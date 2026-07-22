A MacBook Neo refresh may already be in testing and could address its biggest performance bottlenecks

Apple is already working on a refreshed version of the MacBook Neo, only a few months after launching its cheapest laptop.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been testing an updated MacBook Neo with an A19 Pro chip and more memory. The report backs earlier claims that a second-generation model could arrive in 2027, bringing better multitasking performance and improved long-term usability.

More memory could be the most important upgrade

The current MacBook Neo runs on a binned A18 Pro chip paired with 8GB of unified memory. It handles browsing, streaming, and everyday productivity reasonably well, but the limited memory can become noticeable once several apps and dozens of browser tabs are running together.

Bloomberg does not reveal the exact memory capacity of the new model. Previous reporting pointed to 12GB, which would give the Neo more breathing room for multitasking and future macOS features. Not to mention that 12GB memory is also a requirement to run advanced Apple Intelligence features locally.

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The A19 Pro, which is onboard the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. should also bring improvements across CPU, graphics, and Neural Engine performance. Apple is reportedly planning to refresh the laptop periodically with new colors as well.

More memory could also push the price higher

The bigger question is how much Apple will charge. The MacBook Neo launched at $599 in March, but its starting price climbed to $699 in June after rising memory costs forced Apple to increase prices across the Mac lineup. Adding more unified memory could make it difficult to hold the current price, although the Neo would still sit comfortably below the MacBook Air.

There is no word yet on whether Apple will address some of the other compromises found on the first model, including the non-backlit keyboard, mechanical trackpad, and inconsistent USB speeds. The refresh is expected to arrive at the 2027 spring launch event, along with the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e.