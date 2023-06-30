If you’re specifically checking out laptop deals for a new Microsoft Surface laptop or Go, we’re here to help with a focus on those models. The stylish models all have touchscreens and look great, while being very lightweight and portable. They’re perfect for students or regular commuters. Check out the pick of the Surface Laptop deals below and see how you can save while still scoring a sweet new portable setup.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 — $600, was $800

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has evolved over the years to become a pretty potent laptop for the price. It has a 12.4-inch PixelSense screen that looks gorgeous and is — of course — a touchscreen for getting more hands-on. An 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor powers proceedings while there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Up to 13.5 hours of battery life makes it ideal for portable use with the laptop weighing just 2.48 pounds too. An improved HD camera and built-in Studio Mics help with video calls while there’s Dolby Audio for watching shows on the move.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $700, was $930

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is perfect for use either as a full laptop or as a tablet. Its 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen offers a great resolution of 2736 x 1824 while its 3:2 aspect ratio means 18% more vertical screen real estate than most. An Intel Core i3 processor keeps things reasonably speedy while there’s 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its greatest strength is how portable it is weighing from just 1.7 pounds while it’ll still power multiple external displays and easily be used in a more permanent setup as needed.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — $800, was $1,100

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is expensive for what it offers but it looks great and with a price cut involved, it’s much more appealing. It uses an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor paired alongside 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The 13-inch PixelSense Flow display is virtually edge-to-edge with a great 2880 x 1920 resolution. As with the others, you can use it either as a tablet or laptop with portability the focus here. Other features like Dolby Vision support and a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz all help.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $850, was $1,000

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is great for taking out and about with you. It has a 12th-generation Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen looks great but you still gain up to 18 hours of battery life which is impressive for such a sleek laptop. It also bundles in an enhanced webcam that adjusts to lighting and skin tones, while there’s Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio — $1,100, was $1,600

For a bigger screen, there’s always the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. It’s the most powerful Surface yet with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. The RAM upgrade really helps with multitasking while the 14.4-inch touchscreen gives you plenty of room to work on the move. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz to cut down on motion blur, while USB 4.0 ports and Thunderbolt 4 support give you plenty of options for accessories. A 1080p HD camera and the Surface’s largest touchpad yet with haptic feedback all round off a great package.

Editors' Recommendations