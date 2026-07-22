WhatsApp can now open and edit PDFs without making you download them first

Adobe is making PDF attachments much less annoying in WhatsApp. Its new Acrobat integration lets you open a PDF and mark it up without downloading the file or leaving the conversation.

The feature is available today through WhatsApp Web and the Windows app. The headline comes with an important caveat, though. This isn’t full PDF editing. You can review and annotate a document, but you can’t rewrite its original text or rearrange the layout.

What can you do with a PDF inside WhatsApp

PDFs now open directly inside a WhatsApp conversation. You can scroll through each page and zoom in when the fine print starts looking suspiciously fine.

Acrobat also brings over its basic annotation tools. You can highlight a contract clause, cross out an outdated line, or draw directly on the page before sending your feedback through the chat.

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That removes the tedious routine of downloading a file, opening another app, making your notes, and returning to WhatsApp. Anything beyond lightweight markup will still require a dedicated PDF editor.

How does the integration handle security

Adobe says password-protected PDFs will keep their existing protection when opened through WhatsApp. Files shared in personal chats will also remain covered by the platform’s end-to-end encryption.

The convenience doesn’t strip away the safeguards already attached to the file or conversation. That’s useful when you’re reviewing a contract or invoice containing information you’d rather not share with the entire internet.

Who is this new WhatsApp feature for

Adobe is targeting people who already exchange documents through WhatsApp. A small business could review an invoice in the same conversation where it discusses payment, while a student could mark up an assignment without bouncing between apps.

The integration also expands Adobe’s effort to place Acrobat tools inside platforms people already use. WhatsApp joins services including Chrome, Microsoft 365, ChatGPT, and Workday.

Adobe’s wider strategy is ambitious, but the immediate benefit is pleasantly ordinary. If a PDF only needs a quick review, WhatsApp users on the web or Windows can now handle it without leaving the chat.