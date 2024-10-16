Karma’s EVs are getting a Master & Dynamic audio upgrade

Karma Automotive has partnered with Master & Dynamic (M&D) to bring the New York City-based boutique audio company’s sound to two of its electric vehicles. It’s the first time that M&D has designed an in-cabin sound system. It says it will also design a selection of “sound tools” exclusively for Karma, including wireless headphones.

The Karma cars in question are Karma’s third-gen Karma Revero, set to begin deliveries later in 2024, and the upcoming $300,000 Karma Kaveya super-coupe. In the meantime, owners of existing Karma Reveros can enjoy Tune, an over-the-air audio upgrade for the Karma Revero sport sedan. According to M&D, Tune lets drivers seamlessly download a proprietary equalization package that “enhances the in-vehicle audio experience with Master & Dynamic’s signature rich, warm sound.”

“The caliber of the workmanship is what drew us to Master & Dynamic,” said Karma Automotive president Marques McCammon. “The Tune audio package for Karma Revero, the first over-the-air upgrade of its kind ever offered by an automotive manufacturer, is just a sneak-peek of what we’ve got in store.”

Curiously, it looks like Karma initially worked with Sennheiser on the 3D sound system for its Revero GT plug-in hybrid, but that partnership didn’t last.

Beyond the Tune EQ package, the two companies are being fairly quiet on details. They shared a number of press photos (included here) that illustrate M&D-branded speaker placements throughout the Karma Kaveya, but we don’t know how many speakers the car will get, how much amplification power will be on tap, or whether the system will support immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos Music.

The partnership is just the latest pairing of high-end audio and high-end automotive. Lucid became the first car company with a Dolby Atmos Music in-cabin system, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer got a bespoke installation from McIntosh, and Audi has worked with Sonos.