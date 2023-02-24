 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best PlayStation Plus Deals: Save on Essential, Plus and Premium

Bruce Brown
By

PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) is the best way to get the most from your PlayStation gaming time, thanks to adding online multiplayer, free games, and a whole heap more for one subscription fee. In recent times, it has been expanded to offer three different tiers — each offering varying benefits to gamers. PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium all have their roles to play depending on how you play and what level of value you want to get from the service. Some form of PS Plus subscription is vital if you want to be able to play certain PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games online with your friends, but there are more benefits than just that.

With PlayStation Plus, you also get exclusive deals on the PlayStation Store, Even better, there are free games to download every month that you’ll be able to keep playing as long as you keep your PlayStation Plus subscription active. Until May 9, you also retain access to the PlayStation Plus Collection which contains some of the best games for both systems. Depending on the tier, you might get even more than that. Read on while we take you through the differences between the different tiers of PlayStation Plus, and round up the best PlayStation Plus deals and prices available right now, so you can save money if you want to play online, while also enjoying free games on the cheap.

What is PlayStation Plus?

Along with online multiplayer and other in-game network features, a PlayStation Plus Essential membership grants you access to exclusive discounts and other promotions. Perhaps the most notable benefit of PlayStation Plus is that every month, Sony gives subscribers one PlayStation 5 and two PlayStation 4 games that are free to download. You have one month to add these free PlayStation Plus games to your library.

Related

After that, these titles are yours to keep so long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. The free-to-download games are generally pretty good (they are often some of the best PS4 games that have been out for a little while), and these alone justify the cost of PS Plus even for people who don’t do a lot of online gaming.

If your membership lapses, you lose access to these games; however, you can download them again if you re-activate your PS Plus account. In other words, you don’t need to worry about losing your free games if you decide to go without PS Plus for a while (or if you just forget to add more time to your subscription) — once they are in your library, these free PlayStation Plus titles are yours to play whenever you have an active PS Plus membership. Just note that you may only add them to your library during the month that they are free.

If you want more from your PlayStation Plus membership, there’s also PlayStation Plus Extra. This service gives you all the benefits of PSPlayStationPlus Essential as well as a downloadable catalog of nearly 400 PS4 and PS5 games.

Not enough for you? There’s always PlayStation Plus Premium which does all that, and adds on PS3 game streaming for select titles) along with some PS1, PS2 and PSP games too. It’s more limited than anyone would like but there are some good titles like Ape Escape, Tekken 2, and Dark Cloud.

In all cases, there’s also access to PS Plus Collection — a roundup of some of the best games seen on PS4 such as The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. This won’t be for long though with Sony discontinuing the library from May 9. Fortunately, if you download any of these games before then, they’re yours to keep unless your PS Plus subscription lapses. It’s a great way of gaining insight into what Sony has to offer but you’re going to need to be fast, making one of these PlayStation Plus deals even more unmissable right now.

Today’s Best PlayStation Plus Deals

PlayStation Plus Essential (12-Month) — $50, was $60

PlayStation Plus' logo features a giant yellow d-pad with

PlayStation Plus Essential is the new name for what was previously known simply as PlayStation Plus. The main purpose of signing up for the service is to access the online modes of your favorite games, though there are added bonuses such as free games to download every month. You’ll be able to keep playing these games as long as your PlayStation Plus Essential membership remains active, or you decide to upgrade to the higher tiers — PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monster discount! This Alienware gaming PC is $1050 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 22, 2023 9:20AM
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Over at Dell resides one of the better gaming PC deals for anyone keen to stick with desktop gaming over anything laptop-related. Right now, you can buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC for $2,000 saving you $1,050 off the regular price of $3,050. A powerful system, it's a good option for anyone who wants the comfort of a gaming PC while being able to play the latest games without a hitch. The sale is only on for another day so hit the buy button now if it's the one for you, or read on while we take you through what's involved.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC
Alienware may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs but it's a reliable brand in the field and always makes an impact, both in terms of looks and prowess. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC is no different in that respect. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, a huge 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Many gaming systems continue to stick with 16GB of memory so it's great to see 32GB future-proofing anyone's gaming plans for a while to come. For the graphics card, you get an AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with 16GB of VRAM so it's another component that keeps you suitably ahead of the pack when it comes to the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy.

Read more
Get this Alienware gaming PC for only $900 — but hurry!
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Presidents' Day is over, but Dell is feeling extra patriotic. They've had some stellar gaming PC deals running all weekend, and they're continuing it into the week. This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC is going for only $900, a very reasonable price for a pre-built gaming PC. That's a $400 discount off its usual price. This deal is only live until February 23, so grab it quickly.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming PC
 

Read more
Dell slashed this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop price by $1,455
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023
alienware x17 r2 review 08

Dell has one of the best gaming laptop deals going on right now, maybe the best. The incredible Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is $3,200 -- not exactly cheap, but over $1,450 off its usual sticker price of $4,655. If you're not already on the prowl for laptop deals, you probably won't be dropping $3,000 today, but if you've been waiting for the perfect time to strike, it's now. Grab it before the deal ends on February 23.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
The thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop around, the Alienware x17 R2 is easily one of the best gaming laptops out there today. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a near ridiculous 64GB of memory. Bearing in mind, many gaming laptops have 16GB with only a handful even having 32GB, this is a huge amount. It also has fast memory thanks to being 4,800MHz speed which makes a substantial difference. As well as that, there's 2TB of SSD storage, so you won't run out of room for all your games any time soon.

Read more