Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Samsung tablet deals: Get an Android tablet from $99

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ laying on pillows.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

If you’ve been checking out all the latest tablet deals for an opportunity to buy a Samsung tablet for less, we’ve got your back. We’ve got all the best Samsung tablet deals listed below, neatly rounded up so you can quickly find the right slate for your needs. The options below cover many different price ranges so whether you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful or something more high-end, you’re in luck here. If you want something more fruit-flavored, we also have all the best iPad deals rounded up too.

Best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in the hands.
Samsung

You won’t see the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite on any best Android tablet lists but that isn’t to say it’s not worth checking out. The tablet is ideal for entertaining your kids on a long journey or for you to grab when you want some downtime. It has a compact 8.7-inch screen with a sturdy metal frame to protect it. A long lasting battery is useful for those equally lengthy journeys so you can be hooked on YouTube or your favorite streaming service with no interruption. It also has multi-device connectivity if you have other Samsung devices so it’s simple to swap between your other phones or tablets. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is down to $99, reduced from $126, at Walmart, so you save $27. It’s an excellent deal if you just want something simple yet useful for occasional tablet use.

Other Samsung tablet deals we like

Quick Settings panel on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung makes a wide range of different tablets encompassing many different prices and needs. Like its phone range, you can buy a relatively inexpensive tablet for occasional use or you can invest in something high-end if you need more of a tactile laptop replacement for your plans. Products like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra represent the most powerful and best tablets around, while there are also tablets like the Galaxy Tab A8 and S6 for cheaper yet still decent performance. One thing to consider is the screen size you need with Samsung offering many different options. Storage space is less of an issue as you can always upgrade the storage at a later date via a new microSD card.

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 64GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 64GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9-inch 128GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch 128GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 12.4-inch 128GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch 128GB —

