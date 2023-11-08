News, reviews, and discussion about the entire A/V world, ranging from 4K TVs and home theater setups to the latest in headphone technology and speakers.
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the personality behind Modern Dad, and is currently an editor with Digital Trends. Phil’s online work has taken him all over the United States, as well as Europe and Asia.
When he’s not writing, editing, or shooting video, Phil serves as president of the Pensacola Youth Soccer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has worked on multiple local political campaigns and is a part-time photographer and videographer.
Phil is a native of Pensacola, where he resides with his wife, daughters and a dog named Max.
Find Phil on Mastodon, or on Threads.