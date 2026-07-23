 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Firefox just made work and personal browsing easier to separate

Containers are now built into Firefox to keep work and personal accounts separate

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
mozilla-firefox
Mozilla

Mozilla has released Firefox 153, giving people a built-in way to keep work, personal, shopping, and banking activity apart. The update began rolling out to Release channel users on July 21 and also introduces HDR video playback on Windows, PDF improvements, and tighter controls over local files and network devices.

Containers open tabs in isolated spaces where cookies, logins, and site storage are not shared. Someone can remain signed into two accounts on the same website, keep a work Google account away from personal YouTube activity, or stop shopping cookies from following everyday browsing.

What can Firefox Containers actually do?

The feature is designed for people who regularly manage different online identities but do not want to rely on private windows or separate browser profiles. Company services can stay inside a Work container, financial websites inside Banking, and online stores inside Shopping.

Recommended Videos

Each container can have its own name, color, and icon, making its tabs easy to identify. To open one, right-click a tab and select “Open in New Container Tab.” Firefox includes Personal, Work, Banking, and Shopping categories, while custom options can also be created.

File, Webpage, Person
Digital Trends

The technology itself is not new. Mozilla has offered it for years through the Multi-Account Containers extension. Firefox 153 builds the core experience into the browser, removing the need for an add-on for basic tab isolation.

The extension still offers more advanced controls, including assigning websites to specific containers and connecting individual containers through Mozilla VPN. Existing users can continue running it alongside the native feature.

What else is new in Firefox 153?

Firefox can now play HDR video on compatible Windows displays when HDR is enabled in system settings. Pages can also be shared through QR codes, while the PDF editor can merge files and add images as new pages.

Other additions include an address-bar color picker and experimental JPEG XL support through Firefox Labs. Extensions must now request separate permission to access local files, and websites need approval before connecting to devices or services on a local network.

For anyone who prefers a Chromium-based browser, Brave recently added a similar Containers feature to its desktop app. It offers the same basic way to keep accounts, cookies, and browsing sessions separate without switching profiles.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
ChatGPT can now connect to your Apple Health data to give more personalized health answers
OpenAI brings personalized health conversations to ChatGPT
Health in ChatGPT

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT into a new category with the launch of Health in ChatGPT, a feature that allows users to securely connect health information from Apple Health and supported medical records. The feature is rolling out to users in the United States and is designed to help people ask health-related questions with more personalized context, instead of relying on isolated conversations.

According to OpenAI, more than 300 million people use ChatGPT every week for health-related queries, ranging from understanding lab reports to preparing for doctor appointments.

Read more
These are the mice I’d recommend for Back-to-school
The right mouse can outlast an entire degree. These are the ones worth picking up.
Satechi Slim EX Wireless Mouse These Are the Mice I'd Recommend for Back-to-School featured

A good mouse doesn't get nearly as much attention as a laptop, but it's one of those upgrades that quietly makes a difference every single day. Whether it's powering through assignments, editing photos, attending online classes, or squeezing in a few rounds of Valorant after lectures, the right mouse can make long hours at a desk far more comfortable. After looking through this year's options, these are the five mice I'd actually recommend for the Back-to-School season. They each serve a different purpose, which means there's something here whether gaming, productivity, or portability is the priority.

Satechi Slim EX Wireless Mouse

Read more
Framework is downgrading some Laptop 13 Pro orders after a massive RAM cost spike
Some Laptop 13 Pro buyers will receive less memory than they originally selected
Framework laptop 13 pro in black

Framework delivered rare good news last month when it found a cheaper and better SSD for the Laptop 13 Pro. The situation has now swung sharply in the other direction, as soaring LPCAMM2 costs are forcing the company to change some existing preorder configurations.

Framework says prices from its memory supplier have more than doubled compared to its previous inventory, far beyond the low-to-mid double-digit increase it had expected. The company has enough modules to cover existing orders overall, but not enough in the right mix of 64GB, 32GB, and 16GB capacities.

Read more