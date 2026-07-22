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Suck at bedtime stories? Meta has an AI to tuck kids in

Bedtime storytelling is the next job AI is taking away from us.

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Bedtime improvisation can demand an unreasonable amount of creativity from a parent who is just trying to get their overstimulated child to go to sleep. Meta might have a solution to this. Using AI, the company wants to take over the tales of dragons, enchanted forests, and conveniently timed lessons about sharing.

The company is testing StoryKit, a free iPhone app that generates personalized children’s stories using AI. Meta confirmed that it is piloting the app in select countries to gauge parents’ interest, with availability currently including Mexico and excluding the United States. A broader release date has yet to be announced.

Turn your child or their toy into the hero

StoryKit begins by asking the parent to create a character. Users can describe one manually or photograph a child, person, or favorite toy and allow AI to recreate it inside the story. Parents then choose a setting, such as an enchanted forest, distant galaxy, or underwater world, and select a lesson involving values like courage, kindness, or empathy. It generates the writing alongside AI illustrations, narration, and even accompanying music.

Meta AI StoryKit
Meta

The completed story can become a narrated picture book, an audiobook for hands-free listening, a read-aloud script for the parent, or a printable PDF. Saved books remain inside a private library, and downloaded stories work offline. Meta says the app has no advertising, in-app purchases, or social features.

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The completed story can become a narrated picture book, an audiobook for hands-free listening, a read-aloud script for the parent, or a printable PDF. Saved books remain inside a private library, and downloaded stories work offline. Meta says the app has no advertising, in-app purchases, or social features.

The concept has a genuinely useful side. An exhausted parent can quickly build a story around a child’s latest obsession, while the printable and read-aloud formats keep the parent involved rather than leaving a phone to run bedtime alone. But this does raise a few worrying questions.

Handing Meta a child’s photo doesn’t seem like a great idea

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Amazon

Meta says StoryKit includes AI content filters, safety guardrails, and PIN protection. The company also told TechCrunch that the app is intended for users over 18, despite its stories naturally being aimed at young children. Parents should still inspect the privacy details before uploading family photos. Apple’s listing says StoryKit may collect photos, videos, and other kinds of details that seem a bit invasive at first glance.

AI-powered children’s products have previously raised concerns around inappropriate outputs, data collection, and systems designed for adults appearing inside toys. StoryKit’s parent-controlled structure and lack of social features address some of those risks. So while it can help rescue tired parents, it takes away the personal rituals that involve ever-evolving stories and imagination from the parent or child.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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