Samsung’s new Dolby Atmos wireless speaker doubles as a picture frame

Simon Cohen
By
Samsung Music Frame speaker.
It’s a picture frame. It’s a speaker. It’s the Samsung Music Frame. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Along with its new TVs, ultra short throw laser projectors, and soundbars — most of which were totally predictable enhancements of existing products — Samsung brought something truly different to CES 2024: the Samsung Music Frame, a Dolby Atmos-capable wireless speaker that doubles as an old-fashioned printed photo frame.

The Music Frame (or HW-LS60D if you want to use its official model designation) clearly owes a lot to Samsung’s popular The Frame TV, which can display any digital art of your choice when you’re not using it as an actual TV. But unlike the TV, the Music Frame doesn’t make you choose between listening to music and gazing fondly at your favorite family portrait — you can do both, and the picture doesn’t disappear when you turn off the tunes.

Hiding behind the picture are two woofers, two tweeters, and two midrange drivers, which automatically tune themselves to your room’s acoustics using Samsung’s SpaceFit calibration tech. It kind of reminds us of a slightly lower-tech version of LG’s wild DukeBox concept.

The Music Frame is equipped with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so you can do ad-hoc streaming from any smartphone, tablet, or computer, as well as add it to a new or existing multiroom wireless audio setup. If you own a Samsung TV and/or soundbar, you can pair the Music Frame and use it as a TV speaker, a rear speaker, or a subwoofer. If you buy a second Music Frame, they can be stereo-paired or used as left/right wireless surrounds. Or you can connect up to five of them for synchronous play.

If all that weren’t enough, the Frame also contains an IoT hub, giving your smart home devices yet another way to stay connected and accessible.

Samsung says you can display any photograph or printed image using the Music Frame, but it also includes a digital-print compatible Diasec matte acrylic plate Art Panel, for an even more professional and durable way to display your favorite image.

Sonos launched a similar product in collaboration with Ikea, called the Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker, but that product only works with swappable Ikea art panels, or art created by third parties.

In typical fashion for a CES announcement, we don’t have a full set of specs for the Music Frame so we can’t give you dimensions, or details like whether it works with Apple AirPlay. Samsung also hasn’t given us pricing or a release date for the Music Frame, so stay tuned — we’ll update this post as soon as we hear more.

What is Dolby Atmos Music, and how can you listen to it at home and on the go?
best tech under $100

Whether we get our music through streaming services, satellite radio, CDs, or vinyl, most of it has been recorded using the time-honored technique of two-channel stereo. But over the past few years, there's been a growing movement in the recording industry toward so-called spatial audio formats. The most popular of these formats is Dolby Atmos Music, and it can make good ol' stereo sound like mono AM radio.

But what exactly is Dolby Atmos Music? How is it different than stereo? And what kind of gear do you need to listen to it at home and on the go? We've got everything you need to know to get on the Dolby Atmos Music train.
What is Dolby Atmos Music?

Read more
Sonos CEO on Bluetooth epiphany: ‘you have to be humble enough to listen to customers’
Sonos Era 100, close-up on logo.

It can be hard for brands to admit when they got something wrong -- especially when they’ve spent time, money, and customer trust on a message. But taking a sober second look at a previous strategy, particularly when customers are telling you it’s not what they want, can be a necessary, if painful step.

That’s where Sonos finds itself today. With the launch of the company’s newest wireless speakers — the $249 Sonos Era 100 and the $449 Sonos Era 300 — several previously held beliefs about what makes for a great home audio experience have been revised or tossed out entirely.

Read more
Sonos’ new Era 100 and Era 300 wireless speakers go all-in on spatial audio and Bluetooth
Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 side by side.

Sonos has officially unveiled two new wireless smart speakers -- the $249 Sonos Era 100, and the $449 Sonos Era 300. While the Era 100 is effectively a new version of the aging Sonos One, which it replaces, the Era 300 is an entirely new type of speaker for the company, with six drivers (including an up-firing tweeter) and compatibility with spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos.

The leaks pretty much nailed it. Both speakers will be available on March 28 in 26 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, and Australia, with preorders beginning March 7.

Read more