Roku might not seem like the first brand you think of when it comes to security camera deals but you’ll be surprised how cheaply you can get a security camera at Walmart right now thanks to the discount going on. Currently, you can buy the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE 2-pack for just $35 instead of $50 so you’re saving $15 while scoring some great cameras for less. Want to know more? Here’s everything we know.

Why you should buy the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE 2-pack

Roku doesn’t feature in our look at the best home security cameras but don’t let that put you off. It has everything you could need from inexpensive indoor security cameras. Each camera enables you to see an entire area with 1080p HD picture in full colour. That includes at night, all via the Roku Smart Home app. It’s possible to set specific motion detection zones so you can cut down on false alerts while the camera can detect motion or sound with smart sensors even detecting body heat so you won’t see them be activated by something like a curtain moving in the wind.

It’s possible to control the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE from anywhere with options to view, adjust the motion detection zones, or even talk to your pet or whoever is there at thew time. Color night vision means you can enjoy seeing dark areas in full colour thanks to its low-light amplifier which captures twice as much light.

Once you see someone, you can use the two-way audio feature to talk to them. If you need to, you can also activate a 80db siren to scare something off such as a cat if they’ve wandered somewhere they shouldn’t. For added protection, the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE will also give you an alert if it detects smoke or CO alarms going off.

Thanks to this being a Roku device, besides checking out what’s going on via the Roku app, you can also use your Roku TV or Player to view a live stream which is a useful extra feature.

Inexpensive and very useful, the Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE 2-pack is usually priced at $50. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for just $35. Less than $18 per camera is a great deal and excellent peace of mind. Check it out now by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations