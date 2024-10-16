 Skip to main content
Karma’s EVs are getting a Master & Dynamic audio upgrade

By
Karma Kaveya featuring Master & Dynamic sound.
Karma Automotive/Master & Dynamic

Karma Automotive has partnered with Master & Dynamic (M&D) to bring the New York City-based boutique audio company’s sound to two of its electric vehicles. It’s the first time that M&D has designed an in-cabin sound system. It says it will also design a selection of “sound tools” exclusively for Karma, including wireless headphones.

Karma Kaveya featuring Master & Dynamic sound.
Karma Automotive/Master & Dynamic

The Karma cars in question are Karma’s third-gen Karma Revero, set to begin deliveries later in 2024, and the upcoming $300,000 Karma Kaveya super-coupe. In the meantime, owners of existing Karma Reveros can enjoy Tune, an over-the-air audio upgrade for the Karma Revero sport sedan. According to M&D, Tune lets drivers seamlessly download a proprietary equalization package that “enhances the in-vehicle audio experience with Master & Dynamic’s signature rich, warm sound.”

Recommended Videos

“The caliber of the workmanship is what drew us to Master & Dynamic,” said Karma Automotive president Marques McCammon. “The Tune audio package for Karma Revero, the first over-the-air upgrade of its kind ever offered by an automotive manufacturer, is just a sneak-peek of what we’ve got in store.”

Related

Curiously, it looks like Karma initially worked with Sennheiser on the 3D sound system for its Revero GT plug-in hybrid, but that partnership didn’t last.

Beyond the Tune EQ package, the two companies are being fairly quiet on details. They shared a number of press photos (included here) that illustrate M&D-branded speaker placements throughout the Karma Kaveya, but we don’t know how many speakers the car will get, how much amplification power will be on tap, or whether the system will support immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos Music.

The partnership is just the latest pairing of high-end audio and high-end automotive. Lucid became the first car company with a Dolby Atmos Music in-cabin system, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer got a bespoke installation from McIntosh, and Audi has worked with Sonos.

For its part, Master & Dynamic is no stranger to high-end auto partnerships. It has previously collaborated with Mercedes-AMG, Lamborghini, and Bugatti on custom-branded wireless headphones and earbuds.

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Get ready for a new generation of wireless headphones: Bluetooth LE Audio is now a done deal
A man listens to his cell phone audio via bluetooth headphones.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) -- the entity tasked with evolving the Bluetooth wireless standard over time -- has announced that it has completed its work on the new LE Audio specification, which officially opens the doors to a new wave of wireless headphones, earbuds, speakers, and hearing aids that work with the new standard.

Bluetooth LE Audio is fully backward-compatible with older Bluetooth versions, so you don't need to worry about buying a new set of earbuds or headphones only to discover that they don't work with your phone or computer. But it does add several new capabilities like Auracast (a broadcast-style audio sharing feature) and the LC3 codec, which promises better audio quality while reducing latency and extending battery life. To enjoy these additional features, both the transmitting device (like your phone) and the receiving device (headphones, earbuds, etc.) will need to support them.

Read more
Mercedes-Benz is getting immersive audio thanks to Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos sound system in a Mercedes.

When creating a list of the best luxury cars on the road today, there’s bound to be at least one from Mercedes. The flagship model is the Benz S-Class, and it will be entering another level in its already exclusive club via a boost in automobile entertainment. This new feature is coming in the form of audio and is one typically reserved for theaters and the best soundbars — Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos Music brings immersive audio to the Mercedes-Benz

Read more
Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport first impressions: Lighter weight, wireless charging
Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport true wireless earbuds.

Master & Dynamic (M&D) has just released the $349 MW08 Sport, an almost identical set of true wireless earbuds to the company’s MW08, which it debuted earlier this year for $299. So what makes the MW08 Sport so er, sporty? And why do they cost $50 more than the regular MW08? It pretty much comes down to weight and wireless charging.

The original MW08 are a stellar set of active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds, with fantastic sound quality, battery life, and ergonomics. But their slick-looking all-metal charging case, at 2.8 ounces, weighs considerably more than most charging cases and it doesn’t support wireless charging.

Read more