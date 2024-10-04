This budget gaming laptop from Asus just got a $200 price cut

If you’re looking for a solid budget gaming laptop, Asus’ TUF lineup is specifically made with that purpose in mind. While you won’t get the same performance as the best laptops out there, the base $1,199 price tag of this Asus TUF F15 gets you a surprising amount of specs compared to similar laptops. Luckily, Walmart is offering a pretty steep discount that will let you grab the TUF F15 for just $999, which is a solid $200 off, so it’s pretty much a steal at that price point.

Why you should buy the ASUS TUF F15

The beating heart of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and in this configuration, you get an RTX 4060, which is paired with a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz panel for you to game on. That’s a relatively solid combination, and the RTX 4060 should be able to handle most modern games quite easily on FHD, although hitting 144Hz may require a couple of graphical compromises. Interestingly, Asus updated its budget TUF laptop range with a MUX switch, which essentially lets you switch between the integrated GPU that’s on the CPU or the dedicated GPU. By doing that, you can save a ton of battery by using the integrated GPU for day-to-day tasks and only use the dedicated GPU for gaming to get better performance.

Besides the great GPU, you also get a solid Intel Core i7-13620H that should be able to handle most games easily, even the more CPU-heavy ones like RTX and simulation games. Not only that, but you get a very respectable 1TB of storage, which is great considering how big games are these days, although you’ll probably want to add to it at some point down the line. As for the 16GB of RAM, it’s certainly more than enough for most folks, although you could always upgrade at some point later as well. As for build quality, it’s pretty solid, and the keyboard is very enjoyable to work with, as is the larger touchpad compared to previous Asus TUF laptops.

Overall, this configuration of the Asus TUF F15 will give you an excellent 1080p gaming laptop, and for the reduced $999 price from Walmart, it’s worth every penny if you can swing it. That said, if you’re looking for something a bit more powerful, you could check out these other great gaming laptop deals.