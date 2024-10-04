 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This budget gaming laptop from Asus just got a $200 price cut

By
The Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop with the screen open.
Asus

If you’re looking for a solid budget gaming laptop, Asus’ TUF lineup is specifically made with that purpose in mind. While you won’t get the same performance as the best laptops out there, the base $1,199 price tag of this Asus TUF F15 gets you a surprising amount of specs compared to similar laptops. Luckily, Walmart is offering a pretty steep discount that will let you grab the TUF F15 for just $999, which is a solid $200 off, so it’s pretty much a steal at that price point.

Why you should buy the ASUS TUF F15

The beating heart of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and in this configuration, you get an RTX 4060, which is paired with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz panel for you to game on. That’s a relatively solid combination, and the RTX 4060 should be able to handle most modern games quite easily on FHD, although hitting 144Hz may require a couple of graphical compromises. Interestingly, Asus updated its budget TUF laptop range with a MUX switch, which essentially lets you switch between the integrated GPU that’s on the CPU or the dedicated GPU. By doing that, you can save a ton of battery by using the integrated GPU for day-to-day tasks and only use the dedicated GPU for gaming to get better performance.

Besides the great GPU, you also get a solid Intel Core i7-13620H that should be able to handle most games easily, even the more CPU-heavy ones like RTX and simulation games. Not only that, but you get a very respectable 1TB of storage, which is great considering how big games are these days, although you’ll probably want to add to it at some point down the line. As for the 16GB of RAM, it’s certainly more than enough for most folks, although you could always upgrade at some point later as well. As for build quality, it’s pretty solid, and the keyboard is very enjoyable to work with, as is the larger touchpad compared to previous Asus TUF laptops.

Related

Overall, this configuration of the Asus TUF F15 will give you an excellent 1080p gaming laptop, and for the reduced $999 price from Walmart, it’s worth every penny if you can swing it. That said, if you’re looking for something a bit more powerful, you could check out these other great gaming laptop deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for over a decade, writing for websites such as CNET, PopSci, and How-To-Geek, and…
The best 17-inch laptop deals from HP, LG, Razer, and more
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

Luckily, we're living in a time with a massive variety of laptop sizes, not just the traditional 15-inch laptops that we mostly used to see five or so years ago. Of course, if you're the sort of person who prefers a bigger screen, then you'll be happy to know that even the best laptop brands have gotten into the market with larger laptops. In fact, you can even find some great gaming laptops of that size and even larger, although they tend to be quite pricey if you want to get something that can play the latest games.

To that end, we've gone out and found some of our favorite 17-inch laptop deals out there, including HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals (and Dell XPS laptop deals), and gaming laptop deals.
HP 17.3-inch laptop — $401, was $550

Read more
Built for business, this Dell laptop is $480 off today
The Dell Latitude 5440 on a white background.

Dell has some great laptop deals for anyone seeking something business-focused. While the focus is usually on more personal laptops, this Dell Latitude 5440, which is currently on sale, is the perfect device for business users. It usually costs $1,569, but right now it’s down to $1,089 for a limited time only. If you’re looking to upgrade your work-from home-equipment, this is the ideal chance. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 5440
Dell is one of the best laptop brands, so the Dell Latitude 5440 is instantly appealing. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1365U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More would be nice, but that’s still reasonably respectable for the price.

Read more
This Anycubic 3D printer just dropped from $480 to $300
The Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer on a white background.

For one of the best 3D printer deals, head straight to Amazon. As one of its limited time deals, you can buy the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer for $300 reduced from $480. It's nice to see a 38% discount on a printer from a reputable brand. As it’s a limited time deal, you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Here’s everything you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer
Sure to appeal to anyone looking for one of the best 3D printers under $500, the Anycubic 12K Resin Photon Mono M5s 3D printer is a great bet for anyone checking out 3D printing. It’s the first consumer grade resin 3D printer without levelling. While printing, a mechanical sensor on its cantilever arm detects the alignment between the printing platform and the floating levelling module before automatically adjusting as needed.

Read more