Best Buy TV Deals: Save on QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and 8K TVs

Best Buy is one of the best places to score a discount on a new TV, as the retailer is known for terrific offers and an expansive portfolio of electronic products. It’s also regularly featured on most of the best TV deals lists. Because Best Buy has slashed the prices of some of the best 4K TVs from the best TV brands out there, we’ve gathered some of the top Best Buy TV deals that are available right now to help you with your search.. If one of them catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately as there’s no telling when the bargain will end.

58-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV– $300, was $340

The 58-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t sacrifice quality or features. The TV boasts 4K resolution and HDR support, delivering clear, vibrant visuals that are perfect for movies, TV shows, and gaming. It’s also equipped with Dolby Digital Plus audio technology, which delivers immersive, high-quality sound. With the included voice remote, you can control the TV with voice commands, making it even more convenient and user-friendly, or, you can even control the TV using the Roku Mobile app if you’d prefer.

With Roku built-in, you have access to thousands of streaming channels and apps, including popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. The Roku platform also offers an easy-to-use interface that allows you to quickly navigate and search for your favorite content. The TV’s sleek and modern design features a slim bezel, sleek metal design, slim profile, and a stand that complements any home decor. It also comes with three HDMI ports — one eARC — and one USB port, allowing you to connect your favorite devices and accessories. It features dual-band WiFi and Ethernet built-in.

75-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $550, was $850

With 4K Ultra HD support, at a 2160p resolution, High Dynamic Range, Alexa’s voice controls, DTS studio sound, and HDMI ARC and eARC functionality, this thing is ready to rock and roll. The screen is LCD with LED backlighting which means a range of colors and vibrant brights.

It is VESA wall-mountable, with a 600 x 400 pattern available so you can set it up on your wall, or place it on an entertainment stand. The sleek profile will complement wherever you place it, nicely. Apple AirPlay, robust parental controls, versatile connections, including USB, and access to thousands of movies and shows through Fire TV round out the features list.

48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV – $950, was $1,100

LG’s OLED evo panels not only benefit from exceptional picture clarity and quality but also impressive processing power, thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor capable of 4K upscaling. This panel is also Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync compatible, with LG Game Optimizer technology built-in.

In short, you can use it as a high-performance gaming monitor, or experience latency-free console gaming. It also benefits from 100% color fidelity and color volume, for rich, vibrant colors and tones with Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for premium HDR content. LG’s Magic Remote makes it a cinch to point, click, scroll, or access voice controls. webOS 22 provides smart functionality with offerings from all of your favorite streaming apps and services.

85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

It should come as no surprise that this is one of the best Samsung TV deals live right now. This smart TV powered by Samsung’s Tizen streaming platform taps into the crystal processor 4K to deliver 4K quality content, and upscaling, with HDR, direct lighting, and a crisp, vivid picture. The panel itself can be mounted, with a sleek profile, or left to stand on its minimal yet sturdy legs — atop an entertainment unit, for example.

It works with a variety of additional systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2, and the voice assistants allow hands-free use, searching of content, playback controls, and so much more. If you’re ready to upgrade, this is a good place to start.

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV — $1,400, was $2,000

When it comes to the best of the best OLED TV deals, Sony sits pretty darn close to the top. If you want high-end, Sony is where it’s at, but this deal means you’ll get it for an excellent price. Backed by Sony’s cognitive processor XR, for upscaling and performance, XR motion clarity, Triluminos Pro, and Contrast Pro, technologies, you can be sure you’re getting a clear, vibrant picture here.

Google TV is built-in to give you out-of-the-box access to streaming and beyond, with Bravia Core exclusive content available on select Sony TVs, including this one. Immersive entertainment is right at your fingertips here, but the added features are always welcome. For those, you have the ultra-slim wall-mountable design, backlit remote control, and latency-free gaming connections with the PS5, HDR, Dolby Vision, and IMAX enhanced support.

65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,700, was $2,000

The 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV combines excellent picture quality with an elegant, modern design and is frequently one of the best QLED TV deals you can find. As the name implies, this TV is not just a great entertainment device, but it can also be used as a beautiful piece of art. The Frame TV features an Art Mode that displays high-quality artwork when the TV is not in use, blending seamlessly with your home decor.

The TV’s QLED display technology delivers stunning, lifelike picture quality, making everything you watch look more vibrant and realistic. It also comes equipped with a powerful Quantum Processor 4K that upscales content to 4K resolution, giving you a truly immersive viewing experience. Samsung’s Tizen OS provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface for accessing your favorite apps and streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. You can even control the TV with voice commands through the built-in Bixby assistant or Alexa and Google Assistant.

65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,000

The 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV display technology produces exceptional contrast levels and true blacks that give you incredible color and a more immersive viewing experience. With 4K resolution and HDR support, the S95B OLED TV also comes with a Quantum Processor 4K that upscales content to 4K resolution, ensuring that even non-4K content looks great on the TV.

The S95B OLED TV runs on the Tizen operating system, which provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface for accessing your favorite apps and streaming services. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily connect your devices and enjoy your favorite content. The TV also features a sleek and modern design, with a slim bezel and a minimalist stand that complements any home decor. The included One Connect Box houses all the ports and cables for a clean and clutter-free setup.

When are the best Best Buy TV deals?

Need a TV because yours just died? In which case, now is a good time to snap up a new TV. You get superior picture quality in no time and still at a discount. However, if you’re keen to hold out to save money and are able to wait, there are some key times of year where the best deals happen.

Typically, Prime Day is a great bet. While you might think it’s exclusive to Amazon, Best Buy often runs sales around the same time too to entice you in. Coming in the middle of the year, you haven’t got too long to enjoy the magic of a new TV upgrade. That way, you can spend the whole summer enjoying your new TV rather than having to wait too long. Remember how good that picture looks? However, if you wait until Prime Day, you may have a problem if your existing TV has died or you simply don’t want to wait to see what a new TV could look like. With no guarantee of when Prime Day will actually be in the summer, you may be waiting a while too.

Other times of the year for great Best Buy TV deals are predictable. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are huge times for TV sales! However, you’ve got to wait a while to get there. Neither event happens until late November, so you’ve got a long wait ahead of you. Also, your finances may be pretty tight by then because of holiday spending. If you’re looking to improve your life now with a great new way to watch your favorite shows, you want to do it now

While all of these dates are technically the best times to buy anything, particularly something technology-based, there’s no guarantee any of these TVs will actually be cheaper than right now. Sometimes, big sales days simply offer incremental discounts and rely on you being keen to buy because of the hype surrounding the sale. If you want to buy a TV now, and you simply can’t wait, that’s ok. You can enjoy it for longer and not worry about planning ahead with your spending.

