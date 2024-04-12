Arlo Pro 3-pack of security cameras is down to $400 from $700

For anyone keen to make their home more secure and accountable through a set of security cameras, Best Buy is currently the place to go for security camera deals. At the retailer, you can buy a three pack of the highly regarded Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera for $400. That means you’re saving a huge $300 off the regular price of $700. This is the ideal time to upgrade your home security for less and we’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera

Arlo makes some of the best home security cameras around with pretty much its entire range being worth your time and money. With the Arlo Pro 5S, you get a great level of detail. There’s two times the video resolution of HD so you can zoom in up to 12 times to see sharper details. Due to its night vision, you can also see color at night for better identification of what’s going on. A wide 160-degree field of view combined with auto image correction cuts down on fish eye effect so everything looks just how you would expect it to. There’s also AI object detection so the Arlo Pro 5S is capable of detecting if something is a package, person, vehicle, animal or similar.

With this bundle, you get three Arlo Pro 5S so you can easily cover the entire outside of your home so no area is missed out on. It’s easy to set up with dual-band Wi-Fi which supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks while the wire-free setup makes it super simple to install physically too. If you have an Arlo Smart Home Security System, 24/7 Video Verification gives you priority dispatch for faster response from emergency services if the worst happens. Each camera has been built with all-weather protection so it can cope with heat, cold, rain, and sun without any trouble. Compare the Arlo Pro 4 with the Arlo Pro 5S and you’ll see why it’s worth the investment.

Usually costing $700, the Arlo Pro 5S 3-pack bundle is down to only $400 at Best Buy. Tremendous value for huge peace of mind, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

