Geekbench now lets you check how a phone will actually handle your boring daily chores

Geekbench, the popular cross-platform benchmark from Primate Labs, just got a major update. Geekbench 7 is out today, and you can download it on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you like to know exactly how your CPU and GPU stack up, this update brings a bunch of changes worth knowing about.

What’s new in the CPU tests?

Geekbench 7 adds new media workloads that mimic real-world tasks such as video conferencing and podcast listening. Examples of these workload models include encoding for screen sharing, Opus compression for voice memos, and live caption generation using the Whisper speech recognition model while decoding video.

There’s also a new Game Physics workload built on the Jolt Physics engine, the same one used in popular video games. The Photo Editor test now includes more real-world edits, and the Photo Library workload supports newer formats like JPEG XL and DNG.

The multi-core benchmark got smarter too. Instead of forcing every workload into a multi-threaded test, Geekbench 7 only runs a task in multi-core mode if that’s actually how it behaves in real apps. For example, since web browsers are mostly single-threaded, the HTML5 Browser test skips the multi-core suite entirely. This should give you a score that reflects real performance instead of an inflated number.

Did the GPU benchmark get some love too?

The GPU test now leans into machine learning and content creation workloads, including face tracking with filters, ML-based image upscaling, and background blur for video calls. You also get new tests for RAW image processing, LUT-based color grading, path tracing, and fluid simulation.

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The biggest addition here might be CUDA support, joining OpenCL, Vulkan, and Metal. NVIDIA GPU owners can finally test their cards using the API their most demanding apps rely on.

Geekbench also refreshed its data sets across the board, from bigger and more varied archives to a wider mix of PDFs and images, so your device gets tested against files that actually resemble what you use today.

I love this update because Geekbench’s scores should now more closely reflect how your device performs in the real world. Geekbench 7 remains free for personal use, and Primate Labs is offering 20% off Geekbench 7 Pro until August.