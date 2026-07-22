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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is only a slightly better clamchell foldable than the last one

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 costs $100 more than last year for a slimmer body, new chip, and more AI features

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Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the considerably more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The latest clamshell foldable looks very familiar, although the company has managed to shave down the body and squeeze more AI features onto the cover screen.

At 180 grams and 6.1mm thick when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is Samsung’s lightest and slimmest Flip phone yet. It measures 13.1mm when folded, while the 4.1-inch FlexWindow and 6.9-inch main display retain the same sizes as last year.

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Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends
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Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

The FlexWindow is doing more of the work

Samsung is once again pitching the cover screen as the star of the Flip experience. The FlexWindow can show apps, shortcuts, Now Brief cards, and contextual actions, allowing users to check information or complete certain tasks without unfolding the phone.

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Now Brief is getting more personalized recommendations, customizable cards, and security alerts. Now Nudge, which Samsung introduced along with the Galaxy S26 series, is also onboard the foldable and can recognize when a conversation is turning into a plan and suggest actions such as checking a schedule, finding a place, or saving a location.

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Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Gemini Intelligence can be activated from the FlexWindow using the side key or a voice request. Samsung says it can now automate actions across more than 40 apps and services, including checking tickets, finding nearby restaurants, and making reservations. Since the phone comes with One UI 9, users can check what AI agents have done on their behalf through the AI Assistant Activity dashboard.

The clamshell phone still offers Camcorder mode with the zoom rocker feature. FlipShot and Mirror View features are also present to make further use of the cover screen for selfies and quick appearance checks. One new addition here is that the wide and ultra-wide cameras can now use Horizontal Lock in Super Steady mode to keep video level.

The core hardware is still very familiar

Once the AI features are out of the way, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts looking far less ambitious. It keeps the same camera setup as its predecessor, including a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP selfie camera. The 6.9-inch AMOLED display still offers an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, although peak brightness has increased from 2,600 nits to 3,000 nits. The IP48 water-resistance rating also carries over from last year.

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Performance should improve more meaningfully thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. However, Samsung has made no improvements to the 4,300mAh battery or charging speeds, which remain limited to 25W wired and 15W wireless.

Since the phone is also more expensive this year, buyers will have to decide whether a faster processor, slimmer body, and new AI features are enough to justify the upgrade.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at $1,199.99 in the US, making it $100 more expensive than its predecessor at launch. Pricing stands at €1,299 in Europe and £1,149 in the UK. Preorders begin July 22, followed by general availability on August 7. Samsung will offer the phone in Pink, Graphite, Cream, and Mint.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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