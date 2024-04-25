 Skip to main content
This HP laptop is discounted from $519 to $279

There are laptop deals for top-of-the-line machines, but if you only need a basic device for your day-to-day needs, don’t spend more than you should by taking advantage of Walmart’s offer for the HP 14-inch Laptop. Instead of $519, you’ll only have to pay $279 for savings of $240. That’s an extremely affordable price for a brand new laptop, but we don’t think it will last long. To make sure that you don’t miss out on the discount, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Laptop

The HP 14-inch Laptop will never be able to match up to the speed of the best laptops, which is expected because of its price. However, if you’re thinking about using the device for simple tasks like browsing the internet, watching streaming shows, and typing documents, then its 13th-generation Intel Core i3-N305 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM will be enough. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, for an operating system that will be familiar for most people.

As you can deduce from its name, the HP 14-inch Laptop is equipped with a 14-inch display with HD resolution, though it looks and feels larger because of its 84% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop can last nearly 11 hours on a single charge, but if it gets depleted while you’re on the move, just 45 minutes of charging will get its battery from zero to 50% in just 45 minutes so you won’t be tethered to a wall outlet for long.

For those that won’t need high-level performance when buying a new laptop, you should pay attention to Walmart’s $240 discount for the HP 14-inch Laptop. Its price has been slashed by nearly half to just $279 from $519, which makes it one of the most affordable HP laptop deals for students and casual users. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you think the HP 14-inch Laptop will be enough for you, push through with the purchase immediately because it would be a shame to let the savings slip away.

