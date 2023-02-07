Best Buy laptop deals: get a brand new laptop from $180

Best Buy often has some of the best laptop deals around thanks to its focus on popular brands at affordable prices. Competing aggressively with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy has the advantage of allowing you to collect much of its huge wealth of stock in-store as well as order online. Whatever your plans and whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop or something a little simpler, we’ve picked out the pick of the Best Buy laptop deals going on right now.

Asus 14-inch laptop — $180, was $350

If you’re looking for the cheapest laptop rather than the best laptops, you should be pretty happy with the Asus 14-inch laptop. It gets the basics right with its Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. Despite the low price, it runs Windows 11 in S mode so if you need a Windows-based system, this is a great alternative to the Chromebooks that are often priced around this range. Its 14-inch HD display looks reasonable for the price thanks to its energy-efficient LED backlight while a 10-hour battery life proves useful throughout the working day. It’s simple yet useful.

Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook — $299, was $389

Chromebook deals tend to focus on systems with smaller screens but this Asus Chromebook offers a hefty 17.3-inch HD display that’s ideal if you need more screen space to juggle windows or see what you’re doing clearly. Alongside that, it has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage to cover all the basics. It’s a little bit larger than other Chromebooks but weighing about 5.34 pounds is workable while you get useful extras like a built-in media reader and a HD webcam for taking video calls.

HP Pavilion 2-in-1 laptop — $450, was $600

HP is one of the best laptop brands around and this HP Pavilion 2-in-1 laptop demonstrates great value for money. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its standout feature is its 2-in-1 design. Its 14-inch full HD display is a touchscreen and you can use it in tablet mode if you want to get more hands-on with your work. It’s also great for streaming content in this mode with speakers from B&O ensuring you get great audio quality while you watch too. A 720p HD webcam, HP Fast Charge support and a weight of 3.35 pounds rounds off the surprisingly attractive package.

HP 17.3-inch laptop — $480, was $680

For a more powerful laptop with a bigger screen, go for the HP 17.3-inch laptop with its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory and a huge 512GB of SSD storage. A large 17.3-inch full HD screen means you can see plenty of what you’re doing on-screen with 178-degree viewing angles further helping matters. A lift-hinge is also available to help elevate the keyboard to a more comfortable position while you get tuned stereo speakers, over eight hours of battery life, and HP Fast Charge support. It’s a simple yet straightforward laptop that’s ideal if you just need to get some work done on the move with minimal hassle.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 — $600, was $700

Featuring in our look at the best budget laptops, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a very stylish yet practical laptop that’s ideal for students and anyone who wants a solid mix of features without spending a lot. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 128GB of SSD storage. As well as that, the gorgeous 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen looks great and is highly responsive. A large trackpad makes it simple to navigate with plenty of USB-C and USB-A ports for convenience. There’s also Dolby Audio support, an improved HD camera and an impressive battery life of up to 13.5 hours. When you do need to recharge, fast charging means you can regain up to 80% in just over an hour.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop — $750, was $1,050

HP has made one of the best 2-in-1 laptops available today. While that isn’t the HP Envy x360, there’s a lot of overlap with what this laptop offers. The system has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s just what you need for working productively and being able to effectively multitask throughout the day. The true highlight is its 15.6-inch full HD display that’s a touchscreen as well as can be manipulated via a hinge so you can use the laptop as a tablet as well as in presentation or tent mode. It’s often convenient and great if you need to get more hands-on with what you’re doing. For streaming, you’ll also love the audio by B&O so you get the most from whatever you’re watching. A backlit keyboard, HP Fast Charge technology, and a 5MP webcam all round off the well-designed laptop.

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop — $850, was $1,100

One of the better gaming laptop deals right now, the HP Victus range has already been featured in our look at the best gaming laptops overall. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are fantastic foundations for a gaming laptop but things get better when you notice the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card — a step up from the standard model. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen is able to cope with it well too thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate that’s perfect for avoiding motion blur on fast-moving games. Audio from B&O and HP Fast Charge support ensures this is a well-rounded gaming laptop that should delight many. It even has a number pad on the backlit keyboard — something that you don’t always get on laptops.

