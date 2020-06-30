Ever since Vizio took the wraps off its ambitious 2020/2021 TV plans during CES in January, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the full details, including prices, finalized specs, and release dates. Today, we got what we wanted, including an official confirmation of Vizio’s first OLED TV model, which we expect will be a powerful competitor of both LG and Sony’s OLED models.

Here’s everything Vizio announced.

Vizio OLED 4K HDR Smart TVs

Let’s start right off with the most anticipated models, Vizio’s first OLED-panel 4K TVs.

OLED65-H1, 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV: $2,000

OLED55-H1, 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV: $1,300

Available fall 2020

Pictured above with the equally striking Vizio Elevate Dolby Atmos soundbar, Vizio’s first OLED TV model will come in two screen sizes (55 and 65 inches). It’s priced at $300 less than its counterpart in LG’s line of entry-level BX OLED TVs. With a tiny 4mm bezel, this TV also has an essentially edge-to-edge picture.

Powering the OLED 4K HDR Smart TV is Vizio’s IQ Ultra processor, a 64-bit engine that uses A.I. and machine learning to deliver better color, brightness, and detail, according to the company. It comes with Vizio’s latest version of its SmartCast TV operating system, which is loaded with the most popular streaming apps and supports both AirPlay 2 and Chromecast for easy casting from all of your devices.

In addition to supporting HDMI 2.1 along with HDMI eARC, the OLED 4K HDR Smart TV is also compatible with HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, which pretty much guarantees it will work with all current high dynamic range (HDR) video sources. Vizio’s ProGaming Engine rounds out the OLED 4K HDR Smart TV’s features with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz. Simply put, this TV is a game-changer.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X

P85QX-H1, 85-inch P-Series Quantum X: $3,000, available this fall

P75QX-H1, 75-inch P-Series Quantum X: $2,000, available now

P65QX-H1, 65-inch P-Series Quantum X: $1,500, available now

The new P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR TV is all about brightness. It features an absolutely retina-searing 3,000-nit peak brightness capability, which should take HDR material to an intense new level in terms of realism. Vizio claims the quantum dot panels used on the P-Series Quantum X are the highest performing on the market, offering 180% more color than standard 4K HDR TVs.

Depending on screen size, the P-Series Quantum X has up to 792 local dimming zones, which should prove highly capable at ensuring deep blacks with minimal halo-effect on even the most complicated of scenes.

This model shares all of the processing technologies found on the OLED 4K HDR Smart TV, including the IQ Ultra processor, ProGaming Engine, and support for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDMI 2.1, and HDMI eARC.

Vizio P-Series Quantum

P75Q9-H1, 75-inch P-Series Quantum: $1,700, available now

P65Q9-H1, 65-inch P-Series Quantum: $1,200, available now

The P-Series Quantum packs virtually all of the image processing power of the Quantum X, but it uses fewer local dimming zones (240) and produces 120% more color than average 4K HDR TVs, with 1200 nits of peak brightness.

As with the Quantum X, the P-Series Quantum has an IQ Ultra processor, ProGaming Engine, and support for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDMI 2.1, and HDMI eARC.

Vizio M-Series Quantum

M65Q8-H1, 65-inch M-Series Quantum: $750

M55Q8-H1, 55-inch M-Series Quantum: $550

M65Q7-H1, 65-inch M-Series Quantum: $700

M55Q7-H1, 55-inch M-Series Quantum: $500

M50Q7-H1, 50-inch M-Series Quantum: $400

All are available now

As Vizio’s entry-level QLED TV, the M-Series Quantum puts an emphasis on low prices. Both the M65Q8 and M55Q8 variants are Amazon exclusives, and they get the M-Series’ top picture specs with 90 local dimming zones and 800 nits of peak brightness.

The Q7 variants are available on Amazon as well as many other retailers. The 55- and 65-inch Q7 models have 30 local dimming zones and 600 nits of peak brightness, while the 50-inch model has 16 local dimming zones and 400 nits of peak brightness.

All of the M-Series Quantum TVs get the same internal technologies as the other Quantum series models, including an IQ Ultra processor, ProGaming Engine, and support for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDMI 2.1, and HDMI eARC.

V-Series

V755-H4, 75-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $800

V705-H3, 70-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $660

V655-H9, 65-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $470

V605, 60-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $400

V585, 58-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $350

V555, 55-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $340

V505x, 50-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $300

V435, 43-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $280

V405, 40-inch V-Series 4K HDR TV: $230

All are available now

Vizio’s V-Series is its most affordable range of 4K HDR TVs. While it doesn’t quite pack the visual punch of its Quantum models, the prices are hard to beat. All V-Series models share many of the same attributes of Vizio’s more expensive TVs including support for HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, HDMI 2.1, and HDMI eARC.

It uses an IQ Active processor, which is a better match for its performance, and a V-Gaming Engine. The V-Gaming Engine doesn’t support VRR, but nonetheless offers lower input lag and auto low-latency (ALLM).

Like every other 2021 Vizio model, the V-Series gets the latest version of SmartCast with its support for Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and lots of streaming apps.

