Best PS5 SSD deals: Add more storage to your PS5 from $80

If you’ve snapped up one of the better PS5 deals around at the moment, it’s a smart move to also buy one of the best SSDs for PS5 so you can easily expand your PlayStation 5’s storage. While the internal storage will get you started, as you install more games and download more titles from the PSN store, the more you’ll find yourself limited for space. That’s why we’ve sought out all the best PS5 SSD deals around right now. Below, we’ve listed the best PS5 SSDs so you won’t have to worry about any compatibility issues or installing a heatsink for yourself. Different sizes and price ranges are available here so you’ll easily find the right one for your situation.

Our favorite PS5 SSD deal

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD being held in someone's hand.
Samsung

It wasn’t that long ago that you’d have to pay well over $100 to get a SSD for your PS5 and often, it’d be slower than the pricier alternatives. These days, you can buy a Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with heatsink for just $80 from Best Buy, thereby saving $40 off the regular price of $120. The SSD offers speedy performance while also having its own nickel coated high end controller to help deliver effective thermal control. It means it won’t overheat and performance won’t be compromised. Being a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, you get twice the data transfer speed of PCIe Gen 3 which is useful. Offering maximum read speeds of 7,000 megabytes per second, it’s a good upgrade to go alongside your existing hard drive with 1TB offering plenty of extra space at a shrewd price.

More PS5 SSD deals we like

Western Digital Black SN850X NVMe SSD.
Digital Trends

There are a lot of different PS5 SSDs that you can use to upgrade your console’s storage space. When upgrading your PlayStation 5, look out for a heatsink being already installed on the SSD for added ease, as well as checking the SSD is compatible. Many are, and we’ve featured a bunch of them below. Different sizes are available with 1TB to 4TB most common. Not everyone needs 4TB even though it’s tempting so we’ve listed smaller ones too depending on your plans. Different brands are also available so we’ve focused on the most popular options.

  • Seagate Game Drive 1TB —
  • Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB —
  • Corsair MP600 Pro 2TB —
  • Samsung 980 Pro 2TB —
  • Samsung 990 Pro 2TB —
  • Seagate Game Drive 2TB —
  • WD Black SN850P 2TB —

