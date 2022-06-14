Best Dell XPS Deals: Save up to $500 on top-rated laptops

Everybody knows the name Dell, but many may not know that this decades-old industry giant is cranking out some of the most high-tech and cutting-age computers that money can buy in 2022. The Dell XPS series in particular might be the best Windows laptops and desktops on the market, but since these are high-end PCs sporting the latest features and fastest hardware, it’s not often that you find them for cheap. Worry not, however, because we’ve rounded up all the best Dell XPS deals right here, along with some insight into why they’re worth your time.

The Dell XPS 13 is a gorgeous laptop which is why it ranks highly amongst the best laptops. Effectively, it does everything right, from offering great specifications and looking good too. At its heart, it has potent hardware. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, along with 512GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need to multitask well while on the move with loads of space for saving files, along with sufficient memory to make it a breeze to switch between windows.

There’s also a good screen included within the Dell XPS 13 laptop. It has a 13.3-inch full HD display which uses InfinityEdge technology to ensure that it has hardly any bezels for you to stare at. That leads to how well the Dell XPS 13 laptop is designed. While it has a 13.3-inch screen, it squeezes that into an 11-inch form factor so there’s less bulk for you to carry between different locations. The screen offers 400 nits of brightness so it works pretty well in bright lighting, too. Plus, it has a wide viewing angle.

Elsewhere, the Dell XPS 13 laptop has been constructed to be classy. It weighs just 2.6 pounds but it’s pretty durable. That’s because it’s cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces. Even its palm rest has been inspired by the aerospace industry so you get maximum strength with minimal weight. Useful features like an integrated fingerprint reader and USB-C ports mean that the Dell XPS 13 laptop is future-proofed for a while to come, all while being suitably convenient. It also has a great cooling system which means its dual fans and heat pipes keep things cool without taking up too much space. It’s a real delight to use.

Why Buy:

Great OLED touchscreen display

Speedy performance

Dedicated graphics card

Sleek design

By now, it should be fairly apparent that Dell is one of the best laptop brands around. That’s demonstrated well by the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop. It offers everything you could possibly need, even if you’re planning on gaming on the move. Sleek and stylish, while including a great display, and strong performance, this is a laptop that will last you a long time to come without missing a beat. It’s quite the investment but it’s worth it. That’s in part thanks to its use of an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, plus 512GB of SSD storage. Those are excellent foundations for any productivity-focused machine but the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop goes further still.

That’s because it also focuses on the visual side of things. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to ensure you can choose to play some games while on the move, during downtime between work sessions. To further help with graphical performance, the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop also has an amazing display. Its 15.6-inch display offers a 3.5K resolution of 3,456 x 2,160 so you can see plenty of what’s going on. Even better, it’s an OLED screen so colors look vibrant while blacks are appropriately deep, whatever you plan on viewing. Anti-reflect technology and 400 nits of brightness mean you can use it outdoors too.

The Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop looks gorgeous too. Dell believes it’s the world’s smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop. It has a 4-sided InfinityEdge display so it takes up less room while still offering plenty of screen space. Inspired by the aerospace industry, its palm rest feels great to use while being crafted with maximum strength in mind. A scratch-resistant surface is used throughout the laptop to ensure you don’t have to worry about damage over time. A thin design, it still has an expertly designed cooling system so that the Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop never overheats. Simply put, this is a well-constructed laptop in every sense of the word.

Why Buy:

Great display

Huge amount of storage

Sleek design

Ideal for creative professionals

The Dell XPS 17 Touch laptop is the ultimate Dell laptop right now for anyone keen to be creative on the move without having to worry about slowdown or running out of storage space. Everything about the Dell XPS 17 Touch laptop has been designed to ensure it looks good, feels good, and performs fantastically. It’s the kind of system you’ll be using for a number of years to come without ever having a problem.

At its heart is an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and a huge 1TB of SSD storage. The latter means you’re not going to run out of storage space any time soon, even if you’re dealing with video files or installing a lot of games. Because, yes, games are an option here. That’s thanks to the Dell XPS 17 Touch laptop offering an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, firmly ensuring you can play the latest games without a problem. In conjunction with that is its great 17-inch display. It offers UHD+ resolutions of 3,840 x 2,400 as well as anti-reflect technologies, 500 nits of brightness, and touchscreen capabilities. The latter is great if you want to be more flexible with how you work.

As with other Dell XPS laptops, the Dell XPS 17 Touch laptop is gorgeously designed too. It has an incredibly thin form factor while still offering fantastic cooling that increases fan airflow by approximately 30% compared to previous models. It’s so thin that it manages to squeeze its 17-inch screen into a 15-inch size form factor and is even smaller than some 15-inch laptops. That’s thanks to great design which means a fantastic screen-to-body ratio of 93.7%. It’s sufficiently sleek and well built that you’ll feel comfortable taking it wherever you go.

Dell XPS deals FAQ

If you need a new laptop, you may not be able to wait but that doesn’t mean it’s not useful to know when the best Dell XPS deals are and how much should you expect to spend. Read on while we answer some key queries.

When are the best Dell XPS deals?

Dell often holds sales meaning the best Dell XPS deals are never far. However, there are some key times of the year when the deals are at their best. One such event is Prime Day which is Amazon’s sales event in mid-July. While it’s an Amazon-exclusive event, it always leads other retailers including Dell to have their own summer sale to compete with the online giant.

Another time where Dell XPS deals tend to occur is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Highly sought-after items like laptops are frequently on sale at this time and it’s very likely that we will see big discounts on Dell XPS laptops then. However, you’ll need to wait until late in the year to see the biggest price cuts.

How much should you spend on a Dell XPS laptop?

Dell XPS laptops are the more high-end Dell laptops currently available. That means the cheapest Dell XPS laptops tend to cost around $1,000. If you want better specs such as more storage space, a more powerful processor, or a dedicated graphics card, expect to pay more.

It’s important to think about what you need most from your system with a dedicated graphics card or touchscreen functionality often increasing the price the most. Count on spending around $2,000 if you want the highest-end Dell XPS laptop around.

