating system iOS 18 iOS 18 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Processor Apple A18 6-core CPU

4-core GPU

16-core Neutral Engine Apple A18 6-core CPU

5-core GPU

16-core Neutral Engine RAM 8GB 8GB Camera 2-in-1 camera system

48MP FusionTrueDepth front camera Advanced dual-camera system

48MP Fusion 12MP Ultra Wide TrueDepth front camera Apple Intelligence Yes Yes Action Button Yes Yes Camera Control No Yes Dynamic Island No Yes Ports USB-C USB-C Authentication Face ID Face ID Water resistance IP68 IP68 Battery Up to 26 hours between charges Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher paired with USB-C charging cable Qi wireless charging Up to 22 hours between charges Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher paired with USB-C charging cable, or 30W adapter or higher paired with MagSafe Charger MagSafe, Qi2, and Qi wireless charging Colors White, Black Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, Black Prices From $600 From $800 Review Coming soon iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: design and display

Before we start this comparison, it’s important to note a key point: the iPhone 16 is a more advanced phone than the iPhone 16e. This conclusion isn’t surprising, especially since the iPhone 16e is priced $200 lower than the iPhone 16. However, the features that make the iPhone 16 superior won’t be crucial to all would-be buyers, which could make the iPhone 16e the better choice for those folks.

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 are similar in appearance but differ slightly in key areas regarding display and design.

The iPhone 16e retains the traditional notch design of previous iPhones. However, the iPhone 16 has the Dynamic Island feature, which shows how the company is moving towards a more responsive and engaging user interface. Dynamic Island is a very clever feature that uses notifications, ongoing activities, and other alerts to effectively incorporate an element of the phone into the user interface, thereby increasing the overall usability of the phone.

Two areas where the phones are the same are display size and type. They both have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. However, the iPhone 16 has better display performance because it has a higher peak brightness. This improvement benefits users who use their devices in the open air because the words on the screen will be easily visible even in bright sunlight.

The two models can also be distinguished by their color choices. The iPhone 16 offers more color choices than its rival, including various vibrant colors that allow users to express their personalities. The iPhone 16e has a more restricted color scheme (black and white only), which appeals to those who want a more traditional or straightforward design.

Both handsets are built like a glass-metal sandwich, which looks great and stays solid. They have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning they can be submerged in water up to a certain level, making them suitable for use in different conditions.

However, the iPhone 16 has an improved Ceramic Shield on the front of the phone, making it more resistant to scratches and impacts than the previous model. The iPhone 16e is smaller, thinner, and lighter than the iPhone 16, making it a better choice for those who want a more portable or manageable device.

Therefore, it is safe to state that the iPhone 16 has some advantages over the iPhone 16e in terms of display quality due to its higher peak brightness. However, the iPhone 16e offers advantages in size and possible battery life, making it a solid option for those who prioritize portability in a smartphone. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preferences, such as needing a smaller device or a more durable phone with superior display credentials.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: performance

First, the good news is that both phones have an A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM. This indicates that, from an operational standpoint, they will function similarly for everyday tasks. However, the iPhone 16e is expected to deliver slightly lower performance than the iPhone 16. This difference is primarily due to the iPhone 16e featuring a 4-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 16 has a more powerful 5-core GPU. Additionally, in CPU tests, the iPhone 16 scores higher, suggesting a minor difference in processing power.

We have to test the iPhone 16e to run our own tests, but we do expect both phones to be very close in terms of performance for most tasks.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: cameras

One of the primary reasons the iPhone 16e is less expensive than the iPhone 16 is due to the differences in their camera systems. While both models feature a 48MP main camera, the iPhone 16 has a slightly larger sensor, which typically produces better image quality, particularly in low-light conditions.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 comes equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. This lens allows for a wider field of view and enables the capture of 3D or spatial videos. In contrast, the iPhone 16e does not include this lens.

The iPhone 16 also offers extra camera features, such as macro photography and advanced video recording capabilities, which are not available on the iPhone 16e.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16e lacks the Camera Control button, a feature present on all other iPhone 16 models.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: battery and charging

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 have notable differences in battery and charging capabilities. The iPhone 16e boasts a longer battery life, providing up to 26 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 16 supports up to 20 hours. This extended battery life in the iPhone 16e is likely due to its more efficient 5G modem, developed by Apple, and possibly a slightly larger battery. However, we won’t know until independent testing is done on one of the first iPhone 16e units.

Regarding charging, the iPhone 16 is equipped with MagSafe wireless charging, which offers faster and more convenient charging using compatible accessories. In contrast, the iPhone 16e supports wireless charging but relies on the slower Qi standard and does not include MagSafe compatibility. Both models support 20W wired fast charging, enabling them to reach 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: software and support

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 ship with iOS 18, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, and will receive the same software updates and security patches for the foreseeable future, likely for at least five years. This means users of both devices can expect the same core software experience and access to new features and improvements as they are released. However, there might be subtle differences in how certain features are implemented.

For instance, while both phones support Apple’s new AI features, the iPhone 16, with its more advanced camera system (like Camera Control), offers a slightly more seamless experience with AI-powered camera features. Overall, though, the software experience of both devices should be identical.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: availability

The iPhone 16e is available for pre-order, and the first units will be shipped to customers on Friday, February 28. The phone starts at $599 for the 128GB model. It’s also available with 256GB and 512GB of storage. It’s available to purchase in any color, as long as it’s Black or White.

The iPhone 16, being months older, is easy to find in stores. It costs $799 for a 128GB version and comes with 256GB or 512GB of storage. Because of its age, you can find an iPhone 16 at a discount, which is something to keep in mind. It’s also available in Black and White, Ultramarine, Teal, and Pink.

Apple iPhone 16e vs. iPhone 16: who should buy which phone?

The iPhone 16e and iPhone 16 share a similar design and powerful A18 chip, but they cater to different user needs. The iPhone 16 features a superior camera system with an additional ultra-wide lens, a larger sensor, and advanced video capabilities. This makes it ideal for photography enthusiasts and anyone who values high-quality image and video capture. Additionally, the iPhone 16 includes MagSafe charging, which appeals to users who prioritize convenient and faster wireless charging.

In contrast, the iPhone 16e focuses on battery life, offering significantly longer usage on a single charge. While its camera system is more basic, it still includes a capable 48MP primary sensor. The absence of MagSafe and an ultra-wide lens, combined with its emphasis on battery longevity, makes the 16e an excellent option for budget-conscious users who prioritize essential features over cutting-edge camera technology.

In summary, the iPhone 16 is designed for users who want the best camera and the convenience of MagSafe, while the 16e is tailored for those who value long battery life and a more affordable price point.

Regardless, these are both terrific phones. The iPhone 16 is already one of the best ones on the market. The iPhone 16e will no doubt be added to this list after our review.