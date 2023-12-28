The best PS5 accessories

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After several years on the market, the PS5 has gotten a wide range of awesome accessories to further enhance your gaming experience. Games are the heart of your console, but these accessories can get you even more immersed in your favorite titles. From controllers to storage, here are the best accessories to make the most of your latest console.

DualSense Edge

DualSense Edge Review Pros Extra buttons

Great quality

Replacable components Cons Very expensive

Consoles still only come with one controller, so it is going to be worth it to pick up another one while you’re at it. An additional controller is ideal if you want to do any local co-op or need to switch out the controllers if one dies.

As great as the default DualSense is, most players can use some more functionality and options. The DualSense Edge gives you additional back paddles for more customization options in controls, plus swappable parts for easier repairs and comfort. It will cost more than your default controller, but once you get used to it, you won't be able to go back.

PowerA Twin Charging Station

Pros Affordable

Charges two controllers at once

Convenient place to store controllers Cons Somewhat awkward to fit controllers into

Whatever controller you end up using, battery life is going to become an issue at some point. The only drawback to all the fancy DualSense features is that they drain your battery fast. While you could always plug your controller in between sessions, it's easy to forget and end up picking up a dead controller. Instead, the PowerA charging station is not only a convenient holder for one or two controllers but will make sure they're always charged and ready to go.

Pulse 3D wireless headset

Pros Comfortable

Works with other devices

Built-in microphone Cons Not many customization options

Last generation had Sony Gold headsets, and the PS5 has the Pulse 3D. This headset has been fine-tuned for 3D audio, giving you an immersive and realistic audio experience while playing. The Pulse 3D headphones also have plush and comfortable ear cups and an inner band to improve stability while you wear it.

For online gamers, the Pulse 3D headset has discreet dual hidden microphones for clear audio without a boom mic jutting from the headset.

And for $100, the headset is a good deal that delivers an impressive sound experience.

PS5 media remote

Pros Far easier to navigate media apps

Sleek design

Shortcut bottons to popular apps Cons Buttons are a bit flat and don't have a lot of feedback

The PS5 is a game console first, but for many people it will also be the central media hub for their homes. Most people use their consoles to stream Netflix and YouTube just as much as they use it to game. That’s why you’ll need the PS5 media remote. It has the typical play/pause options as well as dedicated buttons for major streaming services.

The built-in IR transmitter will also let you adjust audio and power on compatible TVs, potentially making this the only remote you need. Plus it has the curved all-white aesthetic of the console, rounding out the design language.

HD camera

Pros Perfect for streamers

1080p capabilities

No setup required Cons The only officially compatible camera option

Streaming is becoming more popular with each passing year, and Sony aims to make it easier than ever to get you in front of people with its games. The HD camera for the PS5 has a 1080p image with a wide-angle lens, so viewers don’t have to worry about missing out on your beautiful mug.

The camera also has a built-in stand that lets you adjust the angle to get the right look. Plus the background removal tool helps cut out the background entirely if you have a green screen.

For $60, it’s well worth the outlay and much more functional than the average webcam.

SteelSeries Arctis Arctis Nova Pro

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Review Pros Amazing sound quality

Very adjustable

Retractable mic Cons Spatial audio can have nasty interactions with EQ

The Pulse 3D headset is great for most people, but if you’re looking for the ultimate experience check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset. The unique SteelSeries drivers deliver exceptional sound, and the breathable mesh ear cups let you play all day without sweating.

The Arctis Nova Pro also has a retractable boom mic for players who need the up close and personal mic experience. Plus the Arctis Pro has an impressive 24-hour battery life, which means you can play for days on end without charging.

The Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset is the best headset for the hardcore gamers out there.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

Pros Affordable storage

Won't slow games down

Built-in heatsink Cons Have to install it internally

The PS5's internal hard drive space will fill up fast, especially if you're using the digital-only version. Thankfully Sony made it easy to upgrade your internal SSD, but also made it so you can use nearly any on the market. For our money, the Corsair MP600 is the way to go. This will add an additional terabyte of space, essentially doubling your space, plus run at 7,100 MB per second speeds to make sure you're not sacrificing a second of loading time (or lack thereof). The built-in heatsink is just the icing on the cake.

