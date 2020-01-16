The best deals on Ring Video Doorbells for January 2020

Ring Video Doorbells as a group are the best-selling smart home devices after smart speakers and smart displays. Broadcast news stories about video doorbells show footage from Ring devices more often than any other brand. Amazon bought Ring in early 2018, and since that time, Rings product line has expanded. Because Amazon owns Ring and controls production, sales, and distribution, customers often enjoy deep discounts on video doorbells, security lights, indoor cameras, and other Ring products.

Whether the doorbell camera captures a burglar, a squirrel, or delivery personnel, chances if you view the recorded clips, you see the world via a Ring. In some instances, Ring video doorbells have recorded their own theft, leaving a record in the cloud for law enforcement. Ring also partners with police departments around the U.S. to access Neighborhood Watch video feeds from Ring cameras, a program some consider too intrusive.

During the lead up to Christmas, Ring Video Doorbells and most other Ring smart home products were on sale at record low prices. There are no deals on stand-alone Ring Video Doorbells now, but there are opportunities to save on video doorbell bundles. Ring often bundles its video doorbells and other devices with Amazon Echo Dot or Echo smart speakers or with Echo Show smart displays. The deals below represent the best prices available now for Ring Video Doorbell bundles. We also included deals for other Ring products. Amazon changes Ring prices frequently, and we will update at least weekly to save you the time.

The best Ring doorbell deals today

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen — $135 Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $234 Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 — $280 Ring Peephole with Chime (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) — $310 Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) — $328 Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $335 All-new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo Dot (Charcoal) — $135 Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $199 Ring Spotlight Cam Battery (White) with Echo Dot (Charcoal) — $234 Ring Floodlight Camera (White) with Echo Dot (Charcoal) — $284



The top Ring video doorbell deals

How do you choose a video doorbell?

Ring currently has five video doorbells in its lineup. Four models, the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, and Video Doorbell Elite install outside an entry door, usually on or adjacent to the door frame, held in place by a security bracket. The fifth model, the Ring Peephole Cam, as its name denotes, installs using an existing entry door peephole, through which the unit’s outside and inside components connect.

The various Ring Video Doorbell models range in list price from $100 for the Video Doorbell to $500 for the Video Doorbell Elite. The five models differ in video camera resolution and field of view, dimensions (smaller costs more), Wi-Fi connectivity, and whether they require power from batteries, hardwiring, or Power over Ethernet. All five models support on-demand video two-way talk, and motion-activated alerts and all work with Amazon Alexa.

Advanced features in the more expensive models, the Video Doorbell Pro ($249 list) and Video Doorbell Elite ($499), include dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and advanced motion detection for customized motion zones in the camera’s field of view.

You can use the Ring app or specific Alexa-enabled display devices and screens to view live video and talk with callers. If you want to see video clips stored in the Cloud, you’ll need a subscription to Ring Protect. Subscriptions start at $3 a month after a 30-day free trial period.

It helps to talk with friends or acquaintances who use Ring Video Doorbells to learn from their experiences. You can also read reviews on Digital Trends and Amazon customer reviews. Most customers will be well-served by the Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Ring Video Doorbell Pro, although the other models also get the job done and could be considered, depending on how tight or fat your wallet is currently.

Another factor to consider when selecting a Ring Video Doorbell is your full smart home configuration, current and planned for the future. If you decide to spring the $500 for the Ring Video Doorbell Elite, which is also the only model for which Ring recommends professional installation and an additional cost, that takes $200 to $300 from your budget that could have purchased Ring or other brand security lights, additional indoor or outdoor cameras, or perhaps an extra smart display you can dedicate for use with your home security devices.

