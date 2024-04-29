 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Roku (yes, Roku) make a home security camera, and it’s discounted today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera on colored background.
Roku (via Wired)

Roku might not seem like the first brand you think of when it comes to security camera deals but you’ll be surprised how cheaply you can get a security camera at Walmart right now thanks to the discount going on. Currently, you can buy the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE 2-pack for just $35 instead of $50 so you’re saving $15 while scoring some great cameras for less. Want to know more? Here’s everything we know.

Why you should buy the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE 2-pack

Roku doesn’t feature in our look at the best home security cameras but don’t let that put you off. It has everything you could need from inexpensive indoor security cameras. Each camera enables you to see an entire area with 1080p HD picture in full colour. That includes at night, all via the Roku Smart Home app. It’s possible to set specific motion detection zones so you can cut down on false alerts while the camera can detect motion or sound with smart sensors even detecting body heat so you won’t see them be activated by something like a curtain moving in the wind.

It’s possible to control the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE from anywhere with options to view, adjust the motion detection zones, or even talk to your pet or whoever is there at thew time. Color night vision means you can enjoy seeing dark areas in full colour thanks to its low-light amplifier which captures twice as much light.

Related

Once you see someone, you can use the two-way audio feature to talk to them. If you need to, you can also activate a 80db siren to scare something off such as a cat if they’ve wandered somewhere they shouldn’t. For added protection, the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE will also give you an alert if it detects smoke or CO alarms going off.

Thanks to this being a Roku device, besides checking out what’s going on via the Roku app, you can also use your Roku TV or Player to view a live stream which is a useful extra feature.

Inexpensive and very useful, the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE 2-pack is usually priced at $50. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for just $35. Less than $18 per camera is a great deal and excellent peace of mind. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Grab a keyless entry door lock for $90 with this Walmart deal
A Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set on a door frame.

For something a little different from the usual smart lock deals, check out the Walmart flash sale on the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set. Usually costing $130, it’s down to $90 for a limited time so this is the ideal time to upgrade your front door lock to something more appropriate. If that sounds like something you want to do, keep reading while we explain everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set
Differing from the best smart locks, the Revolo Keyless Entry Door Lock with Handle Set makes for a welcoming middle ground so it works well for all users including relatives who may be less savvy with technology.

Read more
Arlo Pro 3-pack of security cameras is down to $400 from $700
A woman assembling a Arlo Pro 5S on a wall.

For anyone keen to make their home more secure and accountable through a set of security cameras, Best Buy is currently the place to go for security camera deals. At the retailer, you can buy a three pack of the highly regarded Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera for $400. That means you’re saving a huge $300 off the regular price of $700. This is the ideal time to upgrade your home security for less and we’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera
Arlo makes some of the best home security cameras around with pretty much its entire range being worth your time and money. With the Arlo Pro 5S, you get a great level of detail. There’s two times the video resolution of HD so you can zoom in up to 12 times to see sharper details. Due to its night vision, you can also see color at night for better identification of what’s going on. A wide 160-degree field of view combined with auto image correction cuts down on fish eye effect so everything looks just how you would expect it to. There’s also AI object detection so the Arlo Pro 5S is capable of detecting if something is a package, person, vehicle, animal or similar.

Read more
3 reasons you should buy this cordless vacuum while it’s $250
Someone using the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum.

A new cordless vacuum can really shake up how good your home looks. Just quickly vacuuming a room can instantly transform things and make everything look a little better. That’s why it’s important to track down one of the best cordless vacuum deals like the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum which is currently on sale at Best Buy. It usually costs $300 but right now, you can buy it for $250 so this is a good time to buy. We’ve taken a close at what it offers and narrowed things down to three core reasons to buy one.

Why you should buy the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum
One of the best cordless vacuums around, the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum is worth investing in. One of the key reasons for buying it is its use of iLoop Smart Sensor technology. Such technology can detect dirt, dust, and other debris on your floor, before automatically adjusting suction to be able to cope with any challenge. It’s perfect for challenging rooms that can change rapidly from a little dirt and some crumbs right up to stubborn pet hair. To help you, there’s also an iLoop display which has an LED light that changes from red to blue to let you know when you’re done.

Read more