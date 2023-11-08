 Skip to main content
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Best Buy is having a sale on 65-inch Samsung 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

The 65-inch models of Samsung's CU7000 4K TV, Q80C QLED 4K TV, and S90C OLED 4K TV are all on sale from Best Buy, allowing you to enjoy discounts of up to $500.
Aaron Mamiit
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.

If you have a Samsung TV, buy a Q-Series soundbar in this sale

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
A man wearing Apple AirPods while sitting indoors.

AirPods 2 are still only $99 post-Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

The best smart speakers for 2023

John Velasco
John Velasco
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

The best OLED TV of 2023 is $500 off for a limited time

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
The Sony WH-1000-XM5 on top of a book for study, next to a notebook and pen.

Sony WH-1000XM5, “the best headphones, period,” are on sale

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
The YouTube TV broadcast delay feature.

YouTube TV looks to lessen live latency with broadcast delay feature

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Hed Unity Wi-Fi headphones.

Hed Unity review: Are Wi-Fi headphones really $2,000 better?

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones on the ground

These Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones are $100 today

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
The Dyson Zone air-purifying ANC headphones on a model.

The weirdest and wildest AV gear of 2023

Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
An iPhone on a Peak Design travel tripod.

The living room tripod is now officially a thing you need

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Plex used to watch media on a laptop.

How to use Plex Media Server to watch all of your media

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
The Hulu icon in the Disney+ app.

Hulu content is now available inside Disney+ as a ‘beta’

You can now watch Hulu content within the Disney+ app, provided you're subscribed to both.
Phil Nickinson
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

This is your last chance to save $100 on the Bose Headphones 700

The Bose Headphones 700, which offer active noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge, are down to just $279 from Best Buy.
Aaron Mamiit
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

Delivered for the holidays, the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $500 off

The 65-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is on sale from Best Buy at $500 off, but you need to make the purchase now to make sure that you get it for the holidays.
Aaron Mamiit
LG MLA OLED technology is the most innovative TV technology of 2023.

The most innovative TV tech of 2023

2023 was more evolutionary than revolutionary for TVs, but MLA OLED tech and wireless TV set the stage for an exciting 2024.
Caleb Denison
The Hed Unity were the most innovative headphones of 2023.

The most innovative headphones and earbuds of 2023

2023 saw lots of great new wireless headphones and earbuds, but only three of these products were truly innovative.
Simon Cohen
The Amazon Fire TV Max 4K was the most innovative streaming device of 2023.

The most innovative streaming device of 2023

Streaming devices don't get the same sort of major annual updates as other categories, but one still stood above the rest is 2023.
Phil Nickinson
Jabra Elite 10.

Jabra’s best wireless earbuds are 20% off for a limited time

The Jabra Elite 10 are excellent earbuds made even more tempting with $50 off right now at Best Buy. Here's why they're great.
Jennifer Allen
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.

Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch 4K TV under $500

Walmart is selling an Onn. 75-inch 4K TV for under $500 which is an exceptional deal for such a huge TV. Here's why you want it.
Jennifer Allen
Samsung 2022 HW-Q910B soundbar.

Samsung is offering a 100 day trial of some of its best soundbars

Want to invest in a great soundbar with no risk? Samsung has a 100 day trial of some of its best soundbars so you can be confident of your purchase.
Jennifer Allen
Zoom on Apple TV.

Apple TV with Zoom means it’s finally time to call your mother

Zoom on Apple TV means you can kick back and take that work call from your couch. Just remember to wear pants.
Phil Nickinson
TCL Q Class QM8 mini-LED 4K TV.

2023’s best TVs for under $1,000

With top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, HDR, advanced gaming modes, voice assistant compatibility, and gorgeous images, these TVs do a lot for under $1,000.
M. Bizzaco
TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

Best 85-inch TV deals: Save on Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more

If your motto is 'go big or go home' and you're on the hunt an 85-inch TV, your search is over: We've got all the best 85-inch TV deals right here.
Lucas Coll
1More PistonBuds Pro Q30 in black/gold.

1More’s PistonBuds Pro Q30 look like great budget buds at $50

1More's new wireless earbuds focus on ANC and sound quality at a very affordable price.
Simon Cohen
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

Best Apple TV deals: Save on the Apple TV 4K and more

These Apple TV deals will make the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd Gen), and even Apple TV (2nd Gen) a little lighter on the bank account.
Jennifer Allen
The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector with Christmas decorations.

This pocket-sized portable smart projector is 28% off today

The portable Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector, which runs for 2.5 hours on a single charge, is currently on sale from Amazon with a $220 discount.
Aaron Mamiit
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

The best Apple TV VPN for 2023

If you didn't know you could use a VPN with your Apple TV. Stay protected at all times while watching your favorite content with the best Apple TV VPN services.
Aaron Kim
The app listing for ExpressVPN on Apple TV.

Express VPN joins the growing ranks of VPNs on Apple TV

The VPNs have come for Apple TV, and ExpressVPN is atop the heap. But do you need a virtual private network on your streaming device?
Phil Nickinson
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

It’s still not cheap but Samsung’s 98-inch QLED TV is $2,000 off

Looking for a huge TV that looks great? If money is no object, check out the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV for $2,000 off right now at Samsung.
Jennifer Allen
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

Best Beats headphone deals: Save on Studio Pro, Studio Buds

If you're searching for Beats headphone deals, you should check out our list of today's top offers for the brand's wireless headphones and wireless earbuds.
Albert Bassili
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

This 50-inch 4K TV is discounted to $220 for a limited time

The 50-inch Pioneer Xumo Series 4K TV is already affordable at its original price of $300, but it's even cheaper at $220 from Best Buy after an $80 discount.
Aaron Mamiit
A shot of a bird on the Sony A95L QD-OLED.

The best OLED TVs for 2023: from LG, Sony, and Samsung

When it comes to overall picture quality, nothing looks quite as good as OLED. LG and Sony lead the race, but which OLED TV is best for you? Let's find out.
M. Bizzaco
Dan Stevens and Christopher Plummer in The Man Who Invented Christmas.

The best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

The best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video include The Man Who Invented Christmas, Last Christmas, Violent Night, Scrooged, and more.
Michileen Martin
An Ikran flies over Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to solve Sarentu Totems in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A Na'vi riding an Ikron in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The best skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

An Ikran flies towards a ship in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to play co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A Na'vi riding an Ikron in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora review: Na’vi adventure doesn’t practice what it preaches

The Deezer app being used on an iPhone.

What is Deezer? Features, pricing, and music quality explained

An iPhone with the Home section of the Spotify app on it.

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which music streaming service is the best?

Spotify Wrapped 2023 on a laptop.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: how to find your 2023 music stats

Apple Music Replay 2023 hero.

Apple Music Replay 2023: how to find your replay experience

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video

Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the personality behind Modern Dad, and is currently an editor with Digital Trends. Phil’s online work has taken him all over the United States, as well as Europe and Asia.

When he’s not writing, editing, or shooting video, Phil serves as president of the Pensacola Youth Soccer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has worked on multiple local political campaigns and is a part-time photographer and videographer.

Phil is a native of Pensacola, where he resides with his wife, daughters and a dog named Max.

Find Phil on Mastodon, or on Threads.