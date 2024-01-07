 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Samsung’s flagship HW-Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar gets Roon support

Simon Cohen
By
Samsung 2024 HW-Q990D soundbar.
Samsung 2024 HW-Q990D Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Along with its new collection of 4K and 8K TVs, Samsung has debuted a few new soundbars at CES 2024, including an update to its critically acclaimed HW-Q990 Dolby Atmos flagship.

Like its predecessors, the 2024 HW-Q990D is a 22-driver, 11.1.4-channel system with support for wireless Dolby Atmos if you own a compatible Samsung TV. It also retains its 4K 120Hz passthrough capability for smooth video performance when gaming. But new to the Q990 is certified Roon support. Unless you’re a dedicated audiophile, you may not be familiar with Roon, a subscription-based music discovery and management platform that can best be described as iTunes for serious audio nerds. It also lets you manage multiple speakers and audio devices throughout your home.

Samsung 2024 HW-Q990D soundbar.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Soundbars with Roon compatibility are something of a rarity, as these speaker systems aren’t generally seen as audiophile-grade. But Samsung’s Harman division acquired Roon in 2023, which helps explain the HW-Q990D’s support for the service. We can probably expect to see more Roon support among Samsung products going forward.

Recommended Videos

As with previous Q-series soundbars, the Q990D supports Samsung’s Q-Symphony system, which lets the soundbar and select Samsung TVs combine their speakers for more immersive sound. Q-Symphony also has two sound profiles: central, which is geared toward sitting on a couch and watching a movie, and expansive, which attempts to balance the audio for music listening.

Samsung 2024 HW-Q990D soundbar.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With Active Voice Amplifier Pro, the soundbar uses deep learning to separate the voices from the rest of the audio mix on a scene by scene basis, to keep volumes balanced.

Related

In a similar vein, Samsung says that Party Play mode “broadens the sound profile to let each part of the sound system play a balanced profile” for larger gatherings.

Most soundbars include some kind of nighttime mode that reduces dynamic range so you don’t bother your housemates with booming bass and piercing highs. The Q990D’s version of that is a new private listening mode that turns off frontal audio, piping the main soundtrack to the surround speakers instead.

Samsung 2024 HW-S700D and HW-S801D soundbars.
Samsung 2024 HW-S700D and HW-S801D soundbars. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Rounding out Samsung’s CES 2024 soundbar announcements are updates to its collection of ultra-slim models.

Samsung says its HW-S800D (and the white variant known as the HW-S801D) — a Dolby Atmos soundbar with up-firing speakers — is only about a third of the depth of conventional soundbars. It includes a wireless subwoofer and gets a new feature for 2024: SpaceFit Sound Pro, Samsung’s auto room calibration system.

The HW-S700D has even smaller and slimmer profile of 35 inches wide, 1.4 inches tall, and just 1.5 inches deep. Samsung says it’s designed to complement TVs that are 55 inches and smaller, while still delivering the same sound quality as other members of the lineup.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Samsung adds HW-Q900C to its lineup of 2023 Dolby Atmos soundbars
Samsung 2023 Soundbars.

Samsung has been pretty quiet about its 2023 lineup of Dolby Atmos soundbars since it announced the new collection back at CES 2023, but we finally have all of the models, prices, and features. As we already knew, the latest flagship is the HW-Q990C, a monster 22-driver, 11.1.4-channel system that carries forward the legacy of the HW-Q990B from 2022 -- a soundbar that deeply impressed our reviewer. However, it's now joined by the HW-Q900C -- a more affordable version for folks who don't need the 990C's surround speakers, but who nonetheless may want to add them at a later date.

Also new to the collection are two C-Series models that bring the price of better TV sound down to $200 or less. Here's the full lineup.
Samsung Q-Series Dolby Atmos soundbars
In addition to Dolby Atmos compatibility, Samsung's Q-Series soundbars feature Q-Symphony, a feature that lets a compatible Samsung TV enhance the soundbar's own performance through the use of the TV's built-in speakers. Version 3.0 of Q-Symphony also uses the TV’s sound algorithms to analyze each scene to match the TV and soundbar outputs.

Read more
Nakamichi’s wild Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos soundbar goes up for preorder this week
Nakamichi Dragon soundbar with subwoofers and Omni Motion Reference surrounds.

Nakamichi's epic Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos soundbar, which debuted at CES 2023, is about to go up for preorder starting at 9 a.m. PT on April 26. But instead of the usual preorder process, Nakamichi has decided to make the first Dragons off the line limited editions. Officially, it will be called the Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Home Surround Sound System 75th Anniversary World Premiere Edition, and only 500 will be made.

Nakamichi has set the price at $3,499. That includes free shipping, but apparently only to U.S. residents. In a footnote on the preorder site, it says that Nakamichi initially planned to offer international shipping too, but had to reevaluate those plans after it discovered the logistics company it's using (eBay’s Global Shipping Program, for some reason) has a maximum weight and dollar value threshold, which the Dragon exceeds by almost $1,000. I guess some dragons don't fly.

Read more
JBL reveals its new flagship soundbar at CES 2023: 15 channels and 1170W of Dolby Atmos power
JBL Bar 1300X Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

JBL has taken the wraps off its most powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar to date at CES 2023. The Bar 1300X follows the same design principles as the company's previous top-of-the-line Bar series soundbars, including the line's signature detachable, fully wireless surround speaker modules, and a wireless subwoofer. But the Bar 1300X brings even more sound and power to your TV room, with an 11.1.4-channel configuration and a massive 1,170 watts of total power. It will be available on February 19, 2023, for $1,700.

The JBL Bar 1300X boasts both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility, but what sets it apart from JBL's other Atmos/DTS:X soundbars is its six dedicated up-firing drivers, which will presumably do a better job of delivering the height channel effects that these 3D surround sound formats are known for. It also has the largest wireless subwoofer in the Bar range, with a 12-inch driver.

Read more