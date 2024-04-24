 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GoldenEar subwoofers are up to $755 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
The GoldenEar SuperSub XXL subwoofer in the living room.
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Upgrading your home theater setup’s sound output is easily achieved by buying from soundbar deals, but if you want extra bass, you’ll want to purchase a subwoofer. If you’re thinking about it, you may want to checkout Crutchfield’s sale on GoldenEar subwoofers with prices that start at $595. These premium subwoofers will give you all the bass that you need for watching streaming shows, epic movies, sports programs, and any other form of content, but you’ll have to hurry with your decision on what to buy because these discounts are only available for a limited time.

What to buy in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale

The cheapest option in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale is still pretty powerful — the GoldenEar ForceField 3, which is an 8-inch subwoofer with digital signal processing and a built-in 500-watt RMS digital amplifier. You’ll also get a front-firing 8-inch long-throw woofer and a 9-inch by 11-inch down-firing passive radiator for , for savings of $55 on its original price of $650. You can also take a step up with the GoldenEar ForceField 30, which offers most of the same features but with an updated design with a curved top and metal grills, for instead of $900 following a $155 discount, or the GoldenEar ForceField 40 with a front-firing 10-inch long-throw woofer and an 11-inch by 13-inch down-firing passive radiator for a , down by $205 from $1,200 originally.

For even deeper and more accurate bass, you can buy the GoldenEar SuperSub X, which is for savings of $255 on its original price of $1,750. The subwoofer, which comes with a built-in 750-watt RMS digital amplifier, two 8-inch long-throw woofers and two 10.5-inch by 9.5-inch passive radiators, is down to $1,495 from $1,750 for $255 in savings. Get even better bass with the GoldenEar SuperSub XXL, which has a built-in 1,000-watt RMS digital amplifier, two 12-inch long-throw woofers and two 13-inch by 15-inch passive radiators. It has the biggest discount in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale at $755 off, which from $2,750.

Related

Some soundbars already come with subwoofers, but for those that don’t, and those that have subwoofers that you don’t think are enough, you may want to consider taking advantage of the discounts in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale. You’re going to get amazing bass output no matter the model that you choose, but you need to decide fast because you may miss out on the savings if you use up too much time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy just knocked $300 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV
Sony - 65 Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Best Buy is regularly one of the best places for TV deals and that’s certainly the case with the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV which is currently on sale. It usually costs $1,600 but it’s currently down to $1,300 so you save $300 off the regular price. If you’ve always wanted a large TV but you’ve been waiting for a lower price, this is a good opportunity to enjoy such an experience, all from a highly reputable brand. Want to know more? Let’s take a deeper look at what the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV has to offer.

Why you should buy the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV
Sony is a hugely aspirational TV brand which is hardly surprising given it consistently ranks highly in looks at the best TV brands. Generally, if you buy from Sony, you’ll be happy. With the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV, you get plenty of great features. That includes its 4K HDR Processor X1 which offers a picture which is smooth and clear, even when upscaling non-4K content. There’s also Triluminos Pro support which provides billions of accurate colors which are natural and beautiful.

Read more
Wow! This Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is discounted to $179
The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar in the living room.

If you want better audio from your home theater setup, buying from soundbar deals is the quick solution. If you want to stick to a tight budget, you should check out the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar and its discounted price on Walmart. It's $31 off, so it's down to just $179 from its original price of $210, but only if you hurry with your purchase because we're not sure when the offer will expire. You can upgrade your living room's sound with this device, but you have to complete the transaction now if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar
The numbers in the name of the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar is explained by or guide on how to buy a soundbar. The "2" means there are two channels -- specifically, the standard left and right channels -- while the "1" means that it comes with a subwoofer for elevated bass that amps up the intensity of anything that you're watching. The soundbar also offers the Voice Enhance Mode features that maximizes voice quality, and Night Mode that automatically lowers bass levels to prevent disturbing other family members, so that you won't have to do it yourself.

Read more
Beats Studio Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are $150 off
Man wearing Beats Studio Pro (front view).

For stylish headphone deals look no further than Best Buy which has the Beats Studio Pro for $150 off. Usually costing $350, you can buy them for $200 which is a fantastic price for highly sought after Beats headphones. Sure to be popular, we’ve taken a quick look at what they offer so you’re all ready to hit that buy button with glee.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro offer a typical slick Beats design with some great features that make them easy to use. Promising immersive listening through Beats’ most powerful custom acoustic platform, the headphones are pretty great for the price. Sound surrounds you thanks to the headphones providing personalized spatial audio along with dynamic head tracking so you feel fully drawn into whatever you’re listening to. As our review explains, it’s particularly great when watching movies and sounds “eerily close to a full home theater system”.

Read more