 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Vizio’s first 86-inch 4K TV is coming soon, for $999

Simon Cohen
By
Vizio 86-inch 4K TV.
Vizio

While much of the recent attention on Vizio has been connected to its imminent acquisition by retail giant Walmart, the TV maker has just announced its first TV to break the 75-inch screen size barrier. The new 4K TV model has an 86-inch screen and will be available on April 29 for $999, a price that undercuts almost every other 86-inch model from competitors.

Along with this new TV, Vizio has also announced a major rebranding of its TV model categories.

Recommended Videos

Its entry-level D-Series will now be identified by resolution: 720p screens will now be known as Vizio HD TV models and 1080p TVs will be called Vizio Full HD TV.

Related

The current M-, P-, and Quantum models will all be merged into a single category called Quantum, while the range-topping Quantum Pro models will keep their existing name.

So where does the new 86-inch model live? The low price offers a clue: it belongs to Vizio’s V-Series TVs (the company’s most affordable 4K TVs), which will now be known as the Vizio 4K TV line.  So you can consider the 86-inch TV as the first new 4K TV line model. It’s joined by all of the existing V-Series models in 43-inch to 75-inch screen sizes.

Vizio 86-inch 4K TV.
The new Vizio 86-inch 4K TV Vizio

Feature-wise, the 86-inch 4K model is nearly identical to its 4K siblings. It has a full-array LED backlight and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ — the two most common versions of dynamic HDR — along with HDR10 and HLG. Where it goes above and beyond the existing models is in its ability to do up to 120 frames-per-second (fps) video when set to a 1080p (FullHD) resolution, giving gamers a much smoother experience when playing high frame rate games.

There are three HDMI 2.1 ports, including one that is ARC/eARC compatible.

On the audio side, it supports Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital+, as well as DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X for immersive audio. Interestingly, the TV also supports Dolby Atmos, but only via passthrough, which means you can connect a Dolby Atmos-capable AV receiver or soundbar, but the TV’s internal speakers can’t provide an Atmos experience.

Also on tap is dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, which should provide a strong and fast wireless connection for streaming 4K content from the many apps available on the Vizio Home Screen interface. It also enables the TV’s considerable support for content casting and smart home platforms like Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

Bluetooth connectivity lets you use a set of wireless headphones or earbuds for private listening (or you could connect a Bluetooth speaker) and the included remote is voice-capable.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Hisense teases 110-inch, 10,000-nit TV ahead of CES 2024
The Hisense 110UX ULED X mini-LED 4K TV.

Hisense says its new 110UX TV will do something no other consumer display has ever done: deliver 10,000 nits of peak brightness. The 110UX, which has a 110-inch diagonal screen size and apparently has its own console-style stand and audio system, will get its official debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January.

In typical fashion for a CES sneak peek, Hisense hasn't released any pricing or availability information for the scorchingly bright 110UX. The new model is based on Hisense's ULED X technology platform which it first announced in 2023 with the debut of the Hisense UX.

Read more
The hidden costs of buying a 4K TV are way higher than you think
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

There’s never been a better time to buy a 4K TV. Prices have continued to drop even as screen sizes and smart TV features have continued to grow. But now that 4K TVs are priced within reach of almost anyone who wants one, are you actually going to be able to enjoy all of the extra detail and picture quality that 4K promises? The answer is, sadly, not as often as you expect, and not without some considerable extra investment over and above the cost of the TV.

Modern 4K TVs are packed with a lot of impressive technologies that can make picture quality look amazing, no matter what you’re watching. With upscaling driven by complex algorithms and often aided by AI, even watching an old DVD on a 4K TV will look way better than it did on an HDTV from 10 years ago. But to truly get the best possible results, you need access to native 4K content, preferably with some flavor of HDR, like Dolby Vision, HDR10, or HDR10+.

Read more
Sony’s A75L is its most affordable 4K OLED TV so far
Sony Bravia A75L OLED 4K TV.

Sony has announced that it's about to begin taking preorders on its 2023 Bravia A75L OLED 4K TV -- a model that shares all of the same high-end picture quality technologies found on the company's Bravia A80L, but costs much less. The A75L is available in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, for $1,600 and $2,000 respectively. That's up to $500 less than the same sizes of the A80L. Sony expects preorders to begin in early October.

The A75L definitely brings the price of Sony's incredible OLED TV picture quality within reach of more people, but if you're in the market to buy a new TV right now, you may want to check out Sony or Amazon for their current pricing on the Bravia A80L: the 55-inch model is $1,600 (the same as the A75L) and the 65-inch model is just $1,800 ($200 less than the A75L).

Read more