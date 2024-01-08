TCL is introducing four new soundbars for 2024, and for the first time, its entire range will support Dolby Atmos, the popular 3D, immersive surround sound format. TCL showed off the new soundbar models alongside its 2024 TV lineup at CES 2024. This year also marks the first time that TCL is incorporating up-firing drivers into its wireless surround speakers to create a 7.1.4-channel system.

Like its 2024 TVs, TCL’s 2024 soundbars are divided into two ranges: the entry-level S Class and the step-up, performance-oriented Q Class.

2024 TCL S Class

There are two models in the 2024 S Class range — the 2.0-channel S45H and the 2.1-channel S55H.

TCL S45H

The S45H is a 2.0-channel, Dolby Atmos soundbar with a built-in bass reflex port. There’s no separate subwoofer, making it a better choice for those with limited space. It uses Dolby Atmos virtualization to recreate height and surround channels when playing Dolby Atmos sound signals, and it also has DTS Virtual:X, which gives standard 2.0 and 5.1-channel content a greater sense of immersion.

Surprisingly for an entry-level soundbar, the S45H has an auto room calibration function, as well as TCL’s TV as Center Channel Mode. The S45H also gets a new look — it adopts the wraparound, brushed-metal appearance from TCL’s 2023 Q Class models.

TCL S55H

The S55H has all of the same features as the S45H, but swaps out the bass reflex port for a dedicated wireless subwoofer, which should give it considerably better low frequency performance.

2024 TCL Q Class

The 2024 Q Class also has two models: the Q75H and Q85H.

TCL Q75H

The Q75H is a 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar that captures all of the features of the S55H, but adds more immersion through the use of Ray-Danz acoustic waveguide reflectors, which direct sound across the width of the room. If you’re curious about how this unique feature works, Digital Trends’ Caleb Denison has a good video primer.

The Q75H also includes a dedicated center channel speaker, built-in tweeters, built-in up-firing height drivers, and built-in side surround speakers.

TCL Q85H

The TCL Q85H is the company’s flagship soundbar. It includes all of the features of the Q75H, but with the additional immersion of dedicated wireless surround speakers that have their own built-in up-firing height drivers — a first for TCL when it comes to soundbars.

Curiously, TCL didn’t mention Roku Ready support in its brief introduction to its 2024 soundbars, but company representatives have confirmed that the entire 2024 collection is Roku Ready.

The company declined to get into deeper specs for its 2024 soundbar collection, so we still need to find out which models support Apple AirPlay, Chromecast built-in, and voice assistant compatibility, as well as multiple HDMI ports, if any.

As soon as we know, we’ll update this post.

