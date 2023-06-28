 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Vizio’s aging SmartCast reborn as Vizio Home Screen, with better content discovery features

Simon Cohen
By
Vizio SmartCast Home Screen 2023.
Vizio

It’s been a while since Vizio gave its SmartCast interface a fresh coat of paint and it was beginning to show its age when compared to Google TV, Apple TV, and Amazon’s Fire TV. Today, that changes, with a new interface that ditches the “SmartCast” name, in favor of the simpler “Vizio Home Screen” — it’s a full refresh of many of the key interfaces that Vizio owners use to navigate and find their shows, movies, and apps.

The first thing you notice is the way the cover art for shows and movies now blends into the background of each screen instead of being presented as a rectangular billboard. It’s a much more engaging format and mirrors what we’ve started to see from the other leading smart TV platforms.

But beyond the modernized aesthetics, Vizio points out that there are some concrete improvements to the usability of the screens too.

Related

The menus, settings, and navigation features have all been revamped to make browsing easier, including a newly redesigned on-screen virtual keyboard and genre pages, which the company says will improve the ease and speed of searching for content.

Finding your next binge-worthy show could be easier, faster, and more targeted to your tastes: the home screen now has built-in recommendations and information like Common Sense Media parental guidance and Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Recommended Videos

You’ll also have more control over the apps — customizing the app row can now be done in a single click, and each app will deliver its own content recommendations. The My Watchlist screen lets you pull together movies and shows from different apps in one place.

You’ll also notice that it takes fewer clicks to get the information you want. Instead of making you click through to a show or movie’s info page, much of that content is now shown next to the cover art at the top of the screen when you hover over a show’s thumbnail.

The info pages themselves are also more useful, with Discover, About, and Parental Guide sections that provide extra info related to the content you’re about to watch. You’ll also see helpful metadata for each title like its resolution and whether or not it’s available in formats like Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos.

Again, these features aren’t new to the world of smart TV interfaces — in many ways, Vizio has simply copied the formats now used by its competitors — but it will still be a breath of fresh air for Vizio TV owners who have been itching for a better way to watch streaming content.

Though Vizio hasn’t said when Vizio owners can expect to see the new Home Page, or which Vizio models will be getting the revamped experience, Kaitlyn Collins, VP of Product Marketing at Vizio said that, “our goal is to make it easy for our consumers to experience our latest innovations as soon as it is available, even on older Vizio Smart TV.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Vizio updates even 3-year-old SmartCast TVs with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
vizio-p-series-quantum

Even though we knew it was coming thanks to Apple's previously released list of all TVs that would be getting AirPlay 2 this year, it's still gratifying to see that Vizio announced the rollout of both AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit to a huge number of its SmartCast TV models -- some as old as 2016.

The new Apple-powered features are being rolled into Vizio's SmartCast 3.0, an over-the-air update beginning July 31 and will continue to out over the next few months until all compatible TVs are up-to-date. "SmartCast 3.0 is full of added value for Vizio customers," Bill Baxter, Vizio's chief technology officer, said in a statement. "With both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, users can now share movies, TV shows, music and more from their favorite apps, including the Apple TV app, directly to SmartCast TVs, and enable TV controls through the Home app and Siri.” Vizio's announcement comes on the heels of LG's announcement earlier in July that it was the first TV manufacturer to add HomeKit.

Read more
Vizio opens beta sign-ups for SmartCast 3.0 with AirPlay 2
vizio airplay 2

Previous

Next

Read more
Vizio SmartCast TVs add support for voice control via Amazon Alexa
vizio 2017 smartcast p series m tvs 1

M-series

A little over a year ago, Vizio added support for voice control via Google Home to its SmartCast line of smart TVs. That might have been great for Google Home users, but those who prefer Amazon’s Alexa weren’t as thrilled. That is no longer an issue, as the new Vizio SmartCast skill for Alexa is now available, bringing another voice control option to SmartCast TVs.

Read more