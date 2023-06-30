 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals — from $600

Lucas Coll
Paula Beaton
By and

If you’re specifically checking out laptop deals for a new Microsoft Surface laptop or Go, we’re here to help with a focus on those models. The stylish models all have touchscreens and look great, while being very lightweight and portable. They’re perfect for students or regular commuters. Check out the pick of the Surface Laptop deals below and see how you can save while still scoring a sweet new portable setup.

Prime Day Laptop Deals by Type
Best Prime Day laptop deals: Early deals you can shop today
Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals: Sales you can shop now
Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals: Early sales to shop now
Best Prime Day MacBook Deals: Early sales you can shop now

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 — $600, was $800

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 being used by someone lying on a bed.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has evolved over the years to become a pretty potent laptop for the price. It has a 12.4-inch PixelSense screen that looks gorgeous and is — of course — a touchscreen for getting more hands-on. An 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor powers proceedings while there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Up to 13.5 hours of battery life makes it ideal for portable use with the laptop weighing just 2.48 pounds too. An improved HD camera and built-in Studio Mics help with video calls while there’s Dolby Audio for watching shows on the move.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $700, was $930

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is perfect for use either as a full laptop or as a tablet. Its 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen offers a great resolution of 2736 x 1824 while its 3:2 aspect ratio means 18% more vertical screen real estate than most. An Intel Core i3 processor keeps things reasonably speedy while there’s 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its greatest strength is how portable it is weighing from just 1.7 pounds while it’ll still power multiple external displays and easily be used in a more permanent setup as needed.

Related

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — $800, was $1,100

The Surface Pro 9 with the Type Cover keyboard lifted up.
Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is expensive for what it offers but it looks great and with a price cut involved, it’s much more appealing. It uses an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor paired alongside 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The 13-inch PixelSense Flow display is virtually edge-to-edge with a great 2880 x 1920 resolution. As with the others, you can use it either as a tablet or laptop with portability the focus here. Other features like Dolby Vision support and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz all help.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $850, was $1,000

The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is great for taking out and about with you. It has a 12th-generation Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen looks great but you still gain up to 18 hours of battery life which is impressive for such a sleek laptop. It also bundles in an enhanced webcam that adjusts to lighting and skin tones, while there’s Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio — $1,100, was $1,600

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio announced at the Surface event.

For a bigger screen, there’s always the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. It’s the most powerful Surface yet with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The RAM upgrade really helps with multitasking while the 14.4-inch touchscreen gives you plenty of room to work on the move. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz to cut down on motion blur, while USB 4.0 ports and Thunderbolt 4 support give you plenty of options for accessories. A 1080p HD camera and the Surface’s largest touchpad yet with haptic feedback all round off a great package.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals: Early sales to shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals

Prime Day deals are arriving soon with early deals already underway. The full event runs on July 11 and July 12 so there's really not long to wait. In which case, if you can hold out for the big event, you'll see the absolute best discounts very soon. The best discounts happen during the sales event, with pretty much nothing selling out on Prime Day itself. There's also the bonus of other retailers getting in on the action with their own sales, so there's no shortage of reasons why waiting until Prime Day is smart. If you simply can't hold on any longer though, check out the Chromebook deals below to find what you need right now.
Today's best Prime Day Chromebook deals
Acer Chromebook 314 -- $169, was $269

For a cheap Chromebook that's still dependable enough to complete basic tasks, go for the Acer Chromebook 314. Inside are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, plus a 64GB eMMC that's supplemented with built-in support for cloud storage through Google Drive, like all other Chromebooks. The device also has a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and a battery that can last up to 12.5 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV Deals: All the early deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day TV Deals

Amazon's major sales event, Prime Day, is creeping up fast and that means it's going to be a great time to upgrade your TV. If, like us, you're getting excited by what Prime Day deals could pop up, you're probably particularly considering the awesome Prime Day TV deals that are likely to happen. After all, a new TV can be an expensive purchase so you want to save as much as possible by scooping one up during sales season. To help you out, we've taken a look at some key things you need to consider. We've looked at when the Prime Day TV deals are starting, considered where the best Prime Day TV deals will come from, as well as checked out if you should buy a TV during Prime Day 2023 or not.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals
32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV -- $98, was $144

Simple yet effective, this 32-inch Onn. Smart HDTV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child's room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don't want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more
A new Xbox Series S bundle deal just landed, but it’s selling fast
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

One of the few things better than getting a new gaming console is getting a new gaming console with some great bundled content. Right now at Walmart you can get the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle for just $269. This is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $299. The bundle includes the Xbox Series S and Gilded Hunter upgrades and credits for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle
Microsoft has been making the Xbox gaming console for decades now, with each generation upping its capabilities and features. With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft brings next-generation gaming adventures to your home theater and gaming worlds without the need for any discs or game cartridges. The Series S is entirely digital, and all of your favorite games can be accessed digitally. You can also access many of your favorite streaming platforms with the Xbox Series S, which allows you to stream in 4K with built-in access to Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Microsoft Movies & TV, and much more. The Xbox Series X and Series S are comparable gaming platforms, with the Series S being the more affordable option.

Read more