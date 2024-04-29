 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung’s having a huge sale on some of its best 8K TVs — up to $3,000 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV in a living room.
Samsung

If you’ve got some cash to spend for an upgrade to your home theater setup, why not go for an 8K TV? if you’re interested, Samsung has slashed the prices of various sizes of the Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV and Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TV, with discounts of as much as $3,000. They’re still pretty expensive even with their lowered prices from these TV deals, but nothing will make your living room or bedroom look as eye-catching as one of these Samsung 8K TVs, so hurry up and complete your purchase for any of these models as soon as you can.

Samsung 65-inch QN800C QLED 8K TV — $2,200, was $3,500

Samsung 75-inch QN800C QLED 8K TV — $2,500, was $4,500

Samsung 85-inch QN800C QLED 8K TV — $3,300, was $6,000

Samsung 65-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV — $3,000, was $5,000

Samsung 75-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV — $4,000, was $6,300

Samsung 85-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV — $5,000, was $8,000

Why you should buy the Samsung QN800C/QN900C QLED 8K TV

The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV and the Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TV both offer up to 8K resolution, but it’s the latter that takes the throne in our roundup of the best 8K TVs. However, both TVs are powered by Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro, which features a mini-LED lighting system that provides a bright and powerful picture, and the Neural Quantum Processor 8K that can upscale all content that you watch. Both 8K TVs come with Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which will allow you to watch your favorite streaming shows.

There some differences between the Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV and the Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TV though. The most noticeable is that, while the bezels on the Samsung QN800C are extremely thin, the Samsung QN900C takes things a step further with virtually no bezels for a completely immersive viewing experience. The Samsung QN900C also come with better speakers, though it’s highly recommended that you supplement your TV’s audio output with soundbar deals.

For those who are willing to make a significant investment in a new TV, you should check out these Samsung TV deals for the Samsung QN800C and Samsung QN900C 8K TVs. However, even with discounts of as much as $3,000, you’ll still have to spend a huge sum of money, though we guarantee that every penny will be worth it once any of these 8K TVs are up and running in your home. It would be a shame to miss out on these savings, so if you’re interested in these bargains, take your pick and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy just knocked $300 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV
Sony - 65 Class X80J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Best Buy is regularly one of the best places for TV deals and that’s certainly the case with the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV which is currently on sale. It usually costs $1,600 but it’s currently down to $1,300 so you save $300 off the regular price. If you’ve always wanted a large TV but you’ve been waiting for a lower price, this is a good opportunity to enjoy such an experience, all from a highly reputable brand. Want to know more? Let’s take a deeper look at what the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV has to offer.

Why you should buy the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV
Sony is a hugely aspirational TV brand which is hardly surprising given it consistently ranks highly in looks at the best TV brands. Generally, if you buy from Sony, you’ll be happy. With the Sony 85-inch X80K 4K TV, you get plenty of great features. That includes its 4K HDR Processor X1 which offers a picture which is smooth and clear, even when upscaling non-4K content. There’s also Triluminos Pro support which provides billions of accurate colors which are natural and beautiful.

Read more
Best Buy TV deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs
The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

Landing some savings on a new TV is a pretty easy feat, as retailers are almost always willing to dish out some good TV deals. This is especially true of Best Buy, which is regularly discounting models by many of the best TV brands. Best Buy currently has a lot of TV deals to shop, and they include picture technologies that include QLED TVs and OLED TVs, as well as resolutions that range from 4K to 8K. We’ve rounded up all of the Best Buy TV deals worth shopping right now, so if you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your living room, basement, or home theater, read onward for more details.
Insignia F30 50-inch 4K Fire TV -- $230, was $300

A 50-inch 4K TV is a good size to suit most rooms, and the Insignia F30 has almost everything you could hope for in a TV this size. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Read more
Best 8K TV deals: Samsung and LG starting at $2,500
Sony 2022 Z9K 8K mini-LED TV.

The best 4K TVs are the current standard in resolution and image quality, but there are also 8K TVs on the market. The format hasn’t been adopted widely yet, but with modern upscaling technology 4K content will still look great on an 8K TV. Prices remain high on 8K TVs, but there are some 8K TV deals worth shopping right now. Brands like LG and Samsung currently have 8K models discounted, and we’ve rounded them up below. So if you’re in the market for a new 8K TV, read onward for the best 8K TV deals.
LG 65-inch 99 Series MiniLED 8K TV — $2,500, was $3,500

Because much of the content being produced these days is still in 4K, one of the main features you’ll want in an 8K TV is the ability to upscale without pixelating the image. Most 8K TVs have this feature and do the job well, but this TV utilizes Deep Learning and an advanced 8K processor to make it possible.e All of your favorite content will look great on the LG 99 Series 8K Smart TV. It also has some unique smart features like Sports Alert, which gives updates on your favorite teams, start times, and scores, even while you’re watching other content.

Read more