 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best refurbished laptop deals: How to find cheap used computers

Jennifer Allen
By

Sometimes, it just doesn’t make sense to pay full price for certain products, electronics especially. Look how often the brands come out with new models and upgrades. Yet when the time inevitably comes to buy a new computer, you probably can’t — or would simply rather not — wait weeks or months for the next big seasonal sale to arrive, especially if you need your laptop every day for work or school. If you’re on a tight budget, one of the best ways to save is by opting for a professionally refurbished machine. It’s a great way to score brand-name tech in excellent, and sometimes even like new, condition for a lot less — and we’ve already scooped up all of this month’s best refurbished laptop deals right here.

Best Buy refurbished laptops — starting at $120

Best Buy’s refurbished laptops are — you guessed it — Geek Squad Certified and while they may not be free and clear of absolutely all cosmetic scuffs they are still exceptionally clean and always in working order. Some of them even come with additional software like virus tools, streaming access, like Apple TV+, and much more. Of course, the best part is that you can get a premium and fully upgraded model for less, often with more storage, more power, and more features than you would when buying a base model brand new. You’ve got some great options from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell, Gateway, and even Apple to choose from. The cheapest models start around $120 and increase from there. The best way to know what’s available is to head over and browse for yourself.

Dell Latitude — starting at $189

Dell sometimes discounts laptops and machines, for varying reasons, including clearance deals of the week to make way for new stock. That’s pretty much the case with Dell’s Latitude models with the cheapest coming in around $189 up to $229 and above. There are a lot of different models, each with individual specifications and features, so you’ll have to sift through the list, especially if you know what you’re looking for already.

Related

Amazon Renewed laptops — starting at $62

Like most other e-tailers, Amazon offers a host of renewed and refurbished systems, but here’s where it gets juicy. Amazon typically runs them through a proprietary renewal process which allows them to offer many laptops and computers at an even lower discounted price. This is another instance where you’ll have to head over and browse for yourself just because Amazon’s inventory is so absolutely massive. You have Chromebook’s and older machines starting around $40 to $70, with some more powerful laptops in the running beyond $200 or so. Definitely take a look before you buy new, at the very least.

Should you buy a refurbished laptop?

A refurbished laptop can be fantastic value for your money, but you need to look out for a few key things to make sure you don’t get ripped off. For instance, it’s vital that the refurbished laptop deals you check out are all factory refurbished, meaning the actual manufacturer repaired them. You’ll also want to make sure that the refurbished laptop has at least a 12-month warranty and that the refurbished laptop sales are from a reliable and reputable retailer.

If you stick to these things, then you should be safe. By following such ideals, you’ll ensure your refurbished laptop has been repaired by a company employee using factory parts, and the warranty means that if the same (or a different) issue pops up, you can have it repaired for free.

If you come across something that hasn’t been reconditioned in the same factory in which it was made but is still listed as certified refurbished, it’s still good to go. That tends to mean that it’s been as good as factory repaired by a professional who knows what they’re doing.

It’s sensible to stick to trusted retailers with a warranty and some form of guarantee as it avoids any chance of you accidentally buying stolen stock.

As always, remember to use common sense. If the refurbished laptop deals you’re checking out look too good to be true, they probably are. Make sure you buy from a reputable seller so you won’t be disappointed by your purchase.

Finally, as with all laptops, it’s a good idea to know what to look for. Check out our laptop buying guide and take a look at 11 common laptop buying mistakes you can easily avoid.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
HP laptop deals: Envy, Pavilion, Omen, Victus laptops on sale
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
HP Laptop 14z — $250, was $450

If you're looking for laptop deals and steals, then the HP Laptop 14z is a good place to start your search. It features AMD Radeon graphics, 8 GB of Ram, and an impressive-for-the-cost 128 GB SSD. The HP Laptop 14z's 14-inch screen features a 1366 x 768 resolution screen. Despite its low cost, you can still use this for Skype conversations and Zoom meetings with its HP True Vision 720p camera that features dual array digital microphones. If you've been thinking this fits amongst our student laptop deals, especially for younger students, due to its low cost and full features, you'll be especially entertained to know it has an emoji button! Perfect for a quick message to a friend or family.

Read more
HP Envy deals: HP’s most popular laptop starts at $550
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

HP is consistently one of the best laptop brands. It’s been around for decades as a company and always seems to put together a quality yet affordable computer. Its Envy lineup of laptops is among its most popular laptop models. The Envy lineup is its high-end consumer-oriented laptop, but that’s no reason to think you can’t find one in your price range. If you aren’t certain an Envy is the best HP model for you, you can compare the HP Envy and Pavilion lineups. But if an HP Envy feels right, there are several great HP Envy laptop deals taking place right now, and we’ve tracked them all down.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop 15Z-FH000 — $600, was $900

The HP Envy x360 convertible laptop is a great option for just about anyone, particularly anyone who enjoys the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. Despite its portability, it still has an immersive 15.6-inch touchscreen that’s great for creators, note-takers, and binge watchers. Top notch build quality and durability, fast charging technology, a fingerprint reader, and great battery life round out the top features of the HP Envy x360 convertible touchscreen laptop. It competes well with the best 2-in-1 laptops. Its versatility and all-around capability make it a worthy companion on any desk, and on any lap.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, HP and more
hp omen 17t gaming laptop deal june 2023 lifestyle

It's not hard to find laptop deals online, but gamers shouldn't settle for anything less than a gaming laptop. These machines usually don't come cheap though, so to help you enjoy some savings with your purchase, we've rounded up some of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's no telling when their prices will return to normal.
Dell G16 -- $900, was $1,250

The Dell G16 may be a cheap gaming laptop, but it still offers decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and a 16.0-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Read more