Every confirmed and rumored PS5 game so far

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and with a new console generation comes several flashy games designed to show off its technical power. Higher resolutions, higher frame rates, and more detail await players on the PS5.

Without E3 2020 to announce projects, Sony will have to find other opportunities to reveal first-party games, and third-party publishers will be holding its own events to do the same. A few games have been announced so far, while others are mere rumors awaiting official confirmation. Digital Trends rounded both up for a list of the best rumored and announced PS5 games.

Further reading

Godfall

One of the first games confirmed for PS5, Godfall is a third-person action role-playing game with a focus on hack-and-slash combat and loot. It can be viewed almost like a melee-focused Destiny, with a science-fiction and fantasy aesthetic to match. Studio Counterplay Games includes developers from major series like Ratchet & Clank, God of War, Gears of War, Halo, Battlefield, Call of Duty, and BioShock, so it’s no slouch when it comes to polish and spectacle. The game is planned for a holiday launch and will also release on PC.

Outriders

Developed by Bulletstorm studio People Can Fly, Outriders is a cooperative shooter with role-playing elements that offer impressive customization options. The studio is no stranger to high-octane action, and four different classes let players team up with their friends and combine skills to take on the game’s toughest challenges. The game features a dark and mysterious story as well as powerful monsters that would fit right into a Doom game, but with a little less demonic energy and a little more science-fiction. It looks like the perfect sprawling game to lose hours in once the new consoles are set up.

Watch Dogs: Legion

One of Ubisoft’s confirmed cross-generational titles, Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the most ambitious open-world games ever created. Every non-player character in the game’s dystopic version of London can be recruited and turned into a playable character, complete with their own unique story as well as abilities and missions. There is no main protagonist, with the story unfolding using any character players have recruited, and once they die, they are gone forever. Hacking and stealth are still crucial, and there are even options for completing missions non-lethally. It’s the only game that lets players control a squad of hacking grandmothers, as well, which is enough to warrant a purchase on its own.

The Elder Scrolls VI

A game that is probably still several years away, Bethesda officially confirmed The Elder Scrolls VI at E3 2018, and has said essentially nothing about the game since then. It isn’t Bethesda Game Studios’ next project — more on that in a moment — but it will likely be a full-fledged single-player role-playing game like the series is known for. New technology should help to give it a new dose of life, especially compared to 2011’s aging Skyrim, and gaming grandmother Shirley Curry will appear as a character in the game. It could be a few years away or nearly a decade, and Bethesda has never been one to rush its flagship games out before they’re ready.

Starfield

Bethesda Game Studios’ next major project is a new franchise — its first in two decades. Bethesda has revealed just as little about the game as it has The Elder Scrolls VI but it will involve outer space. A teaser shown at E3 2018 included a satellite floating near a black hole. Bethesda has also confirmed that Starfield will be a single-player game, building on the studio’s tradition in keeping most of its games to only one person. Bethesda hasn’t decided yet if there will be any sort of online connectivity.

Demon’s Souls Remastered

Bluepoint Games — the studio behind remakes and remasters like Shadow of the Colossus and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — is working on another remake for PS5. It has not confirmed the game yet, but the studio has hinted that it’s working on a Demon’s Souls remake. The game was first released on PS3 and was published by Sony. Unlike the Dark Souls trilogy, it never came to other systems, but it was Demon’s Souls that set the basic template other Souls-like games would follow. It’s difficult, arguably more difficult than its successors, but hardcore players are more than willing to tackle that level of challenge.

Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel

Horizon: Zero Dawn has sold more than 10 million copies, making a sequel all but inevitable, and with no game announced on PS4, it’s likely coming to PS5. Job postings from studio Guerilla Games strongly hint that it’s hiring for the project, and its critical and commercial success has cemented it as one of Sony’s key first-party series. Despite the original game coming to PC later this year, it’s very unlikely Sony would release the sequel on PC at the same time as PS5, but the cliffhanger ending to the game’s story needs a resolution.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of the few games confirmed for a PS5 release. In development at German studio Daedalic Entertainment, the game occurs before the events of the titular books and will focus on Gollum and the ongoing conflict in his head. It will be an action-adventure game with stealth elements, and Gollum won’t look like he does in the Peter Jackson movies. It also won’t be going for a hyper-realistic art style, unlike the recent Mordor games from Warner Bros.

Dying Light 2

A narrative-heavy sequel written by acclaimed role-playing scribe Chris Avellone, Dying Light 2 will be coming to PS5. The game builds on the parkour and intense combat of the original game, but with much more focus placed on the world and how it changes based on players’ actions. There are factions and several moving parts to keep track of, making for a more engrossing and immersive open-world zombie game than Techland has made before. The entire game is also playable in four-player cooperative mode, and players can join each other’s’ worlds to see how they differ from each other.

Editors' Recommendations