Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Honor Magic V5: A Close Fight!

There’s no doubt about it: the Honor Magic V5 is designed to compete directly with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Acquiring the world’s thinnest phone mantle was important for Honor, and it’s only the white version that’s thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. In comparison, every Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures the same, and the camera bump is also thinner than the Honor Magic V5.

Both phones provide an incredible in-hand feel, but I prefer the boxier design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The lighter weight and smaller camera bump also yield a more premium in-hand feel that is less top-heavy than the Magic V5. However, the more rounded corners on the Magic V5 mean it’s less likely to cause discomfort by digging into the palms of your hands.

The Magic V5 features a reduced crease compared to the Magic V3 from last year. However, the new carbon fiber and titanium sheets under the screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 ensure that the crease is virtually imperceptible. It’s the best crease on a folding phone yet, and Samsung has captured a crown that the Oppo Find N5 previously held.

Overall, both phones are feats of engineering, thanks to their incredible designs; however, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a slight edge here, despite the Honor Magic V5 being thinner.