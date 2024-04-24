GoldenEar subwoofers are up to $755 off for a limited time

Upgrading your home theater setup’s sound output is easily achieved by buying from soundbar deals, but if you want extra bass, you’ll want to purchase a subwoofer. If you’re thinking about it, you may want to checkout Crutchfield’s sale on GoldenEar subwoofers with prices that start at $595. These premium subwoofers will give you all the bass that you need for watching streaming shows, epic movies, sports programs, and any other form of content, but you’ll have to hurry with your decision on what to buy because these discounts are only available for a limited time.

What to buy in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale

The cheapest option in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale is still pretty powerful — the GoldenEar ForceField 3, which is an 8-inch subwoofer with digital signal processing and a built-in 500-watt RMS digital amplifier. You’ll also get a front-firing 8-inch long-throw woofer and a 9-inch by 11-inch down-firing passive radiator for , for savings of $55 on its original price of $650. You can also take a step up with the GoldenEar ForceField 30, which offers most of the same features but with an updated design with a curved top and metal grills, for instead of $900 following a $155 discount, or the GoldenEar ForceField 40 with a front-firing 10-inch long-throw woofer and an 11-inch by 13-inch down-firing passive radiator for a , down by $205 from $1,200 originally.

For even deeper and more accurate bass, you can buy the GoldenEar SuperSub X, which is for savings of $255 on its original price of $1,750. The subwoofer, which comes with a built-in 750-watt RMS digital amplifier, two 8-inch long-throw woofers and two 10.5-inch by 9.5-inch passive radiators, is down to $1,495 from $1,750 for $255 in savings. Get even better bass with the GoldenEar SuperSub XXL, which has a built-in 1,000-watt RMS digital amplifier, two 12-inch long-throw woofers and two 13-inch by 15-inch passive radiators. It has the biggest discount in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale at $755 off, which from $2,750.

Some soundbars already come with subwoofers, but for those that don’t, and those that have subwoofers that you don’t think are enough, you may want to consider taking advantage of the discounts in Crutchfield’s GoldenEar subwoofers sale. You’re going to get amazing bass output no matter the model that you choose, but you need to decide fast because you may miss out on the savings if you use up too much time.

