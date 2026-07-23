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Alexa+ just quietly became way more useful, if your gadgets are on this list

Your smart home is about to get a whole lot smarter.

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You might have asked Alexa to do plenty of dumb things over the years, but “figure out which of my washer’s 30 cycles actually means cold wash” might not have been one of them.

Turns out, Amazon just built the toolkit that makes exactly that possible, and it’s rolling out across a genuinely huge list of brands today.

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So what’s actually changing for your smart home gadgets?

Amazon’s launching a new AI-powered smart home developer toolkit that lets device makers plug their full feature set into Alexa+ instead of forcing you to dig through app menus yourself. 

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Amazon says customers who upgrade to Alexa+ already boost their smart home engagement by nearly 50% in the first month. This toolkit is clearly aimed at pushing that number higher. 

The washer example above is real. Tell Alexa your kid’s soccer jersey needs a deep clean but only allows cold water, and it’ll pick the exact cycle for you. For now, devices from Bosch, Whirlpool, iRobot, Govee, Yale Home, and Eufy are supported.

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What about booking, spending, and third-party apps?

Amazon’s also adopting the Model Context Protocol (MCP), letting brands bring their own MCP server so Alexa+ can inspect it and hand developers a ready-to-build integration path. Priceline, Lyft, Headspace, and Virgin Atlantic are among the first testing this (later in the year). 

Pair that with the new Amazon Wallet, which lets you check out instantly using your saved Amazon payment method, and companies like Atom Tickets and Fandango are already building ticket-buying flows around it.

Everything here is still labeled Preview, so expect a slower public rollout than the announcement makes it sound. Amazon’s push toward MCP support puts Alexa+ in the same architectural camp as Anthropic and OpenAI’s agentic tooling, treating voice assistants as orchestration layers rather than standalone apps.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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