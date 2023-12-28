 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best PS5 accessories

Jesse Lennox
By

After several years on the market, the PS5 has gotten a wide range of awesome accessories to further enhance your gaming experience. Games are the heart of your console, but these accessories can get you even more immersed in your favorite titles. From controllers to storage, here are the best accessories to make the most of your latest console.

DualSense Edge wireless controller
DualSense Edge
Jump to details
PowerA Twin Charging Station for Dualsense Wireless Controllers, Charge, Sony PlayStation, PS5, Officially Licensed
PowerA Twin Charging Station
Jump to details
Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
Pulse 3D wireless headset
Jump to details
PS5 media remote
PS5 media remote
Jump to details
Sony PS5 HD camera
HD camera
Jump to details
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
SteelSeries Arctis Arctis Nova Pro
Jump to details
Corsair MP600 Pro LPX
Corsair MP600 Pro LPX
Jump to details
dualsense edge review controller in hand
Sony

DualSense Edge

DualSense Edge Review
Pros
  • Extra buttons
  • Great quality
  • Replacable components
Cons
  • Very expensive

Consoles still only come with one controller, so it is going to be worth it to pick up another one while you’re at it. An additional controller is ideal if you want to do any local co-op or need to switch out the controllers if one dies.

As great as the default DualSense is, most players can use some more functionality and options. The DualSense Edge gives you additional back paddles for more customization options in controls, plus swappable parts for easier repairs and comfort. It will cost more than your default controller, but once you get used to it, you won't be able to go back.

DualSense Edge wireless controller
DualSense Edge

PowerA Twin Charging Station

Pros
  • Affordable
  • Charges two controllers at once
  • Convenient place to store controllers
Cons
  • Somewhat awkward to fit controllers into

Whatever controller you end up using, battery life is going to become an issue at some point. The only drawback to all the fancy DualSense features is that they drain your battery fast. While you could always plug your controller in between sessions, it's easy to forget and end up picking up a dead controller. Instead, the PowerA charging station is not only a convenient holder for one or two controllers but will make sure they're always charged and ready to go.

PowerA Twin Charging Station for Dualsense Wireless Controllers, Charge, Sony PlayStation, PS5, Officially Licensed
PowerA Twin Charging Station
Related

Pulse 3D wireless headset

Pros
  • Comfortable
  • Works with other devices
  • Built-in microphone
Cons
  • Not many customization options

Last generation had Sony Gold headsets, and the PS5 has the Pulse 3D. This headset has been fine-tuned for 3D audio, giving you an immersive and realistic audio experience while playing. The Pulse 3D headphones also have plush and comfortable ear cups and an inner band to improve stability while you wear it.

For online gamers, the Pulse 3D headset has discreet dual hidden microphones for clear audio without a boom mic jutting from the headset.

And for $100, the headset is a good deal that delivers an impressive sound experience.

Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
Pulse 3D wireless headset

PS5 media remote

Pros
  • Far easier to navigate media apps
  • Sleek design
  • Shortcut bottons to popular apps
Cons
  • Buttons are a bit flat and don't have a lot of feedback

The PS5 is a game console first, but for many people it will also be the central media hub for their homes. Most people use their consoles to stream Netflix and YouTube just as much as they use it to game. That’s why you’ll need the PS5 media remote. It has the typical play/pause options as well as dedicated buttons for major streaming services.

The built-in IR transmitter will also let you adjust audio and power on compatible TVs, potentially making this the only remote you need. Plus it has the curved all-white aesthetic of the console, rounding out the design language.

PS5 media remote
PS5 media remote

HD camera

Pros
  • Perfect for streamers
  • 1080p capabilities
  • No setup required
Cons
  • The only officially compatible camera option

Streaming is becoming more popular with each passing year, and Sony aims to make it easier than ever to get you in front of people with its games. The HD camera for the PS5 has a 1080p image with a wide-angle lens, so viewers don’t have to worry about missing out on your beautiful mug.

The camera also has a built-in stand that lets you adjust the angle to get the right look. Plus the background removal tool helps cut out the background entirely if you have a green screen.

For $60, it’s well worth the outlay and much more functional than the average webcam.

Sony PS5 HD camera
HD camera
steelseries arctis nova pro wireless review 10
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

SteelSeries Arctis Arctis Nova Pro

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Review
Pros
  • Amazing sound quality
  • Very adjustable
  • Retractable mic
Cons
  • Spatial audio can have nasty interactions with EQ

The Pulse 3D headset is great for most people, but if you’re looking for the ultimate experience check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset. The unique SteelSeries drivers deliver exceptional sound, and the breathable mesh ear cups let you play all day without sweating.

The Arctis Nova Pro also has a retractable boom mic for players who need the up close and personal mic experience. Plus the Arctis Pro has an impressive 24-hour battery life, which means you can play for days on end without charging.

The Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset is the best headset for the hardcore gamers out there.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
SteelSeries Arctis Arctis Nova Pro

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

Pros
  • Affordable storage
  • Won't slow games down
  • Built-in heatsink
Cons
  • Have to install it internally

The PS5's internal hard drive space will fill up fast, especially if you're using the digital-only version. Thankfully Sony made it easy to upgrade your internal SSD, but also made it so you can use nearly any on the market. For our money, the Corsair MP600 is the way to go. This will add an additional terabyte of space, essentially doubling your space, plus run at 7,100 MB per second speeds to make sure you're not sacrificing a second of loading time (or lack thereof). The built-in heatsink is just the icing on the cake.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX
Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
The best PS5 headsets for 2023
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.

Whether you want to experience Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in all its immersive glory or the dazzling fights of God of War Ragnarok, your PlayStation 5 deserves an excellent headset to enable your gaming. For that next level of immersion and communication, we suggest these top-notch headsets packed with the right audio features!

If you are wondering — yes, PS4 headsets are compatible with the PS5 too. But this is still a great time to upgrade, so check out these great new picks for both wireless and wired options (plus a range of prices so you can match your budget).

Read more
Best PS5 deals: Save on consoles, games, and accessories
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

One of the most desired gaming deals at the moment, the PlayStation 5 is a fantastic games console. Able to play some of the best games around like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Elden Ring, and Baldur's Gate 3 and dozens more, it's the console you want under your TV right now. While the console isn't cheap, we've spotted some awesome PS5 deals to help you save on your purchase. We've also picked out all the best PS5 game deals so you can stock up on the best games, along with PS5 accessory deals for when you need an extra controller or something else to enrich your gaming experience. Take a look below at what's available right now.
Best PS5 deals

The PlayStation 5 has recently seen a great revision with it now slightly slimmer than before and also offering more storage space with 1TB of internal space resulting in 842GB of it being usable. You still get the impressive DualSense controller along with all the benefits that the PS5 offers. With the arrival of the new revision, there are some great bundles around including ones with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Read more
Best Thanksgiving deals: PS5, TVs, Nintendo Switch, and more

Black Friday deals are here, building off some awesome Thanksgiving deals. Right now, retailers are releasing huge discounts on highly sought after tech. We get that you don't want to spend hours scouring for good deals yourself which is why we've picked out some key highlights that include some of the most popular items that you're likely to want to buy from TVs to games consoles, tablets, laptops, and more. Read on while we take you through the best of the bunch and take a quick look at why you need them in your life.
Onn. 7-inch Tablet -- $29, was $59

While the Onn. 7-inch tablet isn't one of the best tablets, it's still ideal for entertaining the kids without spending much. It has a 7-inch screen with 1024 x 600 resolution and is powered by a 2GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of memory. There's only 32GB of storage but you can expand it with a microSD card. It comes with Google Kids Space preinstalled on Android 11 (Go edition) so it's well-suited for kids. There's a 2MP front-facing and rear-facing camera too.

Read more