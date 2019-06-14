Digital Trends
Home Theater

What is Dolby Atmos Music, and how can you experience it?

Simon Cohen
By
what is dolby atmos music and how to get it mobile

Despite the advent of streaming music services, which have utterly changed the landscape when it comes to accessing music, there haven’t been many changes to how songs are produced. Whether you listen to music through terrestrial FM, digital satellite, MP3, CD, DVD-Audio, or even lossless high-resolution files like FLAC, or DSD, the original recording was probably created in stereo, that familiar, two-channel mix of sound that has been with us for decades.

That may soon be about to change. Dolby says it has created an entirely new recording format for its popular Dolby Atmos 3D-sound format, called Dolby Atmos Music, which goes way beyond two-channel stereo. You may already be aware of Dolby Atmos for movies and TV shows — if not, we have a great explainer and a detailed how-to guide — but Dolby Atmos Music is its own beast. Here’s the lowdown on could might become a big part of recorded music’s next big leap forward.

What is Dolby Atmos Music?

Reference Premiere Dolby Atmos Lifestyle 5

Dolby Atmos Music is music that has been recorded and produced using Dolby’s Atmos audio format. Unlike traditional stereo music that lets producers decide what sounds you hear from a set of left and right channels for a pair of speakers or headphones, Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary surround sound format, with support for up to 34 separate speakers, including speakers that can direct sound down toward the listener from the ceiling.

That sounds like the kind of thing you’d get in a commercial movie theater, and it is — Dolby Atmos is used for creating highly immersive soundtracks for movies, with sound that feels like it’s coming from in front of you, behind you, both sides, and above. But that same recording technique can be used with music for a similar result: Total sonic immersion.

It would be easy to dismiss Dolby Atmos Music as simply a way to play normal tracks over a surround sound setup. After all, every home theater receiver can take an audio source like vinyl, CD, or streaming media, and run it through circuits and software that optimize it for a surround system, like a 7.1 speaker setup. But Atmos Music isn’t a conversion of stereo into multichannel surround — it’s a scratch-made recording that utilizes these extra channels in a whole new way.

One of the defining characteristics of both Dolby Atmos for movies and Dolby Atmos Music is that an object (or in the case of music, an instrument or vocal track) can be manipulated in 3D space by the producer independently. For example, when listening to Atmos Music on an Atmos-compatible sound system, you might hear the violins from the front of the room as a symphony begins, but as the music continues over time, those instruments could be gradually shifted in space to feel as though they are coming from all around you. It’s an unprecedented degree of control for producers, and much like the 3D effect in movies, it might feel jarring or even cheesy if it were executed in a ham-fisted way. But by the same token, it can also feel sublime when the spatial options are manipulated by a deft and experienced hand.

Where can I experience Dolby Atmos Music?

what is dolby atmos music and how to get it club

As with its cinematic counterpart, there are two main ways to experience Dolby Atmos Music. Some clubs are beginning to install Dolby Atmos Music systems that give performing DJs the ability to control their music in 3D space around the club. These include Ministry of Sound in London, Sound-Bar in Chicago, and Halcyon in San Francisco.

If you have a Dolby Atmos-compatible home theater system at home, and a source of Dolby Atmos music, you’ll also be able to experience Atmos music from the comfort of your own home.

What do I need to listen to Dolby Atmos Music at home?

dolby atmos will support 34 speakers high end home theaters onkyo receiver tx nr3030

Dolby Atmos Music is a scalable music format, which means that a single music track recorded in Dolby Atmos can be played back on a wide variety of devices and speakers configurations, from a massive 32-speaker private cinema to a pair of earbuds on your phone. However, there are big differences between these scenarios.

As a true surround sound format, the only way to get a full, authentic Atmos Music experience is with at least a 5.1.2 speaker configuration, in conjunction with an A/V receiver or soundbar that is Dolby Atmos-compatible. The more surround channels your system can support, the better your Atmos Music will sound. The same is true in reverse: As you move down to a simplified speaker arrangement — say a 5.1, or 3.1 system — as long as your audio device is capable of processing a Dolby Atmos signal, you’ll still hear the music, but its 3D immersion will gradually become less apparent.

Eventually, once you get down to a 2-channel set of stereo speakers, it may be hard to tell the difference between Atmos Music and traditional stereo, because there’s no longer any way for the Atmos system to move the sound around your listening space.

What about Dolby Atmos Music in headphones?

best tech under $100
Amazon

Headphones (with a few notable exceptions like the Razer Tiamat V2) are effectively 2-channel stereo speakers for your head. However, the fact that each ear can only hear one of those channels at a time means that a technique known as binaural audio can be used to simulate 360-degree sound (our brains are remarkably easy to fool). Dolby Atmos takes full advantage of binaural audio and is pretty headphone-friendly. In fact, the format is already widely used throughout the gaming world as a way to give gamers a more immersive audio experience that helps them place characters, as well as actions like explosions and gunshots, in context so they can react faster and with greater accuracy.

The same binaural effect that makes Atmos for headphones so effective for gaming works with music as well, with the same distinctions we discussed earlier around cinematic Atmos versus Atmos for music.

To experience Dolby Atmos Music via headphones, you’ll need an audio device (smartphone, A/V receiver, laptop, etc.) that can run the Dolby Atmos decoder software, a source of Dolby Atmos music, and of course, a pair of headphones. Any headphones will work. But, as with traditional stereo, you’ll get a much better Atmos music experience with a set of high-quality cans versus the cheap earbuds that came with your phone.

Dolby maintains a list of phones that support Atmos and it includes many of the biggest brands. Apple isn’t among them, but this is expected to change with the rollout of iOS 13.

Where and when can I get Dolby Atmos Music?

Right now, Dolby Atmos Music is very hard to come by, though we expect that to change in the near future. Universal Music Group, which includes Capitol Records, has started the process of using Atmos in the creation of new recordings, as well as reaching into its massive back catalog to remaster its classics in Atmos.

For the moment, the only official source of music recorded in Dolby Atmos are Blu-ray discs that contain Atmos Music tracks. The 2017 release of INXS’s Kick 30th anniversary CD and Blu-ray collection is one example. The Blu-ray disc includes many videos created for that album’s tracks, as well as the entire album remastered by Giles Martin in Dolby Atmos. Martin is no stranger to Atmos; he was the driving force behind the 2017 remastering of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in the surround format. Sadly, this version has yet to make it to store shelves as a Blu-ray disc.

Currently, there’s no way to buy, rent, or subscribe to Atmos Music in digital formats online. None of the streaming services in the U.S. currently support it, and even online stores that cater to hi-res music fans do not sell Atmos Music tracks.

Do any music streaming services have Dolby Atmos Music?

Yes, but for the moment these are only available in China. It’s unknown when you’ll be able to stream Dolby Atmos Music in the U.S., but given Apple’s support for the format in iOS 13, we hope an announcement will come in 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are and why you should care
lg sl9yg review s9 feat
Product Review

You can't get convincing surround sound with a single speaker, right? Wrong

LG’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar is loaded with power, features, and quirks, including the lack of a center channel. That said, this distinctive soundbar offers powerful Atmos immersion for a two-piece system, making it worth…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Netflix launch in UK on iPad in 2012
Home Theater

Netflix can drain your data in a hurry. Here's how to turn it down a notch

Ever wondered how much data you need to stream a show (or movie) on Netflix? You aren't alone. The answer could be anywhere from 1GB per hour to 7GB per hour, but there's more to it than that. Here's how to control your Netflix data.
Posted By Josh Levenson
65 inch vizio 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is an absolute must-have at $480

Unfortunately, reliable 4K TVs don't come cheap. That's unless your snagging one on sale, like this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV, which has had its price slashed from $700 to a healthier $480.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Walmart drops an unmissable deal on a 58-inch Samsung 4K TV

Just about every network under the sun is serving up piping hot bowls of 4K content. There's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV -- even more so now that Walmart has slashed $170 off one of Samsung's leading 58-inch models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sony wh-1000x headphones folding
Deals

Pick up Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones from Drop on the cheap

Commuting has to be about the worst thing ever. Fortunately, the hustle and bustle can all be blocked out with a good set of wireless noise-canceling headphones — and there are none better than the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are now on sale.
Posted By Josh Levenson
how to program an rca universal remote remotes getty
Home Theater

Our quick-and-easy guide to programming an RCA universal remote

If you're tired of using a million different remotes in your home theater, office, or living room, you'll likely be interested in a single RCA universal remote. Here's how to program it for your system.
Posted By Parker Hall
Billions (Showtime)
Home Theater

Select YouTube TV subscribers are getting a summer of Showtime for free

If you're a long-time YouTube TV subscriber, you may be in luck: The service is giving free access to Showtime until September 5, 2019, according to reports. Unlike other free trials, it does not become a paid plan on expiry.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Diagnose and fix some common Apple AirPods problems with our handy guide

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

HDMI ARC and eARC: What they are, and how they can simplify your home theater

HDMI ARC is one of the coolest TV features at your disposal. But if you're like most folks, you have no idea how it works, if you even know what it is at all. Here's our primer on HDMI ARC, as well as the next-generation technology, eARC.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Movies & TV

Stranger Things season 3 gets some new photos and an official synopsis

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
55 inch lg 4k tv deal 6 series walmart
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV than this

Another day, another fantastic deal on a 4K TV. This time, we're looking at a 55-inch LG 6-Series, which has had its price hacked from $500 down to $350 — and that's a deal that's not to be missed.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods — we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
AV Receiver
Home Theater

These awesome A/V receivers will swarm you with surround sound at any budget

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to shopping for a receiver, so we assembled our favorites for 2019, at multiple price points and all loaded with features, from Dolby Atmos to 4K HDR and much more.
Posted By Parker Hall
muhammad ali movie will smith theaters
Movies & TV

Will Smith’s best movies ranked, from Bad Boys to Ali to Hitch

A ranking of Hollywood actor Will Smith's best movies to date. From his early roles during the Fresh Prince days to his Oscar-baiting dramas, Smith has played all kinds of characters in a wide array of beloved films.
Posted By Christine Persaud