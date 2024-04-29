If you’ve got some cash to spend for an upgrade to your home theater setup, why not go for an 8K TV? if you’re interested, Samsung has slashed the prices of various sizes of the Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV and Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TV, with discounts of as much as $3,000. They’re still pretty expensive even with their lowered prices from these TV deals, but nothing will make your living room or bedroom look as eye-catching as one of these Samsung 8K TVs, so hurry up and complete your purchase for any of these models as soon as you can.

Samsung 65-inch QN800C QLED 8K TV — $2,200, was $3,500

Samsung 75-inch QN800C QLED 8K TV — $2,500, was $4,500

Samsung 85-inch QN800C QLED 8K TV — $3,300, was $6,000

Samsung 65-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV — $3,000, was $5,000

Samsung 75-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV — $4,000, was $6,300

Samsung 85-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV — $5,000, was $8,000

Why you should buy the Samsung QN800C/QN900C QLED 8K TV

The Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV and the Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TV both offer up to 8K resolution, but it’s the latter that takes the throne in our roundup of the best 8K TVs. However, both TVs are powered by Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Pro, which features a mini-LED lighting system that provides a bright and powerful picture, and the Neural Quantum Processor 8K that can upscale all content that you watch. Both 8K TVs come with Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which will allow you to watch your favorite streaming shows.

There some differences between the Samsung QN800C QLED 8K TV and the Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TV though. The most noticeable is that, while the bezels on the Samsung QN800C are extremely thin, the Samsung QN900C takes things a step further with virtually no bezels for a completely immersive viewing experience. The Samsung QN900C also come with better speakers, though it’s highly recommended that you supplement your TV’s audio output with soundbar deals.

For those who are willing to make a significant investment in a new TV, you should check out these Samsung TV deals for the Samsung QN800C and Samsung QN900C 8K TVs. However, even with discounts of as much as $3,000, you’ll still have to spend a huge sum of money, though we guarantee that every penny will be worth it once any of these 8K TVs are up and running in your home. It would be a shame to miss out on these savings, so if you’re interested in these bargains, take your pick and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

