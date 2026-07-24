Google confirms Pixel 11 prices are going up as RAM costs spiral

Google has confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 11 series will be affected by price increases, blaming a severe, supplier-driven memory crisis.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Google Vice President of Devices and Services Shakil Barkat said memory prices have risen at a level the industry has never seen before. He pointed to Morgan Stanley data showing the cost of 1GB of RAM climbing from $2.80 in 2025 to $12 this year.

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Google says it has absorbed the higher costs for as long as possible but can no longer shield buyers from them. Price adjustments are coming across the Pixel family, including the Pixel 11 lineup. Exact prices will be announced at Google’s August 12 event.

Earlier Pixel 11 pricing leaks now make more sense

Previous leaks suggested that the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro could start $100 higher than their predecessors. Both phones are also expected to move from 128GB to 256GB of base storage, which would soften the higher entry price.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold appear less forgiving, as leaked pricing points to a straightforward $100 increase. The entry Pixel 11 Pro may also drop from 16GB of RAM to 12GB as Google tries to control component costs. Existing Pixel devices may also become more expensive, although the company has not said which models will be affected.

Could Android finally learn to do more with less RAM?

There may be one silver lining to the surge in memory prices. Google has started a dedicated effort to reduce how much RAM Android and the wider app ecosystem need.

Apple has long benefited from controlling both the hardware and software inside its devices, allowing iPhones to run smoothly with less memory than many Android rivals. Android must support a much wider range of devices, chips, and manufacturer software, making this kind of optimisation more difficult.

Google believes its control over Android, Tensor processors, and on-device AI can help models load and run more efficiently. Future Pixel phones could therefore deliver the same experience without needing as much RAM. Whether those improvements will also reach phones running Samsung’s One UI, Oppo’s ColorOS, Xiaomi’s HyperOS, and other Android versions remains unclear.