Vizio shrinks the price of a Dolby Atmos soundbar to $99

If you thought the impending acquisition of Vizio by Walmart might slow Vizio’s progress on pumping out new products, think again. The company has just released its 2024 lineup of soundbars, all of which include Dolby Atmos and DTS:X processing. They also possess a new mounting system that lets them quickly and easily attach to the bottom of select Vizio TVs. But perhaps the most remarkable aspect is the price. The collection of speakers starts at just $99 — the first time we’ve seen a Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar sell for less than $100.

Some of the new Vizio soundbars will be available on the company’s website starting May 13, however, the full lineup will roll out gradually over the coming months, with some models not appearing until the fall.

Vizio hasn’t released full specifications yet, but we do know that in addition to Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and the QuickFit system, all models have streaming audio via Bluetooth, adjustable dialogue settings, an HDMI ARC/eARC input, and system settings like bass, treble, and individual speaker levels that can be accessed via the Vizio mobile app.

The QuickFit system may sound fancy, but in reality, it’s just a pair of thumb screws that fit into prethreaded holes on the bottom of compatible Vizio TVs. Once they’re in place, you flip the soundbar upside down, connect it to HDMI and power, and slide the notched slots onto the thumb screws.

Inside the soundbar is an orientation sensor that automatically flips the left and right channels to match the new inverted position.

At the moment, there are two Vizio Quantum Pro, two Vizio Quantum, and 10 Vizio 4K models that are compatible with the QuickFit mounting option.

Vizio 2.0 Soundbar, model SV200M-08, $99

It’s hard to say if this minimalist 2.0 Soundbar will be able to deliver anything approaching true Dolby Atmos immersion with just two two full-range drivers, but in theory, it can work. With the right digital signal processing, we’ve heard impressive Atmos effects from other soundbars that only have a few front-facing speakers.

Even if Dolby Atmos isn’t stellar, it’s hard to argue with the price of Vizio’s most affordable 2024 soundbar.

Vizio All-In-One Soundbar, model SV210D-08, $129

For $30 more than the 2.0 Soundbar, you can upgrade to the Vizio All-In-One Soundbar, which adds two integrated 3-inch subwoofers to the existing two full-range units, for a more cinematic sound.

Vizio 2.1 Soundbar SE, model SV210X-08, $149

Alternatively, you can spend $50 more than the 2.0 soundbar and get the low-frequency benefits of a dedicated, compact wireless subwoofer with the Vizio 2.1 Soundbar SE.

Vizio 2.1 Soundbar, model SV210M-08, $169

Want even more low-end punch? The Vizio 2.1 Soundbar is the same as the SE model above, but with a larger, more powerful wireless subwoofer.

Vizio 5.1 Soundbar SE, model SV510X-08, $229

Vizio’s 5.1 SE model takes the 33-inch soundbar design from the models above, packs it with three full-range drivers (left/center/right), then adds two low-profile surround sound speakers. These are paired with the same compact wireless subwoofer as the 2.1 Soundbar SE.

Vizio 5.1 Soundbar, model SV510M-08, $249

Following the same formula as above, the Vizio 5.1 Soundbar simply increases the size and power of the 5.1 SE’s wireless subwoofer.

Vizio Elevate SE, model SL512X-08, $499

As the flagship of the new 2024 models, the Vizio Elevate SE takes the same auto-rotating Adaptive Height Speaker concept that wowed us on the original Vizio Elevat, and pairs it with a 6-inch wireless subwoofer and two surround sound speakers. Those auto-rotating speakers angle upward for Dolby Atmos content and rotate forward when nonimmersive content is detected.

