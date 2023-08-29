 Skip to main content
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale

These are the best security camera deals available right now

Andrew Morrisey
By

Security cameras are as affordable as ever, and whether you’re looking for one of the best home security cameras or one of the best wireless security cameras, they’re pieces of tech you can often find a discount on. This is certainly the case right now, as significant discounts are taking place on a variety of security camera models by Arlo, Ring and Blink, among others. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best security camera deals you can find right now, so read onward if you’re in the market for an affordable way to keep an eye on your home and surroundings.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — $70, was $130

The Arlo Essential Spotlight 4 outside in the elements.
Arlo

The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is one of the better wireless cameras out there. Arlo is a brand that’s become a staple in home security cameras. The Essential Spotlight Camera is easy to install and take down for charging, and it offers the conveniences you’ll find in most wireless cameras. These include easy wireless connectivity to your home’s wifi network, which often needs to be done with a hub. This camera has connectivity built right in without the need for additional peripheral equipment. It has a motion sensor and an infrared mode for seeing at night. It has a two-way audio, which can be a good way to ward off intruders or talk with people making deliveries.

Ring Stick Up — $70 , was $100

The Ring Stick Up Cam Elite.
Ring

The Ring Stick Up is a good security camera for indoors or outdoors. It can go almost anywhere, and allows you to hear and speak to people on camera from your phone or tablet. You can customize the motion sensors to focus on specific areas of your home, and it has a Live View that allows you to watch over your home in 1080p Full HD resolution at any time. It even works with Alexa, allowing you to hear audio announcements when motion is detected. The Ring Stick Up sets up in minutes and it charges easily with a removable battery pack. This is a great option if you’re looking for something capable but versatile.

Blink 2 Outdoor — $90, was $180

Blink Outdoor Camera
John Velasco / Digital Trends

The Blink 2 Outdoor security camera system is a step toward a more complete surveillance system. Two cameras are included here, with the Blink 2 Outdoor offering improvements over previous models. It offers long lasting battery life, with the ability to run up to two years on just two AA lithium batteries, which are included. You can set this system up to alert you on your phone when the motion detectors are triggered, and it also gives you the ability to customize motion detection zones within the Blink Home Monitor app. This package also includes one Sync Module 2, which allows you to connect up to 10 Blink cameras and save videos and photos from each.

Swann Enforcer 8-channel Surveillance System — $340, was $400

The Swann Enforcer 8-channel Surveillance System and all components against a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

With the Swann Enforcer 8-channel Surveillance System you’re getting four cameras and a 2TB DVR recording system. The system is able to record in 4K Ultra HD, with each camera offering a 90-degree field of view. This setup is a little more complex than most people will need around the house, but it can be easily worth the investment if you feel you can put it to good use. It has a Defend & Deter mode that flashes lights, spotlights and sirens upon detecting an intruder, and it even has Color Night Vision mode that can see up to 32 feet with the lights on. The system itself can see in black and white as far as 130 feet in the dark. This setup comes with all of the cables and AC adapters you’ll need to get yourself up and running.

Night Owl 10-channel Surveillance System — $350, was $500

The Night Owl 10-channel Surveillance System against a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Night Owl 10-channel Surveillance System is another option to consider if you have good reason to keep an eye on things around your house. It comes with four cameras 1TB of storage space. It’s capable of recording in 4K Ultra HD resolution, and connects wirelessly over your home’s wireless network. You can control the system right from the app on your smart device through a secure Bluetooth wireless connection. It even has some impressive smarts, such as the ability to detect human activity over animal activity, as well as facial capture technology and vehicle alerts. The Night Owl 10-channel Surveillance System supports up to 10 cameras, so you can also use this to get yourself going with a surveillance system and expand as you need to with time.

